Yesterday was a hard day, both physically and mentally.

I had only just finished putting together a compilation expecting the worst when the news came through a livestream with Mario Nawfal and Larry Johnson that Trump had canceled his ultimatum and was ready to accept a proposal from the Pakistanis to negotiate a ceasefire.

Such an about-face seemed strange although we are used to flip-flops every day from Trump, usually timed around the market, often to manipulate it and make money for himself and his cronies.

I can understand skepticism around yet another ceasefire because we've seen it all before.

However, this time I think it might be different.

After a while we learned that in the negotiations the Americans had put forward their own 15-point plan - essentially a list of demands. The Iranians came back with their own proposals as set out here.

There was no way the Americans could accept that.

But they did.

I had neither the time nor the energy to listen to a long podcast with Mario Nawfal in which Larry Johnson tried to bring Nawfal, who seemed to be on some sort of high, back to a sense of reality which he seemed to retreat from judging from subsequent tweets.

I went on to listen to initial comments from Nima Alkhorshid, a voice I've come to trust, along with his contributors, Prof. Marandi, Scott Ritter, Larry Johnson, Col Wilkerson and others, mainly because they are consistently right.

What Nima said has become the basis for how I interpret these events, at least at this stage.

He set out all the reasons why the Americans and the Israelis have been defeated by a country, Iran, that could never defeat the Empire on the level of missile strikes.

For one, remember the map of all the military bases the US had ringing Iran? Well, they’re all gone along with the radars they and the Israelis depend on along with the intelligence networks Mossad had developed.

Iran could never take on the Empire with its overwhelming military might directly but has been able to face it down with their years-long preparation for this war.

This has been largely true for every resistance movement, from the Vietnamese, to the Afghanis and even the Iraqis.

America has lost every war it fought since World War 2.

With negotiations in Pakistan in the wind, I believe, J.D.Vance is going to Islamabad as chief negotiator, bypassing Israel's two agents, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

There will be forces, both inside America, but primarily Israel that will act to undermine any agreement.

For one, I do not discount the possibility that Mossad may try to assassinate anybody that Tehran sends as they have done in recent days.

It seems, therefore that as a ceasefire it doomed it to failure. In fact, it seems it has already been violated by the Israelis.

As Larry Johnson just said, “Iran took Trump to the cleaners.

I think, for all the reasons laid out so eloquently by Nima Alkhorshid that, short of his threatened destruction of a civilisation, (for which nuclear weapons would no doubt be necessary), there is no way that the Empire could come back from the defeat that has been meted out.

I wonder, with thousands of civilians ringing Iranian infrastructure if even Trump could bomb thousands of people in that way.

Hopefully, we'll never find out.

I can only think in the rational way that our commentators do and can never get inside the heads of demonic psychopaths (and I mean Netanyahu and those forces that are behind him) so I cannot make any predictions but lay out as I see things.

My intention, bar unexpected and terrible events, to take things fairly quietly until Friday (Saturday my time) and just to dwell in a fairly quiet place

Here is Nima's commentary.

I have posted this separately with a transcription.