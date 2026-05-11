US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest response to Washington’s proposal aimed at ending the war in the region, describing Tehran’s position as “totally unacceptable” despite reports that the Iranian proposal focused on halting hostilities across multiple fronts.

In a post published on Truth Social, Trump stated that he had reviewed Tehran’s response and described it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” without clarifying which points Washington opposed.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported that Tehran had delivered its response to the latest US proposal through Pakistani mediation.

According to IRNA, the current negotiations are focused on reaching an agreement to end the war across the region.

Iranian state television later reported that Tehran’s response included demands for an end to fighting on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon.

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-rejects-iran-s-response-to-latest-us-proposal

Iran’s response to the latest US proposal includes demands for an immediate end to the economic siege imposed on the Islamic Republic, alongside guarantees securing freedom for Iranian oil exports, diplomatic sources told Al Mayadeen.

According to the sources, Tehran’s written response, transmitted through Pakistani mediators, stresses that any agreement with Washington must include the immediate termination of the war upon its announcement.

Iran also reiterated demands for the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets abroad, and the removal of restrictions imposed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeting Iranian oil sales.

The sources said Tehran views the economic pressure campaign as inseparable from broader US military and political escalation in the region

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/exclusive--iran-demands-end-to-siege-in-response-to-us-propo

Iranian hacker collective Handala announced on 8 May that it breached the “secure phones of officers of the terrorist US Navy regime” and began transferring updated US Navy coordinates in the Persian Gulf to regional resistance forces.

The group said it had mapped updated locations of US military gathering points across the Gulf region, describing the newly acquired data as a “target bank.”

https://thecradle.co/articles/handala-hacking-collective-says-it-compromised-secure-us-navy-phones-updated-target-bank-for-resistance-axis

Iran’s National Security Spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei to President Trump: “The Best Course Is to Surrender”

He went on to say “As of today, our restraint is over. Any aggression against our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against American vessels and bases.”

He went on to say “The clock is ticking against the Americans’ interests; it is to their benefit not to act foolishly and sink themselves deeper into the quagmire they have fallen into. The best course is to surrender and concede concessions. You must get used to the new regional order.”

Iran’s National Security Spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei to President Trump: “The Best Course Is to Surrender”

He went on to say “As of today, our restraint is over. Any aggression against our vessels will be met with a heavy and decisive Iranian response against American vessels and bases.”

He went on to say “The clock is ticking against the Americans’ interests; it is to their benefit not to act foolishly and sink themselves deeper into the quagmire they have fallen into. The best course is to surrender and concede concessions. You must get used to the new regional order.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iran has made an announcement in light of US military actions against Iranian tanker vessels:

“From now on, we will Strike one of the US military Bases or Ships in the region every time the United States carries out an Airstrike against an Iranian Oil Tanker” -- IRGC May 9, 2026

US forces (F/A-18s from carriers like USS George H.W. Bush) recently disabled Iranian-flagged tankers (e.g., M/T Sea Star III, Sevda, Hasna) trying to breach the naval blockade near Bandar Abbas/Jask/Gulf of Oman.

Iran calls it a ceasefire violation (April 8 truce); US says self-defense after Iranian missiles/drones/small boats targeted destroyers.

MORE:

Shortly after that announcement, the IRGC Aerospace Force posted on social media:

“Our missiles and drones have locked onto American targets in the region and the enemy aggressor’s ships. We are awaiting the order to fire.”

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