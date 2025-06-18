President Donald Trump said he gave Iran an “ultimate ultimatum” as he considers possibly ordering a U.S. strike against the Middle Eastern nation. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump said. “I can tell you this, that Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate.” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said evacuation flights and cruise ship departures are being arranged for American citizens seeking to leave Israel.

President Trump today described the next week as “very big” for the Israel-Iran war, hinting at potential U.S. military action after a June 17 Situation Room briefing, while noting Iran’s interest in talks but warning it may be “too late,” as reported by The New York Times.

In an NBC News interview earlier today, President Trump stated Iran missed its chance to negotiate a nuclear deal within his 60-day ultimatum ending June 12, warning that Tehran’s refusal has led to “consequences,” with Israel’s strikes killing 401 Iranians, including 121 civilians, per Iran’s Press TV.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on June 18, announced a “surprise move to be remembered for centuries,” with state media hinting at unconventional tactics targeting Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor, though no specific details or timeline were provided, as reported by Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Former Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi posted on X on June 17, claiming Iran would impose a 100-day blockade on the Strait of Hormuz starting June 18, halting oil tankers and LNG cargoes without Iran’s approval, though no official confirmation from Iran’s government has been issued.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a televised address on June 18, declared that Iran will not yield to U.S. pressure, warning that U.S. military intervention would cause “irreparable damage,” with Iran’s 2,500 ballistic missiles ready to target U.S. bases in Qatar and Bahrain, as reported by Al Jazeera.