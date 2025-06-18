Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MICHAEL W MCCROHON's avatar
MICHAEL W MCCROHON
7h

Trump is as mentally compromised as Biden.

Old age is slowly, slowly, then suddenly downhill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture