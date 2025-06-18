Iran-Israel Worsens
President Donald Trump said he gave Iran an “ultimate ultimatum” as he considers possibly ordering a U.S. strike against the Middle Eastern nation. “I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump said. “I can tell you this, that Iran’s got a lot of trouble, and they want to negotiate.” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said evacuation flights and cruise ship departures are being arranged for American citizens seeking to leave Israel.
President Trump today described the next week as “very big” for the Israel-Iran war, hinting at potential U.S. military action after a June 17 Situation Room briefing, while noting Iran’s interest in talks but warning it may be “too late,” as reported by The New York Times.
In an NBC News interview earlier today, President Trump stated Iran missed its chance to negotiate a nuclear deal within his 60-day ultimatum ending June 12, warning that Tehran’s refusal has led to “consequences,” with Israel’s strikes killing 401 Iranians, including 121 civilians, per Iran’s Press TV.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, on June 18, announced a “surprise move to be remembered for centuries,” with state media hinting at unconventional tactics targeting Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor, though no specific details or timeline were provided, as reported by Iran’s Fars News Agency.
Former Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi posted on X on June 17, claiming Iran would impose a 100-day blockade on the Strait of Hormuz starting June 18, halting oil tankers and LNG cargoes without Iran’s approval, though no official confirmation from Iran’s government has been issued.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a televised address on June 18, declared that Iran will not yield to U.S. pressure, warning that U.S. military intervention would cause “irreparable damage,” with Iran’s 2,500 ballistic missiles ready to target U.S. bases in Qatar and Bahrain, as reported by Al Jazeera.
The Wall Street Journal reported on June 17 that Israel’s stock of Arrow 3 missile interceptors, critical for countering Iran’s Shahab-3 missiles, has dwindled to fewer than 200, with the U.S. deploying 50 Patriot interceptors to Israel to bolster defenses, as confirmed by a Pentagon official.
Social Security Insolvency: 2034 Deadline
The Social Security Administration’s trustees reported on June 18 that the program’s trust fund will be unable to pay full retirement and disability benefits starting in 2034, one year earlier than 2024 projections, due to a shrinking workforce and an aging population of 78 million baby boomers, as stated in their annual report.
Without Congressional action, Social Security beneficiaries, including 67 million retirees and disabled workers, face a 19% benefit cut in 2034, reducing average monthly payments from $1,907 to $1,544, with potential solutions including a 4.3% payroll tax increase or benefit reductions, per The Washington Post.
Medicare’s hospital-insurance trust fund is projected to pay full benefits only until 2033, three years earlier than last year’s estimate, with an 11% cut looming unless Congress raises the 2.9% Medicare payroll tax or adjusts hospital payments, according to the trustees’ report cited by Bloomberg.
Supreme Court Ruling: Tennessee Transgender Therapy Ban
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision on June 18, upheld Tennessee’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender minors, ruling that the law does not violate the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, impacting 24 states with similar restrictions, as reported by The New York Times.
Chief Justice John Roberts, joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, wrote that Tennessee’s law, effective since 2023, is a valid exercise of state authority to regulate medical treatments, with 1,200 minors affected, per The Associated Press.
Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, arguing the ban discriminates based on sex and gender identity, noting that Tennessee allows hormone therapy for non-transgender minors, as reported by CNN.
Civil War Concerns: Public Anxiety Grows
A YouGov poll, released on June 17 and surveying 3,375 U.S. adults, found that 40% believe a civil war is “somewhat” or “very” likely within the next 10 years, with 12% citing “very likely,” driven by polarization over immigration and election integrity, as reported by Newsweek.
The poll showed 55% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats expressing concern, with 65% of respondents attributing fears to political violence, such as the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and 48% pointing to economic inequality, per The Hill.
