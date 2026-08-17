Iran is reportedly seeking greater control over undersea internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz, according to RBC-Ukraine citing France 24, raising concerns that Tehran could use critical digital infrastructure as a new source of geopolitical leverage alongside its influence over global oil flows.

The report says Iran wants major U.S. technology companies, including Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, to pay for cable-related maintenance handled by Iranian firms, though experts dispute Tehran’s legal claims and warn that any disruption could primarily affect Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.

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Vijay Prashad:IRAN Just Threatened to CUT the INTERNET,Who Is Really Making Iran’s War DECISIONS Now

Sources say Tehran cleared the plan to cut the cables under Hormuz — the ones carrying your internet.

Transition Protocol

Aug 17, 2026

On Saturday, a man who was not running Iran’s national security a month ago approved an option that reaches into your house.

Not a strike on a base. Not a tanker seizure. The undersea cables under the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb — the physical wires carrying internet traffic between Asia, the Gulf, Europe and parts of the United States.

Transition Protocol was told this by sources with direct knowledge. It is not independently confirmed, and it is an authorization, not an execution — that distinction matters and we hold to it.

But here is why it is the most consequential sentence spoken this month: that option now sits with a leadership that has already concluded Washington cannot end this war looking like a winner.

Which means there is no deal on the table where Iran concedes enough for Trump to declare victory and go home.

A conflict with no exit does not stay frozen. It searches for pressure points.

You are reading this on one of them.

The substance of the MBS–Trump phone call — no airspace, no bases, and a demand from Riyadh that Washington has never received before.

Two tons of gold and $3 billion , flown into Tehran aboard three separate aircraft — and why calling it a “payment” gets the entire story backwards.

The interceptor arithmetic: which US missile inventories are reportedly down to 50% , which assessment says 39% , and why the rebuild takes years rather than months.

The few days Iran’s new security chief granted diplomacy before the IRGC’s position prevails — and exactly when that clock started running.

Why 57 Pakistani F-16s that flew to Saudi Arabia for a January exercise appear never to have flown home.

The single concession that would let Washington declare victory — and the reason Tehran will not make it.

The window granted to diplomacy was measured in days, and it started counting on Saturday. Everything below is written for the people who need to understand it before it closes — not after.

HOW TO WEIGH WHAT FOLLOWS. We tier every claim. CONFIRMED means publicly reported and verifiable. DEVELOPING means multiple indicators point one way, but the picture is still forming. SOURCED means it comes from privileged channels and has not been independently corroborated — you should weigh it as testimony, not as established fact. We flag rather than flatten, because the difference between those tiers is the difference between analysis and noise.

1. The Cable Option: What Was Authorized, and What Was Not

Major General Mohsen Rezaei now heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. Zulfiqar Ali’s reporting is that Rezaei is taking decisions on the Supreme Leader’s behalf — and that he has approved a plan to sever the undersea cables running through Hormuz, and through Houthi partners, the Bab al-Mandeb. [SOURCED]

The stated logic is retaliatory, not opening. If Trump follows through on his “gates of hell” language, the gates open in the other direction — on the physical infrastructure of the global internet, across the region, Europe, and parts of the United States.

Two precise distinctions matter here, and collapsing them would be the easiest way to get this wrong:

Authorized is not executed. This is a contingency that has been cleared, not an operation underway. Nothing in the reporting suggests cables have been cut.

Escalation is conditional. The trigger described is intensified hostilities, not the current standoff.

The same posture shows in the response to Trump’s threat to claim and occupy the Strait of Hormuz as US territory. Ali’s answer is blunt: roughly two thousand Iranian fast-attack boats are prepared to receive that attempt. [SOURCED]

Why this is the fulcrum of the entire episode: it converts an abstract regional war into a direct, physical consequence for people who have never thought about Hormuz in their lives. Undersea cable infrastructure is the least defended, highest-leverage asset in the global economy. Tehran appears to have noticed.

2. The Phone Call: The Gulf Is Quietly Evicting Washington

The coalition Washington assumed it still had may no longer exist.

According to sources describing the call, Mohammed bin Salman told Donald Trump directly that Saudi airspace would not be used, Saudi bases would not be used, and that the United States should quit the campaign outright. The phrase attributed to the Crown Prince: we are capable of handling this ourselves. [DEVELOPING]

Prashad’s read is that the practical military value is limited — carrier aviation sitting offshore does not strictly require Saudi airspace — and that this is precisely what makes it significant. It is a political declaration, not a logistical one. Riyadh is stating a position, and the position is refusal.

It does not stand alone:

Qatar has signalled it no longer wants an American air base on Qatari soil. [DEVELOPING]

Dubai — the emirate that effectively drives the UAE — appears to have reached its own understanding with Tehran. Prashad’s own hedge is worth preserving exactly: so far not a very public statement. The motive is unsentimental. Dubai and Sharjah do not intend to be target practice. [DEVELOPING]

The Dubai turn is the most analytically interesting, because Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are not natural partners right now. They back opposing sides in Sudan and compete across the Horn of Africa. On this question, Prashad assesses, they see eye to eye anyway.

The lesson that produced this convergence is the one Prashad states most sharply: the campaign against Iran did not teach Tehran anything. It taught the GCC that Washington’s principal regional ally is Israel — not Riyadh, not Abu Dhabi — and that American protection does not arrive when it counts. From Kuwait down to Dubai, that conclusion has now been drawn. [DEVELOPING]

3. The New Architecture: Islamabad, Riyadh, Ankara — and Beijing’s Blessing

What replaces an American security guarantee? A regional one, and it has been assembling in plain sight.

The hardware. [CONFIRMED — deployment / DEVELOPING — permanence] In January, Pakistan deployed 57 F-16s, JF-17s, drones, and Pakistani-operated air defence systems to King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia. This was publicly reported and billed as the multinational Spears of Victory exercise — and it genuinely was one. The new claim is that the exercise was a phase, not an event: more Pakistani troops and hardware now appear to be in the Kingdom, following the Saudi–Pakistan defence cooperation agreement signed last year. The anchor of that exercise was always the Riyadh–Islamabad axis.

The diplomacy. [DEVELOPING] After the US and Israeli attack on Iran, Pakistan supplanted Oman as the principal channel to Tehran — Muscat, in Prashad’s reading, having lost faith in Washington and felt betrayed by it. Army chief Asim Munir built that bridge personally.

The framework. [DEVELOPING] The Mecca agreement brought Turkey into the alignment. Egypt has been discussed. Iraq remains the open question, and the one worth watching hardest.

The signal that carries the most weight. [CONFIRMED] Rezaei’s first two publicly advertised meetings after his elevation were with China’s ambassador to Iran, and then, on 12 August, with Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi. Not a Western interlocutor. Not a Gulf one. This is the hardest evidence in the entire conversation, and it should anchor how you read everything else.

Naqvi matters more than his title suggests. Prashad’s assessment is that he functions as Munir’s man inside the government rather than Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s — the military’s representative, sent deliberately. The published readout confirms the agenda was the Mecca agreement, and that Islamabad wanted Tehran to hear directly that the arrangement is not aimed at Iran. The readout also confirms he carried a personal message. Its contents were not disclosed. That gap is the story.

Behind it, Prashad reads tacit Chinese approval — consistent with Xi Jinping’s global governance framework of regional security poles, and with what Putin argued at Munich in 2007: not one single master. [DEVELOPING — analytical inference]

4. The Arithmetic of Attrition: Who Is Actually Bleeding

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent promised Iran unprecedented economic hurt. The ledger is not cooperating.

The interceptor problem. [DEVELOPING] Across the Iran and Yemen campaigns, US precision inventories have been drawn down hard. Patriot, SM-3, SM-6 and JASSM stocks are assessed at roughly 50% of inventory — with at least one assessment putting Patriot as low as 39%. Tomahawks are down to 67%. These figures are contested in open source, and we give you the range rather than the most alarming number. What is not contested is the constraint underneath them: this inventory takes years to rebuild, not months. Hundreds of millions of dollars of hardware have been expended over Iranian soil, and replacing it means diverting money from social spending and infrastructure at home.

The inversion Prashad draws is uncomfortable and precise: the unprecedented economic hardship promised to Iran may be arriving in Washington instead.

The gold. [SOURCED — with a critical reframe] Ali reports two tons of gold and $3 billion moved into Tehran aboard three separate aircraft from the UAE. Prashad’s correction is the part almost everyone will get wrong: this is not a payment. It is most likely sanctions-related seized assets being released — money that was already Iran’s, held on the West’s behalf, now unwound. [DEVELOPING]

Understood correctly, it is far more significant than a transfer. It is the sanctions architecture visibly failing at the edges. And it raises the question that should dominate the next fortnight: who unwinds next? Qatar? European holders? Asian ones? Each release buys Tehran hard currency, and hard currency buys endurance.

The Chinese variable. [DEVELOPING] Beijing holds a vital rail link running through Iran and is already providing economic assistance — which is precisely why Rezaei went to the Chinese ambassador first. The open question is scale, not existence.

The demand curve. [DEVELOPING] Here is the tell that Tehran does not believe it is losing. At the point it is supposedly desperate, Iran has widened its ceasefire terms rather than narrowing them: it has now put an end to military operations in Palestine on the table. Countries that are about to fold do not add conditions.

5. No Exit — and the End of the Age of Vasco da Gama

Prashad’s central thesis is the one that should govern your reading of the next several months, and it is not a prediction of escalation. It is something stranger.

The United States has no gameable exit.

Work it through. For Washington to leave with the appearance of victory, Tehran must concede something visible — realistically, an announcement that it will not enrich uranium and will hand over enriched material. Now picture Iran, after what its leadership regards as a strategic victory, making that concession so that the United States can depart with dignity.

Ali’s response is categorical: Absolutely not. He reports the material has been dispersed and compartmentalised, its location known to a handful of people in a country of 100 million — the Supreme Leader, Rezaei, a very small circle. [SOURCED]

And the IRGC, on his reporting, is not seeking an off-ramp at all. The objective is not a ceasefire. It is forcing Washington into a retreat that is shameful rather than dignified. [SOURCED]

Nor is external pressure coming. Europe wants America pulled deeper into Ukraine, not extracted from the Gulf. The BRICS states are applying none. Trump, meanwhile, remains privately confident that Iran is weak and will capitulate tomorrow.

The result is Prashad’s phrase, and it is the most important formulation in the conversation: a war that cannot end but cannot continue. A phony war, in the 1940s sense. Indefinite.

The clock inside it. [SOURCED] Rezaei personally arbitrated the split between the IRGC, which demanded expanded offensive operations, and the diplomatic bloc around Araghchi and Ghalibaf. He granted diplomacy a few days. Not weeks. That arbitration was described on Saturday.

The darkest branch, and we flag it as exactly what it is. Prashad raises — explicitly as worst-case reasoning, not as any report of an actual plan — the scenario in which a country unable to exit without victory manufactures one, invoking Hiroshima and Nagasaki as precedent for using overwhelming force to expedite a surrender already underway. This is a named analyst’s speculation about a possibility. It is not intelligence, and we will not present it as such. He notes the pattern it sits within: the US withdrew from Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and claimed each in bizarre ways as victory. His own book on the subject is called The Withdrawal.

The five-hundred-year frame. All of this sits inside Prashad’s larger argument, and it is the reason this episode carries a historical title rather than a news one. In 1498, Vasco da Gama rounded the Cape of Good Hope and brought European warships into an Indian Ocean that had traded for centuries — Zanzibar, Oman, Kandy, Zheng He’s fleets — without militarised dominion. What he introduced was the doctrine of singular sovereignty: one master of the sea. Portugal to Britain to the United States.

What is now assembling — Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, possibly the UAE, with Beijing’s blessing — is the return of overlapping and multiple sovereignties: Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb managed collectively rather than owned by a distant power.

Prashad offered it as a question. Ali refused the hedge: it has already ended.

THE BOTTOM LINE — AND WHAT TO WATCH The big picture: The story is not whether Iran and the United States fight. It is that the security architecture Washington has underwritten in the Gulf for seventy years is being replaced in real time by a regional one — and Washington has no move that stops it and no exit that preserves the appearance of victory. The five things that decide the next fortnight: The diplomacy window. Days, not weeks, granted on Saturday. When it closes, the IRGC’s position — no off-ramp, shameful retreat — becomes the operative one. Who unwinds next. The UAE release is the precedent. Watch Qatar, European holders, Asian holders. Each one extends Iran’s endurance and erodes the sanctions architecture further. Iraq. Turkey is in via Mecca. Egypt has been discussed. Iraq is the swing state of the new alignment, and its direction tells you the bloc’s real ceiling. Whether the Pakistani hardware in Saudi Arabia stays. The January deployment is confirmed. Permanence is not. Permanence would mean the new architecture is structural, not rhetorical. Cable infrastructure disruption anywhere near Hormuz or Bab al-Mandeb. The authorization is reported as conditional. Any incident is the signal that the condition has been met. What to do with this: Treat regional escalation as a live infrastructure and connectivity risk, not only an energy-price one — and treat the phrase “the war is nearly over” with the scepticism it has earned. A conflict with no exit does not resolve. It persists, and it looks for leverage. The honest caveat: The highest-impact claims here — the cable authorization, the content of the MBS call, the nuclear-material dispersal, the IRGC’s intent — are single-source and not independently corroborated. We report them because our sourcing is direct and we have told you exactly what tier each one sits in. We would rather you weigh them accurately than believe them completely.

Zulfiqar Ali in conversation with Vijay Prashad, executive director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, joining from Santiago, Chile. Recorded Saturday, 15 August 2026 — outside our regular schedule, because the reporting would not keep. Prashad also notes, from several hours of conversations with journalists in Tehran and Isfahan this week, that morale inside the country is high despite severe civilian cost, and that Iran is provisioning for a long conflict rather than a settlement.

