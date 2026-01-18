Iran tests its own ICBM
dana@dana916
🇮🇷⚔️🇺🇸🇮🇱Israeli News: Iran conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test. According to the report, the missile reached the Siberian region with Russia's approval. The test was defined as successful and is in advanced stages of development. stayfreeworld
7:16 PM · Jan 17, 2026
RKM@rkmtimes
JUST IN🇮🇷🇱🇧🇮🇱🇸🇾🇮🇶🔥 Iran could possibly handover the Hypersonic missiles and Shahed drones to its proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen before launch of True Promise 4 or Preemptive strikes.
10:36 AM · Jan 17, 2026
