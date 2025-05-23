Iran Tells UN: Threats from Israel May Compel Pre-Emptive Action; America Will Be Blamed for Any Israeli Attack

The government of Iran has formally notified the United Nations that ongoing threats of an Israeli military attack upon Iran's nuclear program may compel Iran to strike first.

The Iranian Foreign Minister told the UN, in writing:

“Threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new. But the recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the IAEA.

In a letter to UNSG Guterres and IAEA DG Grossi, I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which if unchecked, will compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials.

My letter is a serious pre-action warning. The nature, content, and extent of our actions will correspond and be proportionate to preventive measures taken by these international bodies in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations.

Evidently, the Wanted War Criminal Netanyahu—desperate to dictate what the U.S. can and cannot do—spares no effort to derail diplomacy and divert attention from his ICC arrest warrant.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any transgression and will stop at nothing to protect its interests and people.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi also warned in a letter to the UN Secretary-General that any Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites will be treated as direct U.S. involvement.

In Positive News . . .

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says there has been progress on several fronts in the nuclear talks with the United States, but major gaps remain over uranium enrichment. He stressed that no deal can be reached without resolving this issue.