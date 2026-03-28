I was first alerted to this yesterday on X and by this report

While Trump was loudly announcing he was kindly giving the Iranians (on their request, no less) 10 days before launching his attack on Iran’s Kharg Island. Meanwhile, he was secretly deploying (probably) marines to the region.

The Iranians were true to their word and were waiting.

You will not find even a hint of this on the search engines and the Americans are flat-out denying what appears to be a fact.

From Tasnim Press

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters of Iran reported that there were heavy casualties among more than 500 American military personnel due to Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

“We had previously warned that the invading American army, due to the decisive assault of the Armed Forces (of Iran) and the destruction of their bases in the region, has fled and hidden outside their bases,” the Iranian spokesman said in a statement on Saturday, March 28.

“In recent hours, two of their hideouts were identified, with more than 400 individuals in the first hideout and more than 100 individuals in the second hideout in Dubai, both of which were targeted by precision missiles and drones of the valiant Aerospace Force and Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, resulting in very heavy casualties for them,” he added.

According to the spokesperson, ambulances have been busy transporting the dead and wounded American commanders and soldiers for hours.

“Trump and the commanders of the American army must fully understand that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam,” the spokesman warned.

The US and the Israeli regime launched a large-scale unprovoked military campaign against Iran following the assassination of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and civilians on February 28.

The attacks have involved extensive aerial strikes on both military and civilian locations across Iran, causing significant casualties and widespread damage to infrastructure.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces have carried out retaliatory operations, targeting American and Israeli positions in the occupied territories and at regional bases with waves of missiles and drones.

The first American POW caught on camera

Confirmed by Greek press - one of the few stories you will find.

Developments in the Middle East are rapid, with Iranian forces launching a powerful attack against American and Israeli Marines on Bubiyan island of Kuwait on the afternoon of 27 March.



Specifically, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched an attack against American and Israeli forces on Bubiyan island of Kuwait, according to what was reported by the Mehr News Agency.

According to Iranian analysts, the attack appears to be a preemptive strike, message against a possible American ground intervention on islands of the Strait of Hormuz.

????????? IRGC announced targeting “U.S.-Israeli forces” on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island with drones and ballistic missiles.



Bubiyan is mostly development/infra-focused, but IRGC propaganda amps it as a “terrorist” hub.



Source: Anadolu Agency, @officialrnintel https://t.co/uV3q7maj3x pic.twitter.com/6kSnWvtTgQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 27, 2026

It is noted that earlier, the American-Israeli alliance violated the unilateral energy moratorium it had itself declared, striking a hydroelectric power plant in Iran.

At the same time, the Israeli army confirmed that it struck the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor in central Iran, on the 28th day of the war in the Middle East, after Iranian media reported that joint air raids by the United States and Israel were being conducted in the area.

The port of Mubarak Al-Kabeer on Bubiyan island, point that was targeted by Iranian missiles

“Overwhelming strike with drones and ballistic missiles on Bubiyan island, injured American Marines”

“The naval forces of the IRGC carried out a surprise combined attack using a variety of destructive drones and ballistic missiles, striking several gathering points of American-Zionist terrorists on Bubiyan,” the report of the Iranian agency stated characteristically.

According to the Mehr News Agency, “a large number of American Marines are reported to have been killed during the strike,” while injured soldiers were transported to hospitals.

Earlier reports emphasized that the American president Donald Trump was planning to send ground troops to seize Kharg island in Iran.

However, Reuters, citing analysts, reports that such an operation would expose American soldiers to enormous risk and would simply lead to prolongation of the conflict.

The Iranians struck American vessels with Qadr 380 missiles - Reports of casualties

Subsequently, on the afternoon of 27 March, a new wave of Iranian attacks followed, this time targeting American troops in Dubai and Al-Shuyukh.

“After the sinking of naval vessels, a large number of American terrorists were killed in the aftermath of the 84th wave of operation True Promise 4,” announced on the evening of 27 March the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.

IRGC CLAIM 6 US COMBAT VESSELS STRUCK!!!



IRGC: 84th wave continues



“The sinking of tactical vessels and the killing of a large number of American terrorists”



— Public Relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC):



“Continuing the 84th wave of Operation True… pic.twitter.com/Jcc30J9jFu — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) March 27, 2026

According to the news agency Tasnim, the Press Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated in its announcement: Following the 84th wave of operation True Promise 4, under the blessed symbol “Yaman Hu Shadid Al-Aqab” and dedicated to the artists and personalities working for the revolution these nights, the Navy of the IRGC carried out a combined attack against Zionist-American terrorists at the port of Al-Shuyukh and on the coasts and port of Dubai, striking with precision the discouraged American soldiers and their equipment.

The port of Al-Shuyukh, target of the latest Iranian attacks

In this operation, which was carried out using Qadr 380 ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, 6 American combat vessels were hit at the port of Al-Shuyukh.

According to reports from the field, 3 of these warships were sunk after the strike and the rest are burning.

“At the same time, drone operations were carried out against gathering centers of terrorist officers of the American drone unit on the beach and in one of the hotels in Dubai, using destructive drones, and these centers were struck with precision,” the relevant announcement of Iranian officials concluded.

For the first time, Syrian jihadists in Iran’s sights - “The Presidential Palace of Damascus will turn to ashes”

At the same time, Iran threatened to target the presidential palace in the Syrian capital, Damascus, as well as two luxury hotels, as part of what it calls a campaign against American interests in the region.

The Presidential Palace of Syria

The semi-official Iranian news agency Fars claimed through its Telegram channel that “Israeli, American and British advisors and experts” were present at the Four Seasons Hotel and at the Sheraton Damascus Hotel, as well as at the Presidential Palace complex.

Shock warning to American soldiers in the Middle East

Fars reported that Iran issued an ultimatum to hotel owners throughout the Middle East and the wider region, warning them not to host foreign military personnel, adding that they will “be considered legitimate military targets” in case of non-compliance.

Additionally, Fars claimed that American forces sought refuge in hotels in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, adding that Iran sent a “strict warning” to hotel owners, especially in these two Gulf countries, not to host them.

New targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) : Beirut and Djibouti

It was also reported that Iranian intelligence found that an American supply base at Beirut Airport in Lebanon has been activated and that American Marines were recently transferred to an air base in Djibouti in East Africa.

The Arab outlet New Arab notes that it was unable to independently verify any of the claims of Fars, however Tehran has claimed that other hotels in the Gulf region targeted in Iranian drone and missile attacks hosted American personnel.

Iran has been targeting Gulf countries since 28/2, when the United States and Israel launched what it describes as an unprovoked war against it at the end of last month.

It claims that it strikes only American interests, but it has also hit residential areas and energy infrastructure.

Anger in Iran over the pro-American stance of Al Jolani

Gulf countries have repeatedly stated that they did not allow American forces to carry out attacks against Iran from their territory or airspace.

Iran was a key supporter of the regime of the ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, sending troops and fighters from regional militias, such as Hezbollah of Lebanon, to support him during the brutal civil war in Syria.

After the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, Iran lost its influence in Syria, with the new government of president Ahmed Al-Sharaa or “Al Jolani” seeking to establish ties with Arab and Western countries, while maintaining distance from Tehran.

However, Al-Sharaa has previously stated that he is working to keep Syria out of the war in the region.

The usual denial from the United States

Meanwhile the peasants are being sent into the meat grinder

A report from Zero Hedge

Summary

US troops arrive: More than 3,500 U.S. troops, including the USS Tripoli with about 2,500 Marines, arrived in the Middle East, officials announced Saturday, as strikes in the Iran war intensified

Houthis enter the war: Houthis launch their first missile barrage on Israel since Operation Epic Fury. Red Sea shipping could once again be under direct threat.

UAE Aluminum plant damaged in Iranian drone strike: Emirates Global Aluminium - the Middle East’s largest aluminum producer and the biggest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas - said its production plant at Al Taweelah sustained significant damage in an Iranian drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi.

Serious US casualties in Saudi base assault: Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack that wounded at least 15 troops: AP. Late-night strike targeted Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (for third time of war).

Gulf states under sustained fire, casualties mount: Six wounded in missile strike on Abu Dhabi; Bahrain intercepts waves of missiles and drones near the United States Fifth Fleet base; Kuwait reports damage to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and Shuwaikh Port.

US expending billions on Operation Epic Fury: “Battle damage and replacement of losses over the first three weeks of the war likely costs roughly $1.4 billion to $2.9 billion”: WSJ.

* * *

Thousands Of US Troops Arrive In Gulf Region

More than 3,500 U.S. troops, including the USS Tripoli with about 2,500 Marines, arrived in the Middle East, officials announced Saturday, as strikes in the Iran war intensified. The U.S. Central Command said in a social media post that the USS Tripoli, which serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrived in its area of responsibility. Central Command said that in addition to the Marines, the Tripoli also brings transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault assets to the region. The USS Boxer and two other ships, along with another Marine Expeditionary Unit, have also been ordered to the region from San Diego.

BREAKING: 🇺🇸🇮🇷 The U.S. Central Command confirms an amphibious warship carrying troops has entered its area of responsibility, signaling a potential escalation as forces position closer to the conflict zone. pic.twitter.com/fo1V0tQDp3 — War Radar (@War_Radar2) March 28, 2026

The Tripoli is the most updated of the amphibious warships, known as a “big deck,” which allows more room for F-35 Stealth Fighter Jets, Ospreys and other aircraft. The ship had previously been based in Japan when the order to deploy to the Middle East came almost two weeks ago.

U.S. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 27. The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit composed of about… pic.twitter.com/JFWiPBbkd2 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

The arrival of the U.S. troops in the region comes after at least 10 U.S. troops, including two who were seriously wounded, were injured when Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base.

Trump said that he has not decided whether to deploy troops in Iran but he has not ruled out the possibility and is stationing some 7,000 troops, including members of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Meanwhile, the US military said in a social media post on Saturday that it had struck more than 11,000 targets and destroyed more than 150 Iranian vessels since the conflict began.

Operation Epic Fury: March 28th Update pic.twitter.com/WG1adY5YaR — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 28, 2026

Iran’s Fars news agency reported explosions across several districts of Tehran early Saturday, including strikes near Mehrabad Airport west of the capital. It’s the main hub for domestic flights.

And while Trump says Iran should negotiate peace, he is also saying the US can continue with strikes on the Islamic Republic. On Friday, he said more than 3,500 targets remained in Iran and “that’ll be done pretty quickly.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday the United States can meet its objectives “without any ground troops.” But he also said President Trump “has to be prepared for multiple contingencies” and that American forces are available “to give the president maximum optionality and maximum, opportunity to adjust to contingencies should they emerge.”

Major U.A.E. Aluminum Plant Damaged in Iranian Strike

Emirates Global Aluminium said its production plant at Al Taweelah sustained significant damage in an Iranian drone and missile attack on Abu Dhabi. Several employees were injured but no one died, the company said. The plant includes a smelter that produced 1.6 million metric tons of cast aluminum in 2025 and a refinery that supplies the smelter with alumina, the metal’s main ingredient. The company had substantial metal stock offshore when the war on Iran began last month as well as in some overseas locations, according to the statement. Emirates Global Aluminium is owned by Mubadala, an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, and the government of Dubai.

EGA is the Middle East’s largest aluminum producer and the biggest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, according to the company’s website. Kezad facilities make up the company’s biggest plant. An aluminum producer in Bahrain, known as Alba, cut production earlier this month because it couldn’t ship metal through the Strait of Hormuz. Norwegian company Norsk Hydro slowed output at its Qatalum smelter in Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates is the fifth-biggest producer of aluminum in the world though it is dwarfed by China, the largest, according to consulting firm Harbor Aluminum. Excluding Iran, the Gulf as a whole smelted about 8% of the world’s aluminum in 2025, commodities brokerage StoneX reported.

Aluminum prices in London, the benchmark, are 4% higher than on the eve of the war. Other metal prices have fallen on concern that high oil and gas prices will hurt energy-intensive industries that consume metals.

Houthis Enter the War

The Houthis have finally entered the war, greatly raising the stakes on what’s becoming a multi-front engagement, given Israel and Hezbollah have already been locked in a ground war in Lebanon. Overnight saw the Houthis send a barrage of missiles on Israel, which is the first such strike since the US began its Operation Epic Fury.

Military spokesman for the Houthis, Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, announced the attack on Saturday on the group’s Al Masirah satellite television, Al Jazeera has confirmed. Strikes “will continue until the declared objectives are achieved... and until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases,” Saree said, confirming the Iran-aligned Yemeni group’s entry into the war on Tehran’s side.

The Israeli side confirmed the assault out of Yemen, saying that it intercepted one missile. This spells more bad news for global shipping through the other important regional energy and goods transit waterway, the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea. It will also make it even harder for Washington to try and wind down the conflict amid efforts to find an acceptable offramp. Interestingly, the Houthis are justifying their actions not just based on the US-Israel attack on Iran, but on assaults on populations in the broader region:

The group said the attack with a barrage of missiles came after continued targeting of infrastructure in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq and the Palestinian territories, adding that their operations would continue until the “aggression” on all fronts ends.

Now Israelis will face aerial threats from Iranians, Hezbollah, Houthis, and Iraqi Shia paramilitaries...

Several people are lightly injured after an Iranian ballistic missile struck the Jerusalem-area town of Eshtaol, first responders say.



The missile, which is assessed to have carried a conventional warhead of several hundred kilograms of explosives, caused extensive damage to… pic.twitter.com/gn5xwZEjiP — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) March 28, 2026

While the Houthis didn’t say they would target tankers or other vessels transiting the southern Red Sea and the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, they have the capability to do so. The group effectively shut the waterway to most Western shippers after the war in Gaza began in 2023, forcing vessels to reroute and disrupting a key shipping corridor. The Saudi port of Yanbu, which the kingdom is using to bypass the closed Strait of Hormuz for its oil exports, is well within the range of Houthi missiles.

For now, the Houthis are likely to avoid targeting Saudi oil sites, New York-based political consultancy Eurasia Group said in a note to clients. The Islamist militants agreed a truce with Saudi Arabia in 2022, which has largely held and involved the Saudi government making some payments to areas under Houthi control.

While the Houthis “need to be seen as participating in the war effort, they remain inclined towards minimizing the downsides of further entanglement in the war and keeping their tacit understanding with Saudi alive,” Eurasia analysts including Firas Maksad said on Saturday. “The Houthis may still target Saudi oil exports under pressure from Iran in case of escalation.”

At Least 15 Americans Wounded in Major Strikes on Saudi Base

The most significant overnight development saw major Iranian cross-Gulf attacks emerge. This is a serious escalation despite the White House having approached Tehran with a 15-point peace plan, delivered via Pakistan. The Iranians have clearly rejected it for now, and have instead launched a serious assault on Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia Friday.

The Wall Street Journal details that “Twelve American troops–up from 10 previously reported–were wounded in an Iranian attack on the Prince Sultan air base in Saudi Arabia Friday, according to multiple U.S. and Arab officials.”

The AP in follow up issued higher figures: “Iran fired six ballistic missiles and 29 drones at Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan air base in a Friday attack that wounded at least 15 troops, including five seriously, according to the sources who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity. U.S. officials initially reported that at least 10 U.S. troops were injured, including two seriously wounded.”

This is a very big deal. The E-3s were rushed in as replacements for the radars. Clearly, the Iranians know what they are looking for. https://t.co/MYZ6cGtP0G — Policy Tensor (@policytensor) March 28, 2026

“The injured troops were inside a building on the base that was struck in the attack, the officials said,” the report continues. “The attack also damaged multiple U.S. refueling aircraft. At least one missile struck the base, as well as several unmanned aerial vehicles, according to two of the officials.” This marks the second significant strike on the same base. The aircraft hit was a KC-135 air refueling aircraft, which reportedly caught fire.

The mass casualty incident has raised ongoing questions of troop exposure and Pentagon preparedness for Iran’s response:

I have a question. Did the Pentagon look at Operation Spiderweb that destroyed a big chunk of Russian strategic aviation last year, and decide: nah, we’re good, we can just park our planes in the open within enemy reach because if we believe we have nothing to learn from these… https://t.co/LWK97USX8r — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 28, 2026

Fresh Attacks on Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait

Iran’s missile war has continued expanding deeper into the Gulf, with the casualty count climbing in Abu Dhabi after an early Saturday strike. The Abu Dhabi Media Office confirms casualties (injuries, but no fatalities reported) have risen to six after a Saturday morning ballistic missile attack.

Elsewhere, in Bahrain, home to the United States Fifth Fleet, authorities reported air defenses have engaged almost nonstop over the past 24 hours, responding to 20 missiles and 23 drones.

Post raises question over future of Iran’s nuclear program, with one Iranian proclaiming “The war will boost Iranian science and technology.”

This is a building in Iran university of science and technology (IUST) that was targeted today in Tehran. This university -one of the leading engineering universities of Iran- is where I got my BSc and MSc degree in engineering years ago.

This aggression is all about Iran… pic.twitter.com/qXPo9JmZna — Sarbaz Roohulla Rezvi (@SarbazRezvi) March 28, 2026

Kuwait has also taken fresh hits, with the ports of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and Shuwaikh Port sustaining damage amid combined drone and missile attacks, according to the Defense Ministry. Kuwaiti forces say they have also engaged four ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and seven drones in the same window - in yet another sign the tempo is only accelerating.

Bushehr Nuclear Plant Hit for Third Time

Late-night strike targets Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, marking the third hit in 10 days as pressure mounts on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure - and as especially Israel seeks to obliterate it as fast as possible. Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization of Iran claims the attack caused no material damage, no casualties, as well as zero technical disruption at the facility.

And the International Atomic Energy Agency says it was notified by Tehran following the strike, underscoring continued monitoring even as attacks edge closer to sensitive nuclear sites. President Trump has meanwhile said that thousands of targets inside remain on the Pentagon’s list.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15687189/A-US-land-attack-secure-Strait-Hormuz-nightmare.html