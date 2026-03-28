Seemorerocks

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Jim S.'s avatar
Jim S.
5h

Get off of X and follow the Resistance Channels on Telegram. This was all played out, in live ground footage, via the resistance. Nothing in this I didn’t already know, but happy to see you passing it along to the masses who are unaware. If you want channels to follow, DM me. Good work.

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Sean's avatar
Sean
1h

Did this really happen. Just asking....

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