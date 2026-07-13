Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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Damage must be serious for the empire to be putting so much effort i to censorship. We know for example that much of the american survallence radars are now gone as well as CnC hubs at many of these bases. The hiding of true casualty figures tells me the number is to high to ne politically defended. I also expect the damage claims by the pentagon in their strikes are opptomistic. We know from Ukraine that drones and cruise missiles can be stopped by even mid level russian air defense systems now...

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