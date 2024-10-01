United States and Israeli officials say attack drones have been launched from the area of the Iran/Iraq border and are headed to Israel. UPDATE: 500 MISSILES FIRED AT ISRAEL ! ! ! !

They also say ballistic missiles in Iran are fueled and on their launchers in Iran. They believe those missiles will be fired in a few short hours, as the attack drones arrive in Israel.

Worse, with the launch of so many attack drones, the United States and Israel are now discussing a PRE-EMPTIVE ATTACK UPON IRAN to thwart the perceived ballistic missile launches.

For your reference:

DRONES (Reportedly already launched) from Iran will take 9 Hours to strike Israel.

CRUISE MISSILES (if Launched) Would take 2 Hours to strike Israel.

BALLISTIC MISSILES (if launched) Would take 12 MINUTES to strike Israel.

On April 14 of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin made public that "Russia will support Iran if the United States attacks Iran soil in support of Israel."

This could LITERALLY be the beginning of World War 3.

This story will be updated LIVE from this point on . . . . 11:52 AM EDT 01 October 2024 . . . . .

11:59 AM EDT --

U.S. Embassy Issues SHELTER-IN-PLACE Order

Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza: As a result of the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy has directed all U.S. government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice.

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without warning.

12:00 Noon EDT --

Israeli efforts are underway to hold a phone call between Netanyahu and Putin amid anticipation of an Iranian attack. The efforts so far are being described as "unsuccessful."

12:18 PM EDT --

Russia to Israel: Withdraw your forces from southern Lebanon immediately.

12:29 PM EDT --

U.S.Central Command: "Three additional aircraft squadrons - F-15E, F-16, and A-10 - are arriving in the region with one squadron having already arrived."

-- Yisrael Beiteinu Party Leader Avigdor Lieberman: "We should not wait for missiles to reach Israel, but rather launch a preemptive strike on Iran."

***** BULLETIN *****

Almost the entire Israeli Air Force Refueling Tanker fleet is now in the air. This - on its face - seems to indicate Israel is going to attack Iran TODAY.

-- The U.S. Embassy in Israel has issued a High-Level Alert to its Diplomatic Staff and Employees, ordering them to return to their Homes and remain near Bomb Shelters.

1:06 PM EDT --

-- Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps acknowledges they "have launched tens of missiles at Israel"

-- Israel missile alerts send almost ENTIRE population into Bomb Shelters:

1:12 PM EDT --

Reports (UNVERIFIED) Claiming "over 100 missiles fired."

-- at least a half dozen impacts just on one camera feed on Fox News, but that was just Tel Aviv.

-- CONFIRMED: MISSILES FIRED FROM IRAN, ACROSS TERRITORY OF JORDAN, TO HIT ISRAEL

1:36 PM EDT --

500 missiles sent

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the Israeli military was ready and willing to respond to any and all attacks from Iran.



Some 500 rockets were launched onto Israel on Tuesday night by Iran.



Multiple HITS were recorded in Tel Aviv, as well as in Dimona, Nabatim, Hora, Hod Hasharon, Beer Sheva and Rishon Lezion.

********** FLASH **********

Israel says they are going to attack the nuclear facilities of Iran and decapitate the Iran government.

Tel Aviv:

1:48 PM EDT --

BIDEN ORDERS US MILITARY TO SHOOT DOWN IRANIAN MISSILES.

-- Iranian missiles were launched toward Dimona nuclear reactor in southern Israel, says journalist Ehud Ya'ari on @N12News live broadcast. This will have implications, he says.

-- In Israel tonight they make it clear: Their reaction will be different from what we have known until now.

-- Israeli Army Radio reports meanwhile that take-offs and landings have been halted at Ben-Gurion Airport.



Airport disruptions

Tel Aviv 5.0



No take offs or landing

GOLD is now UP to $2684. per ounce, an increase in the past two hours of $24.80 an ounce.

OIL is now up about four percent, and rising.

2:08 PM EDT --

Gas platform off the coast of Ashkelon destroyed

***** BULLETIN *****

Iran's IRGC: "Two airbases in Israel have been completely destroyed. Israel will be targeted again if it responds."

-- 𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗡 𝗨𝗦𝗘D 𝗛𝗬𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗖 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗦𝗧 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘… It is now confirmed Iran has used it’s Fattah-1 / Fattah-2 Hypersonic missiles.

2:38 PM EDT --

One Israeli minister says the attack is the start "of the end" of the Iranian regime. According to US officials, cited by New York Times, the nuclear sites in Natanz could be attacked in the Israeli response.

*****FLASH*****

-- Iranian missiles hit, among other places, the Netazim airbase. The base is reported to be completely destroyed. There were reportedly about 70 missile hits on that base. Initial word (unconfirmed) is that Israeli F-35 fighter jets were hit on the ground.

Iranian media claims that the missile attack destroyed 20 Israeli fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets and a “large number” of Israeli tanks in the Gaza Strip.

VIDEO FROM INSIDE ISRAEL:

3:11 PM EDT--

I have been informed by a source that President Biden has ORDERED the United States Armed Forces to commence attacks upon Iran nuclear program facilities.

I telephoned the White House Press Office to ask them to confirm or deny. The WH PRESS telephone told me they are "not available" and hung up.

I telephoned the Pentagon Press Office and asked "With regard to the present situation in Israel, I am told that President Biden has ordered the US Military to begin attacking targets inside Iran. Can you either confirm or deny this?"

"Lindsey" told me "I cannot, but let me put you over to someone who can." My call was then transferred to a voice mail "that cannot receive messages" and hung up.

3:22 PM EDT --

Iran informed the US of its missile attack on Israel 'shortly before' it began, a senior Iranian official says.



The official said Iran used "diplomatic channels".



The US relies on Arab partner states to communicate with Iran.



The warning suggests Iran tried to contain tensions, but seems to have been conducted under a shorter time frame than April, when Tehran also warned the US about its first-ever direct attack on Israel.

CONFIRMATION: An initial damage assessment reports that Nevatim Air Base was so badly damaged that it is now inoperable. At least 20 F-35 fighter jets are confirmed damaged or destroyed, as well as tanks, gas platforms, vehicle repair stations, and hangars

3:55 PM EDT --

UNVERIFIED CLAIMS coming in saying Mossad Headquarters was "completely destroyed." UNCONFIRMED!

IRAN MISSION TO UNITED NATION STATEMENT:

4:26 PM EDT --

-- Word out of Israel from multiple sources in multiple government offices saying "Israel will launch crippling attacks upon Iran, tonight."

-- IDF announces it will respond to Iranian missile attack tonight, and the result will be “seen by the entire Middle East.”

-- Senior official: Israel will attack Iran extensively tonight.

--- UNCONFIRMED - UNCONFIRMED -- Single report CLAIMING Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, killed. UNCONFIRMED.

CNN Saying Mossad HQ Targetted:

-- Netanyahu tried to speak with Putin today. Putin refused his call.

-- U.S. Officials state that Israel will “Absolutely Retaliate” against Iran.

4:59 PM EDT --

Israel, Jordan, and Iraq have now Closed their Airspaces, the perfect path for Israeli Aircraft heading to Iran.

***** BULLETIN *****

5:16 PM EDT --

-- Numerous reports coming in saying Israeli war planes have entered Iraqi air space heading for Iran