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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks to NBC News’ Meet the Press program, September 27, 2026.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Republic is fully prepared to resume the war with the United States while keeping the door open to diplomacy.

In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Araghchi said Iran stands “firm in the face of any new aggression, even if it comes to a doomsday war.”

“At the same time, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose.”

Araghchi made the remarks when asked about a Wall Street Journal report that US President Donald Trump could seek to resume bombing Iran after the US midterm elections.

The foreign minister said that the Iranian delegation had tried every diplomatic avenue during the meetings and through interviews on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

However, President Donald Trump’s “messages have been contradictory,” according to Araghchi.

Trump said on Saturday that he had rejected Iran’s proposal. But Araghchi told NBC News that despite Trump’s public comments, the rejection had not yet been officially communicated to Tehran through mediators.

He once again said that Iran was ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of an agreement to end the war, saying Tehran wanted the release of its frozen funds and assets and the ability to sell its oil.

Iran has tried every diplomatic avenue to reopen Strait of Hormuz: Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi says no one can accuse the Islamic Republic of not having tried the diplomatic path in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi said those conditions were “not new” and were already part of previous US commitments, referring to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that the two countries signed in June and which laid out plans for a temporary ceasefire.

That agreement, mediated by Pakistan, collapsed within days after the US refused to comply with its obligations under the MoU.

“If you ask us, there is no reason why we should go back to diplomacy,” Araghchi said. “But I am still trying diplomacy because I think we shouldn’t miss any chance for peace.”

“We don’t care about US midterm elections,” the Iranian foreign minister added. “We care about our national interests.”

Trump has threatened to “annihilate” Iran if a deal is not reached, while saying he expected an agreement after the US midterm elections.

Araghchi said earlier that there was no way forward other than a negotiated solution based on dignity and justice and ensuring the legitimate rights and demands of the Iranian people.

He said Iran had already demonstrated its power to the world in the military, diplomatic and economic spheres and in confronting sanctions.

Iran foreign minister says Iran ‘ready for diplomacy’ and ‘war at same time’: Full interview





Overnight the Strait of Hormuz stopped looking like a contested shipping lane and started looking like a battlefield. Reports from the Gulf describe the heaviest Iranian attack since the war began — anti-ship missiles, speedboats, and mines laid across the routes tankers still use. Oil desks opened talking $200. What changed is not one hit. It is who now claims the water itself.



THE NIGHT STRIKE

➡️ Iranian Revolutionary Guard forces launched what reports call the largest attack on the strait since the war started.

➡️ Anti-ship missiles and cruise missiles were fired along the southern route.

➡️ At the same time, sea mines were laid on commercial lanes — including the Omani corridor ships had used to slip around earlier minefields.

➡️ Some of the cruise missiles were reported to be carrying mines.



THE TANKERS

➡️ Residents in the northern United Arab Emirates described dozens of loud explosions.

➡️ Several ships were reported hit. Exact numbers remain unconfirmed.

➡️ At least three vessels were described as heavily damaged. A fourth turned around. One source put the night’s tally as high as six large ships.

➡️ Guard speedboats operated around Larak island and were said to have fired guided missiles, machine guns, and small arms at tankers.

➡️ Further explosions were reported off Sirik, with a sea clash near Qeshm.



THE TIMING

➡️ The mining began hours after Donald Trump rejected Iran’s offer to reopen the strait.

➡️ A new Guard warning went out to any ship that tries to ignore Tehran’s rules.

➡️ Pre-war traffic was dozens of ships a day, sometimes more than 140.

➡️ The Guard spokesman now says the oil that still moves is partner crude with Tehran’s permission. Ships outside that system, he said, can be counted on one hand.

➡️ When vessels abort, reroute, or simply stay away, the fight is no longer just about individual tankers. It is about the traffic lane.

➡️ Washington still describes the strait as open. Iran´s answer is that this story exists to cap the oil price — and that they intend to stop it.



THE SEVEN CONDITIONS

➡️ Guard spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said Iran will keep punishing the United States until seven conditions are met.

➡️ Those conditions were already rejected at the UN General Assembly.

➡️ “We will not stop punishing the United States until they fulfill Iran’s seven conditions.”

➡️ He called Iran the victor of the war and said the fight is being turned into lasting strategic deterrence.

➡️ He also said the world’s largest navy could not keep Hormuz open even for a few hours.



THE BOTTOM LINE

The waterway that feeds the world’s energy trade is being treated as a weapon: missiles first, mines second, permits third. Trump can meet the seven points or try to blast the lane back open. What he cannot do is leave the map as it was last night.

The barrel is now priced off a mined strait, not a speech.

IRAN SAYS 19 SHIPS HIT IN 48 HOURS; U.S. SAYS STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS QUIET - w/ Fmr. CIA Larry Johnson