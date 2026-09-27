Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Sep 28

The repeated capture of USN underwater drones would indicated to me that the US Navy can no longer survive on the surface. Any mine hunting would have to be done underwater. Thats frankly futile as the Iranians can deploy a bunch more off the back of a motor launch or via missile. Never mind the very realistic possibility the fleet of Iranian small submarines can deploy them to. Torpedo tube deployment is a thing...

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