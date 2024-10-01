NZ news with its usual bias - all from the point-of-view of our ever-so-”civilised” brethren.

Iran has fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's campaign against Tehran's Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

Alarms sounded across Israel and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley after Israelis piled into bomb shelters. Iran has vowed to retaliate following attacks that killed the top leadership of its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.

The firing of missiles came after Israel said its troops had launched ground raids into Lebanon, though it described the forays as limited. The Israeli campaign in Lebanon is the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago.

- Reuters

Iran has launched nearly 200 missiles into Israel.

Air raid sirens sounded across Israel with civilians fleeing to bomb shelters.

Israel's military later sounded the all-clear for residents to leave the shelters.

The Israeli military says it has begun 'limited' raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area of southern Lebanon.

It comes days after Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an escalation of regional tensions.

UPDATED OCT 2, 2024 8:12 AM

Oct 2, 2024 9:22 AM

RNZ Live

Demonstrators gather in a rally celebrating after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel. credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 9:19 AM

RNZ Live

Members of Israel's Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel's southern city of Gedera. credit: Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 9:08 AM

RNZ Live

People gather around a fallen projectile that was moved to the centre of a square to be celebrated with in the centre of a square in the Palestinian village of Dura west of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. credit: HAZEM BADER / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 9:07 AM

RNZ Live

Britain committed to Israel's security, PM Starmer tells Netanyahu

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his country's "steadfast commitment" to Israeli security and protection of civilians after Iran's missile attack.



A spokesperson for Starmer's office said the prime minister spoke with Netanyahu on Tuesday afternoon, and the leaders discussed the escalating situation across the Middle East.



Starmer condemned Iran's attack on Israel, which began during the leaders' conversation, in the "strongest terms", the spokesperson added.



Starmer also spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah, and they underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire in both Lebanon and Gaza.



"The prime minister said he will work alongside partners and do everything possible to push for de-escalation and push for a diplomatic solution," the spokesperson said.



- Reuters



Oct 2, 2024 9:04 AM

RNZ Live

'Do not enter into a conflict with Iran' its president warns

Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian says 'this is just part of our capability, do not get into a confrontation with Iran' in a post on X.



Tehran issued 'a strong response to the aggression of the Zionist regime (Israel), he says.



Addressing Netanyahu, he said that Iran was "not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat".



"Do not enter into a conflict with Iran," he says.



Iran's President Massoud Pezeshkian credit: IRIBNEWS / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 9:02 AM

RNZ Live

Members of Israel's Home Front Command and police forces inspect a crater left by an exploded projectile at a heavily-damaged school building in Israel's southern city of Gedera. credit: Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 8:49 AM

RNZ Live

US calls on every nation to join it in condemning Iran's attack on Israel

The United States has called on every nation in the world to join it in condemning Iran's attack on Israel after Tehran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel.



The State Department said it was a brazen and unacceptable attack.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington at this time was not aware of any damage to US facilities in the attack. He said the US had no warning from the government of Iran that they were going to launch such an attack.



- Reuters



Oct 2, 2024 8:46 AM

RNZ Live

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs looks to arrange flights out of Lebanon

The Foreign Affairs Ministry is urging people in Lebanon to shelter while it looks to arrange flights.

A spokesperson for the ministry says 30 flights leave each day, but with high demand it could take days for bookings to become available.



The ministry says most New Zealanders there do not want to leave, but new groups have contacted them in the past day looking for help with booking flights.



Some 47 New Zealanders are registered on SafeTravel as being in Lebanon, and the ministry is in contact with them.





Oct 2, 2024 8:44 AM

RNZ Live

Israeli ground invasion in Lebanon like a 'horrible movie' - resident

A Lebanese man who used to live in New Zealand is describing the ground invasion in Lebanon as something out of a horror movie.



The Israeli military yesterday began 'limited' raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area of southern Lebanon.



The country's health ministry says least 95 people were killed in the 24 hours to Monday.



Henri Bou Saab says it is very different to the conflict that happened back in 2006.



He says technology has advanced and weapons are now much more powerful and destructive.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in daily contact with registered New Zealanders who remain in Lebanon.



Oct 2, 2024 8:38 AM

RNZ Live

Palestinian youths in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, pose for a picture atop a fallen projectile after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel. credit: Zain JAAFAR / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 8:35 AM

RNZ Live

US Navy destroyers fired dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles, Pentagon says

The Pentagon says that two US Navy destroyers fired about a dozen interceptors against Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.



Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that no other U.S. military assets were used to shoot down the missiles, which were all fired from inside Iran.



- Reuters

Oct 2, 2024 8:21 AM

RNZ Live

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks about the situation in Israel during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 8:18 AM

RNZ Live

Israel says strikes through Middle East to continue, media report

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said Iran's attack would have consequences, as did Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon.

"As we have previously made clear to the international community, any enemy that attacks Israel should expect a painful response", Danon said in a statement.

Israel's military said it would continue "powerful strikes" through Tuesday night throughout the Middle East after Iran's strike, Israeli media reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a few other ministers were meeting in a bunker near Jerusalem, where the security cabinet was due to convene shortly, two Israeli officials said.

Israel's military was not aware of any injuries from the Iranian missile attacks, Hagari said. But the Palestinian civil defence authority in the Israeli-occupied West Bank said a man was killed near Jericho and falling rocket debris had caused damage and started fires in the area.

- Reuters

Oct 2, 2024 8:06 AM

RNZ Live

At least 6 dead in suspected terror attack in Tel Aviv

At least six people have been killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv .



They said two "terrorists" started a killing spree on the Tel Aviv light rail and continued on foot before being killed by civilians and inspectors using personal pistols.



There has been no claim of responsibility but Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said they were Palestinians from the West Bank city of Hebron.



The attack took place minutes before Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.



- Reuters

Oct 2, 2024 8:05 AM

RNZ Live

Israeli media citing Israel's military says its air force will continue conducting 'powerful strikes' tonight throughout the Middle East, Reuters reports.

Oct 2, 2024 7:59 AM

RNZ Live

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan briefed US media on the Iranian missile attacks on Israel.

He said the White House had been in initial contact with the Israeli Prime Minister's office, and there had also been communication at a military level.

President Joe Biden was watching events "minute by minute", he said.

He would not say whether Biden had spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu, or would do so soon.

"Obviously this is a significant escalation by Iran," he said.

Sullivan said that Iran's attack on Israel appeared to have been defeated, although President Biden's administration was still monitoring a "fluid" situation.



The administration was tracking the reported death of a Palestinian civilian in the West Bank, Sullivan said.

Oct 2, 2024 7:56 AM

RNZ Live

"We have made clear there will be severe consequences for this attack," the White House spokesperson says.

Oct 2, 2024 7:48 AM

RNZ Live

Israel vows response after Iran hits it with salvo of ballistic missiles

Israel's military is vowing to retaliate against Iran's missile attack on the country.

Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at targets across Israel in response for Israel's attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon.



IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari says he is not aware of any casualties from the missile volley.



He says there were a few hits in the centre of the country and in the south.

Hagari says there will be serious consequences but is declining to specify how and when Israel will respond.

- Reuters

Oct 2, 2024 7:44 AM

RNZ Live

People take cover by vehicles under a bridge along a highway between Kafr Qara and Baqa al-Gharbiya in northern Israel. credit: Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP

Oct 2, 2024 7:43 AM

RNZ Live

Iran's civil aviation organisation says all flights are canceled till 10.00am Wednesday local time