Iran International (Persian: ایران اینترنشنال, romanized: Irān Internašnāl) is a Persian-language satellite television channel and multilingual digital news operation based in London, United Kingdom

https://www.iranintl.com/en/202602269516

From Grok

U.S. Demands (per WSJ and officials)The U.S. delegation (led by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner) presented stringent conditions, including:

Dismantle Iran’s three main nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Transfer all remaining enriched uranium stockpiles (estimated ~10,000 kg, including near-weapons-grade material) directly to the United States.

Zero enrichment going forward (with a possible narrow exception for a low-level medical reactor in Tehran).

Any final agreement must be permanent — no sunset clauses like the 2015 JCPOA.

These were framed as non-negotiable “red lines” tied to preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, alongside broader U.S. concerns over ballistic missiles and regional proxies.Iran’s ResponseIran flatly rejected the core demands:

No transfer of uranium stockpiles abroad.

No end to uranium enrichment on Iranian soil (Tehran insists this is a sovereign right for “peaceful” purposes).

No dismantling of facilities.

No permanent restrictions on its program.

Iranian state media and officials (including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi) confirmed the rejections while floating their own ideas, such as capping enrichment at very low levels (e.g., 1.5%), a temporary multi-year pause, or a regional consortium. They also demanded major sanctions relief.Outcome of the Talks

No deal was reached after several hours of indirect (Oman-mediated) sessions.

Both sides described “progress” or “good progress” in some areas, but remain far apart on fundamentals.

Technical-level talks are scheduled to continue next week in Vienna.

The round ended with no announcement and the threat of U.S. military action still very much on the table

GENEVA—The latest round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program wrapped up Thursday without a deal and both sides still far apart on key issues, as the U.S. raised the pressure by presenting tough demands and sending more jets and warships to the region.

In talks that went into the evening, U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner said Iran must destroy its three main nuclear sites—at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan—and deliver all of its remaining enriched uranium to the U.S., officials said.

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-s-brings-tough-demands-to-iran-nuclear-talks-8aab06ad

The Guardian

High-stakes talks between the US and Iran over the future of Tehran’s nuclear programme ended on Thursday without a deal, as the White House weighs a military operation that would mark its largest intervention in the Middle East in decades.

The Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, claimed “good progress” had been made at the talks and Omani mediators predicted negotiations would reconvene at a technical level next week in Vienna.

But there was no immediate evidence to support suggestions that the two sides had drawn closer on the fundamental issues of Iran’s right to enrich uranium and the future of its highly enriched uranium stocks.

Nonetheless, the Iranian and Omani mediators sought to cast the talks in a hopeful light, likely seeking to avert a US threat to launch strikes from its fleet of aircraft and warships that have massed in the region.

Araghchi described the talks as “one of our most intense and longest rounds of negotiations”. He confirmed that further contacts would take place in less than a week.

The indirect talks in Geneva were held in two sessions, with reports that the US team led by Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, had been disappointed by the proposals put forward by Iran.

The brevity of the second session of talks appeared ominous, observers said.

Iranian officials rounded on reports in US media that suggested Tehran would be required to end enrichment and allow its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to leave Iran.

At one point, to the frustration of Tehran’s team, Witkoff had to break off his talks with Araghchi, to drive across the Swiss city to meet Ukrainian negotiators.

The Omani mediators rejected the suggestion of a breakdown, claiming new and creative ideas were being exchanged with an unprecedented openness in what was being billed as a third decisive round of indirect consultations.

The US is demanding permanent Iranian guarantees on uranium enrichment and inspection mechanisms that will satisfy Washington that Tehran will never be able to build a nuclear weapon. Iran has always denied having such a goal.

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, has also said Iran’s refusal to discuss its ballistic missile programme is a problem, prompting Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, to complain about inconsistencies in the US negotiating demands.

The talks are being held against the backdrop of Trump’s unprecedented buildup of US assets in the region, including two aircraft carrier strike groups, attack aircraft, plane-refuelling equipment and submarines equipped with Tomahawk missiles.

At heart of the talks is whether the US will try to debar Tehran from almost all uranium enrichment. The right to enrich uranium domestically has long been seen as a symbol of Iranian national sovereignty, and was conceded by the US in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Some of the dispute about enrichment can be deferred since Trump claimed that Iran’s three main nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan had been obliterated by US bombs last June, making it technically impossible to enrich uranium in high quantities for the foreseeable future.

Tehran refused to allow the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the scale of the damage to the sites since the US attack.

Rubio said on Wednesday: “They’re not enriching right now, but they’re trying to get to the point where they ultimately can.”

US personnel conduct maintenance on an F/A-18E fighter jet onboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: US Navy/Reuters

A US demand that the three facilities be permanently dismantled would conflict with Iran’s proposal that low-level enrichment should be permitted under UN supervision, possibly after three to five years. The US did not previously object to such a plan.

A further impasse lies in the fate of Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity, close to nuclear weapons grade. The IAEA says Tehran has yet to identify the whereabouts of a stockpile of 400kg –enough to build five to six bombs similar in power to the one that destroyed Nagasaki in 1945. The IAEA also estimated in May last year that Iran had 8,000kg of uranium enriched to 20% or below.

The highly enriched stockpile could be down-blended in Iran, as Tehran proposes, or exported to Russia or the US. It would be a major Iranian concession for its entire 8,000kg stockpile to be sent to the US, even if it led to many US and UN economic sanctions being lifted.

One Iranian official in Geneva insisted: “The principles of zero enrichment for ever, dismantling of nuclear facilities and transferring uranium stocks to the US is completely rejected.”

Trump now has the military assets in place to strike Iran either as part of an extended assault designed to enforce regime change, or to carry out a more targeted strike designed to force Tehran into a more flexible negotiating position. Trump’s coercive negotiating deadlines have always been flexible, but his military commanders will not want to keep such a large and expensive concentration of forces on a leash for much longer.

Trump is under domestic pressure to show that he has not taken the US down a negotiating blind alley, with Democrats demanding a vote in Congress on what they are describing as his war of choice. An Associated Press poll this week found that 56% of Americans did not trust Trump to make the right decision to use military force outside the US.

The director general of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, has moved centre stage in the talks since his imprimatur is needed to convince Washington that Iran’s guarantees on future low-level enrichment can be technically verified.

Tehran is also insisting it will not negotiate on non-nuclear issues. It has ruled out making its ballistic missile programme or its support for “resistance groups” across the Middle East part of the discussions. It describes its ballistic missiles, some with a range of 1,300 miles (2,000km), as purely defensive.

Rubio said on Wednesday that the ballistic missile programme would have to be addressed at some point, an admission that the subject may not be on the immediate agenda, but could not be disbarred from later talks.

He said: “Iran refuses to discuss the range of its missiles with us or anyone else, and this is a big problem for us. Iran has missiles that increase their range every year, and this could be a threat to the United States because the range of the missiles may reach American soil.” Its short-range missiles could also hit US bases in the region, he noted.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/26/trump-attack-threat-looms-as-nuclear-talks-between-us-and-iran-go-to-wire

Iranian media

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian administration’s head of Information Council Elias Hazrati said in a post on his X account on Thursday night after the third round of Iran-US talks in Geneva ended that “The negotiations are taking place in a serious atmosphere and have entered the technical details.”

“The atmosphere created by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times does not correspond to the reality of the talks,” he added.

Hazrati added that “Enrichment will continue in accordance with the needs and nothing will be taken out of Iran.”

“Other options, including dilution [of the stockpiles of 60% enriched uranium], are on the table. Iran wants the sanctions to be lifted. More details of the negotiations will be announced in the coming hours by the revered Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

MNA

ranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi talked to Iranian journalists after the third round of Iran-US talks concluded in Geneva on Thursday.

He said that after long hours of talks with the US, ‘good progress’ was made. He added that both sides came to a ‘close understanding,’ while some differences remain in certain areas.

“We got closer to a shared understanding on some key issues,” said the head of the Iranian negotiating team.

He hailed his Omani counterpart for his efforts to facilitate the talks.

He also said that the latest round was one of the most serious and the longest rounds of nuclear talks.

Araghchi also said that “The technical teams were scheduled to begin and review technical discussions in Vienna on Monday, adding that “A new round of negotiations will be held in less than a week.”

“We have clearly conveyed our demands about the lifting of sanctions,” he also said.

“Consultations should take place in the respective capitals, and then we will hold the fourth round of talks next week,” the lead Iranian negotiator concluded.

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/242179/Araghchi-talks-to-media-after-Iran-US-talks-concludes

https://en.mehrnews.com/news/242178/Enrichment-to-continue-stockpiles-to-not-be-sent-abroad

From Hal Turner

Iran and the United States were conducting indirect talks in Geneva Switzerland today, but things are too quiet.

The talks are viewed as a last chance for diplomacy, as America has gathered a fleet of aircraft and warships to the Middle East to pressure Tehran into a deal.

U.S. special Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff is passing messages with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an effort to convince his country to halt its enrichment of uranium, a key step to building a nuclear bomb, and curtail or stop its production of long-range missiles. The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also in attendance.

The talks lasted some three hours before the American delegation left the site. Iranian state television reported that the talks would resume after a break.

UPDATE 11:56 AM EST --

I have just confirmed that the talks WILL RESUME at 12:30 PM eastern US time, which is 16:30 UTC.

MORE:

14 more F-35 Fighter Jets were ordered to take-off from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, to head to Europe/Middle East, shortly after the initial Break of the Geneva Talks. It seems to many observers that if the talks were going well, there would be no reason to send even more Fighter Jets.

EVEN MORE:

The USS Gerald R. Ford has departed the US Naval Base in Souda Bay, Greece and is heading east in the Mediterranean Sea.

12:17 PM EST --

This Just in from Iran:

High-ranking Iranian official, responding via Al Jazeera to misleading American leaks:



Our proposal emphasizes that our uranium enrichment is a sovereign right and offers a temporary freeze on enrichment for a limited period.



Our proposal for a solution in Geneva does not include any ideas regarding our missile systems and defense programs.



The principle of zero enrichment forever, dismantling nuclear facilities, and transferring the uranium stockpile is completely rejected.

12:32 PM EST -- President Trump will gather all the Principals in the White House at 3:00 PM tomorrow, Friday 27 February 2026.

1:33 PM EST -- The Foreign Minister of Oman has announced “We have finished the day after significant progress in the negotiation between the United States and Iran. We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals. Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all concerned for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and our hosts the Swiss government.”

1:36 PM EST -- Confirmed reports “The American delegation is leaving the talks”

2:45 PM EST -- Information is starting to come out from this afternoon’s round of talks.

“No deal without full sanctions relief.” Tehran says all U.S. sanctions and U.N. Security Council resolutions must end, and insists no nuclear sites or equipment will be dismantled since they are registered and monitored by the Atomic Energy Agency.

ANALYSIS

Since the Iranians understand that parts of their nuclear program will be damaged anyway—whether through concessions in negotiations or through a military strike—they are betting on a limited American attack.



To the West, negotiations seem preferable, but in Tehran they calculate that a U.S. strike would be short-lived (a week or two at most). It would cause significant destruction to their facilities, but as long as the regime survives, the outcome after the attack stops would actually improve their position: the immediate military threat would be removed.



In their view, once they have weathered the strike and demonstrated resilience, they would emerge in a stronger bargaining position for future talks—after the United States halts the operation due to domestic and international pressures.



This fits perfectly with their asymmetric logic and long-term horizon: absorb a tactical blow in order to gain a strategic advantage over time, while betting that the West will not go all the way to full regime change.



In the current context (February 2026), with the Trump ultimatum, massive U.S. military buildup, and ongoing Geneva talks, this is exactly the gamble they appear to be making—rejecting capitulation and preparing the narrative of victorious resistance.