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Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence
4d

I love my country. My husband fought in Viet Nam, my best friend won a bronze star and two purple hearts in WWII to defend our freedoms. This administration has done nothing but tear us apart and hand things Americans worked hard to preserve and earn over to himself, his family and friends to make their own personal fortunes.

The Iranian President was right on so many levels. Israel is not our ally, they are our protagonist. Putin is allowed to send information to Iran as to where our military is established. This POTUS and his sycophants are in it for the money, and they don't care how many Americans go down as collateral damage as long as their greed is being fed. No one who can do something about this, won't. Our leadership is not for the American people. At this point I do not see as Iran as our enemy. Our enemy occupies the White House.

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Nick's avatar
Nick
4d

Good man….good letter….

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