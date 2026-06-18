Iran negotiators cancel trip to Switzerland over LEBANON
Ryan Rozbiani@RyanRozbiani
U.S. and Iran MoU FALLING APART 🇮🇷🇱🇧 The Iranian Negotiators CANCELLED Trip to Switzerland Due to Continued Israeli Attacks in Southern Lebanon. Al Mayadeen said Tehran informed the United States and mediators that developments in Lebanon are a central issue in the
Ryan Rozbiani @RyanRozbiani
🇮🇷 Iran's Supreme Leader: We Signed From STRENGTH, Not Surrender In a letter to the Iranian people, Mojtaba Khamenei told the nation that the U.S. president pursued ANNIHILATION and threw every form of leverage at Iran. He secured nothing but a memorandum bound to Iran's https://t.co/BNGh4PITSR
7:41 PM · Jun 18, 2026 · 6.2K Views
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