The U.S. launched "Operation Midnight Hammer" on June 22, deploying stealth bombers to strike Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan using Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs. President Trump declared the sites were "totally obliterated." In retaliation, Iran's parliament voted to authorize the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a critical maritime chokepoint through which 20% of the world's oil flows—sparking renewed anxiety among global energy traders over the threat to vital tanker lanes.

As readers understand, any move by Iran to close the critical waterway would instantly disrupt nearly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments and trigger substantial—and potentially cascading—economic harm (energy inflation) worldwide. However, those threats ultimately fell short in the days that followed, and Brent crude futures have since returned to the $67-a-barrel level, effectively roundtripping the entire move.

Iran has several military and asymmetric tools at its disposal to disrupt or close the Strait of Hormuz, including:

In the lead-up to and during Operation Midnight Hammer, widespread GPS interference was reported across the Strait of Hormuz. Multiple sources we highlighted indicated a noticeable slowdown in tanker traffic, as navigation systems were degraded and insurance premiums for vessels surged.

A new Reuters report, citing anonymous U.S. officials, reveals that intelligence indicated Tehran was preparing to blockade the Strait of Hormuz using one of its most effective and low-cost tactics: littering the narrow shipping corridor with naval mines.

More color on the report:

The previously unreported preparations, which were detected by U.S. intelligence, occurred some time after Israel launched its initial missile attack against Iran on June 13, said the officials, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters. The loading of the mines - which have not been deployed in the strait - suggests that Tehran may have been serious about closing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, a move that would have escalated an already-spiraling conflict and severely hobbled global commerce. . . . Reuters was not able to determine precisely when during the Israel-Iran air war Tehran loaded the mines, which - if deployed - would have effectively stopped ships from moving through the key thoroughfare. It is also unclear if the mines have since been unloaded. The sources did not disclose how the United States determined that the mines had been put on the Iranian vessels, but such intelligence is typically gathered through satellite imagery, clandestine human sources or a combination of both methods. . . . The two officials said the U.S. government has not ruled out the possibility that loading the mines was a ruse. The Iranians could have prepared the mines to convince Washington that Tehran was serious about closing the strait, but without intending to do so, the officials said.

Israel's 12-day war with Iran and Tehran's ultimately hollow threat (so far) to close the Strait of Hormuz appear to have had limited lasting impact on global oil markets, reflected in Brent crude trading around $68 on Wednesday afternoon.

In today's world, nothing seems permanent anymore. Secrets are becoming public, and long-standing alliances are being rapidly redrawn.

The Telegram channel “Diary of an Iranian Journalist” caused a major stir by publishing a post revealing years of covert cooperation between India and Israel against Iran.

“Over the past two decades, India has dominated the global software industry. As a result, the Persian Gulf states and Iran have become highly dependent on Indian software and programmers. After the Mossad infiltrated Iran and an investigation was launched jointly with China and Russia, it was discovered that Indian programmers maintained connections with India via Elon Musk’s Starlink. Arrests and interrogations revealed a shocking truth: most Indian software in Iran was, in fact, of Israeli origin, embedded with backdoors, and transmitting real-time data to Israel. Among the compromised systems were civil registries, passport databases, airport infrastructures, and more.

Even more alarming, this software interferes with military hardware and allows for remote control. The same system is reportedly being used in Gulf states such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. This means that all entry and exit points, including those in Egypt, are under surveillance, and the collected data is being sent to Israel.

Iran made this information public, triggering a major regional crisis. A complete severing of diplomatic ties with India is expected in the coming days,” the channel reported.

The revelations demonstrated that nearly the entire Persian Gulf region has long been under Israel’s watchful eye. Indian programmers are widely regarded as some of the most skilled in the world. Many countries and major corporations rely on their services, employing entire Indian teams that often push out competitors from other nations. However, no one suspected that the software offered by India could actually be Israeli. In other words, behind the impressive professionalism of Indian IT specialists stood Israel and its technologies.

The unfolding scandal threatens to break Iranian-Indian relations. These are extremely serious allegations, and if confirmed, Iran would be fully justified in presenting official complaints to New Delhi, as India would have effectively enabled Tehran’s worst enemy to infiltrate its most sensitive systems.

A diplomatic rift with Iran is not in India’s interest—and New Delhi clearly understands this. Notably, India refrained from supporting the June 14 statement issued by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which condemned Israeli strikes on Iran. This places India in a difficult position. On one hand, it maintains close military-technical ties with Israel. Tel Aviv also supports India politically in its rivalry with Pakistan. On the other hand, Iran plays a vital role for India. The country has invested heavily in Iran’s economy, including the development of the Chabahar Port in southern Iran, which Tehran handed over to Indian management for ten years in exchange for a major credit line. Whether these agreements will survive the current scandal remains uncertain.

The controversy may not significantly affect India’s relationship with Israel—although much will depend on how far the shockwaves spread.

To recall, in 2021, Israel and India agreed to establish a working group tasked with developing a 10-year roadmap for defense cooperation. The plan includes not only arms deliveries but also joint production, research, and development. In recent years, Israel has supplied India with a range of weaponry, including missiles and UAVs.

In 2024, Tasnim News reported that during the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict, India sent a large shipment of military supplies to Israel. While European countries blocked arms deliveries to Israel, a ship departing from Madras delivered 27 tons of ammunition for the IDF. Prior to that, Indian media reported New Delhi’s intention to supply Israel for the first time with advanced Hermes 900 drones, manufactured in Hyderabad. The production facility had been upgraded by the Israeli side.

According to analysts, Iran could replace Indian IT specialists with Russian or Chinese experts. In some sectors, such as cybersecurity and missile engineering, Iran has developed its own talent base. However, it cannot fully substitute Indian teams. India’s IT industry offers a broader range of competencies and a far larger production scale. Moreover, international sanctions currently limit Iran’s access to cutting-edge technology and modern equipment.

By Tural Heybatov

Leaked confidential files indicate the International Atomic Energy Agency was infiltrated by a veteran British spy who has claimed credit for sanctions on Iran. The documents lend weight to the Islamic Republic’s accusation that the nuclear watchdog secretly colluded with its enemies.

A notorious British MI6 agent infiltrated the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on London’s behalf, according to leaked documents reviewed by The Grayzone. The agent, Nicholas Langman, is a veteran intelligence operative who claims credit for helping engineer the West’s economic war on Iran.

Langman’s identity first surfaced in journalistic accounts of his role in deflecting accusations that British intelligence played a role in the death of Princess Diana. He was later accused by Greek authorities of overseeing the abduction and torture of Pakistani migrants in Athens.

In both cases, UK authorities issued censorship orders forbidding the press from publishing his name. But Greek media, which was under no such obligation, confirmed that Langman was one of the MI6 assets withdrawn from Britain’s embassy in Athens…..

