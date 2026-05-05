Seemorerocks

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Roger Sterling's avatar
Roger Sterling
3h

Don’t you just love the propaganda speak? That and these fools had best refrain from bombing strategic infrastructure lest the whole region will find itself without water and oil. Such a catastrophe would leave the region destitute and desolate…basically a crime against humanity.

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