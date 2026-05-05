Don’t you just love the propaganda speak? That and these fools had best refrain from bombing strategic infrastructure lest the whole region will find itself without water and oil. Such a catastrophe would leave the region destitute and desolate…basically a crime against humanity.
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Don’t you just love the propaganda speak? That and these fools had best refrain from bombing strategic infrastructure lest the whole region will find itself without water and oil. Such a catastrophe would leave the region destitute and desolate…basically a crime against humanity.