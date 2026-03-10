Iran just gave Gulf states 48 hours: Choose America or your oil - both will destroy youRobin WestenraMar 10, 2026422ShareXx422Share
Yup! They ain't playing this time!
48 hours that's how long Iran just gave Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Dubai QATAR to expel US bases and troops stop giving access to US military launch strikes on Iran from their land and stop permitting over flights of airspace
Or
Lose your entire oil infrastructure which will be systematically and continuously targeted by Iran until nothing is left
