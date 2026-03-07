Iran just destroyed Ben Gurion Airport - last exit from Israel closedRobin WestenraMar 07, 2026512Share512Share
this just floated up on pirate rock:
https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=324252
bombers arriving at airfields in the uk hinting at "the big one"
"floating" and "big ones"...... not the best images but accurate enough in the circumstances..
By the way, that clearly possessed harpie aka "trumps spiritual advisor" was summoning the names of demons, not angels as that bile spewed forth from her uppermost opening,
there is really no doubt who they serve
In decent countries mad dogs are put down, for their own sake and the good of all