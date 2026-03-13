Award-winning writer and public intellectual, Arundhati Roy stirred the audience in Gurgaon today when she spoke of the travesty of the war in West Asia, imposed by US and Israel on Iran, threatening to engulf the region, and the world.

"I have something to say because I'm my mother's daughter and because I need to straighten my shoulders and say this.



It's a little statement about the war that is about to consume the world.



I know we are here today to talk about 'Mother Mary Comes To Me' but how can we end the day without talking about those beautiful cities, Tehran, Isfahan and Beirut, that are up in flames.



In keeping with my mother Mary's spirit of candour and impoliteness, I would like to use this platform to say something about the unprovoked and illegal attack by the United States and Israel on Iran.



It is, of course, a continuation of the US Israeli genocide in Gaza. It's the same old genocidaires, using the same old playbook: murdering women and children, bombing hospitals, carpet bombing cities, and then playing the victim.



But Iran is not Gaza.



The theatre of this new war could expand to consume the whole world. We're on the brink of nuclear calamity and economic collapse.



The same country that bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki could be readying itself to bomb one of the most ancient civilisations in the world.



There will be other occasions to speak of this in detail, so here, let me simply say that I stand with Iran unequivocally.



Any regimes that need changing - including the US, Israel and ours - need to be changed by the people, not by some bloated, lying, cheating, greedy, resource grabbing, bomb dropping imperial power and its allies, who are trying to bully the whole world into submission.



Iran is standing up to them while India cowers. I am ashamed of how gutless and how spineless our government has been.



Long ago we were a poor country of very poor people but we had pride, we had dignity. Today, we are a rich country with very poor, unemployed people who are fed on a diet of hatred, poison, and fabricated falsehoods instead of real food.



We have lost pride, we have lost dignity. We have lost courage, except in our movies.



What sort of people are we whose elected government cannot stand up and condemn the US when it kidnaps and assassinates Heads of State in other countries? Would we like that done to us?



For our Prime Minister to have travelled to Israel and embraced Benjamin Netanyahu just days before he attacked Iran. What does it mean?



For our government to sign a grovelling trade deal with the US - that literally sells our farmers and textile industry down the river - only days before the US Supreme Court declared Trump's tariffs illegal. What does it mean?



For us now to be given permission to buy oil from Russia. What does it mean?



What else do we need permission for? To go to the bathroom, to take a day off work, to visit our mothers?



Everyday US politicians, including Donald Trump, mock and demean us publicly. And our PM laughs his famous vacuous laugh and hugs on.



At the height of the genocide in Gaza, the government of India sent thousands of poor Indian workers to Israel to replace expelled Palestinian workers. Today, while Israelis take shelter in bunkers, it has been reported that those Indian workers are not allowed into those shelters. What the hell does this mean?



Who has put us into this absolutely humiliating, shameless, disgusting place in the world?



Some of you will remember how we used to joke about that florid, overblown Chinese communist term, "Running dogs of imperialism", but right now I'd say it describes us well except, of course, in our twisted toxic movies in which our celluloid heroes strut on winning phantom war after war, dumb and over-muscled, fuelling our insatiable bloodlust with their gratuitous violence and their shit for brains..."