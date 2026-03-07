Good reporting from Hal Turner today

A message purportedly from the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was issued at about 9:00 AM eastern US Time today, telling Israelis they have “24 hours” to leave Israel before the entire country is destroyed.

Below is the original ARABIC language posting from social media platform “X”: (It is instantly strange that this notice is in Arabic and not in Iran’s language which is Farsi.)

Below is the exact same social media posting, machine-translated into ENGLISH:

The time stamp is applied by the social media platform “X” and shows what time it was in MY time zone, that this was originally posted.

I do not know the person who posted this to “X” and I have no way of verifying or refuting its authenticity.

Iran Fires Khyber Missiles, Cluster Bombs Pound Tel Aviv | 8,000 IRGC Missiles Spook Israel | VERTEX

Iran launched its twenty-first wave of attacks under Operation True Promise four, striking central Tel Aviv with Khyber ballistic missiles and suicide drones as the conflict with Israel intensified.

Explosions rocked the city in the early hours of March 6 after missiles carrying cluster warheads released sub-munitions mid-air, scattering explosives across a wide radius and damaging multiple buildings.

Iranian officials said more than two thousand drones and six hundred missiles have been fired across twenty waves since the war began.

Israel said its forces have struck hundreds of targets inside Iran in response, claiming major damage to Iranian missile launch platforms and air defence systems.

Despite the interceptions by Iron Dome and David’s Sling, Iranian strikes have killed twelve Israeli civilians and wounded more than three hundred and seventy since the fighting escalated.

IRAN UNLEASHES CLUSTER BOMBS & KHAYBER; 2,000 Drones and 600 Missiles Pierce Israeli Defenses

Iran launched a new wave of missiles toward Tel Aviv, with reports suggesting cluster-armed Khayber missiles were used in the strike that caused fires and major damage across parts of the city.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 and eyewitness accounts said missile fragments fell across Tel Aviv and nearby areas, while explosions were reported at multiple locations.

Iranian sources said the attack formed part of the 21st wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” involving drones and missiles launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to overwhelm Israeli defense systems such as Iron Dome.

Tehran says the strikes are retaliation for a U.S.–Israeli military campaign it claims killed hundreds of people, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

Israel-Iran War: Israel Faces Khorramshahr-4 Horror, Monster Missile Strikes Israel | WION

Reports say 200 Israelis were killed in this building

Fake news from Israeli media

If anyone had any thoughts that the US/Israel/Iran conflict would be resolved quickly, those thoughts were stomped when US President Donald Trump announced on social media “There will be no deal with Iran until UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

The United States Special Combat Operation in Iran was initially believed to run about 3-4 days. Except Iran had other ideas. Then, Americans were told the operation “may last 4 weeks.“

On March 3, we heard “there may be boots on the ground.” That night, Trump Administration gave another Briefing to members of Congress. Senator Richard Blumenthal came out and had said: “I am more fearful than ever after this briefing, that we may be putting boots on the ground.”

Eight hours later, the very next morning, we started being told publicly the US expects the conflict to last “maybe 8 weeks.”

Last night, I spoke with a source in Washington who told me “. . . by September!” Yes, you read that correctly: “By September.”

This morning, President Trump demands “unconditional surrender.”

Hal Turner Editorial Opinion

Suddenly, a whole slew of people all over the world realize this conflict is simply not going away. The promises by Trump on the Presidential campaign trail wherein he said “no new wars” was nonsense.

I do not profess to be any kind of military tactician or even a historical expert. It seems to me that in order for one country to get an “unconditional surrender” from another country, that other country needs to be completely beaten into the ground and unable to continue in existence unless they surrender. That is not the case (yet) with Iran.

Iran is a huge country - twice the size of Texas and 3.8 times bigger than California. Iran’s population is about 90 million people. No rational person could possibly believe a country that large, with that many people, will simply accept defeat after a week, and grant “unconditional Surrender.”

Moreover, Russia and China have their own national interests in Iran. Russia and China can supply Iran with an almost endless stream of weapons, ammunition, missiles and the like to keep right on fighting.

Trump’s statement about “unconditional surrender” is a staggering blunder.

I fear that Iran is going to become America’s “Waterloo.”

Whoever is giving President Trump advice on this Iran situation, is either psychotic or so grossly incompetent as to warrant being instantly fired and escorted out the door. My bet: Both.

The Foreign Minister of Iran has publicly contradicted US President Donald Trump, who said earlier today “Iran wants to talk.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made clear during a televised interview with NBC, that Iran REFUSES to engage in Ceasefire Talks, and will NOT surrender.

He went on to say “The fact is that we don’t have any positive experience of negotiating with the United States. You know, especially with this administration. We negotiated twice last year and this year, and then in the middle of negotiations, they attacked us,” Araghchi said. “So we see no reason why we should engage once again with those who have, who are not honest in negotiation, and they don’t and do not enter into negotiation in good faith.”

Oil exporters in the Persian Gulf, currently unable to export their hydrocarbon products, are all facing a dire short-term outlook. They’re running out of STORAGE SPACE and may have to HALT OIL WELLS.

Unable to store additional oil in strategic reserves and state-owned or privately-owned facilities, they will soon be forced to halt production at some of the largest oil fields on earth.



This will have disruptive consequences for following these countries:

Iraq

Kuwait

UAE

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

When these producers fill their storage tanks to capacity, some within a matter of DAYS from now, there will be no other option but to HALT production from the oil fields.

Depending on the geology of the field and the specific technologies implemented, shutting down wells could even permanently damage reservoirs and production infrastructure.

At that point, in addition to the supply disruption at Hormuz, markets will face the prospect of a medium to long-term reduction in overall oil supply from the Middle East.

This would cause a massive risk premium for oil prices — and particularly regional crude grades — for months, or potentially longer, depending on the course of the war.

Historically, storage tanks are rarely utilized above the 80% threshold; The tanks need to have room for the oil to swell from the outdoor heat. Therefore, filling them to absolute maximum capacity may not be technically feasible or even possible, and the real countdown may be even shorter than anticipated in the chart atop this story!

Two further considerations must be mentioned:

When storage space runs out, some countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE may still have the ability to divert some energy flows to alternative routes, continuing exports. However, this presents a strategic opportunity for Iran-aligned forces to deliver a tremendous blow to these regional U.S. partners by striking that specific infrastructure.

When regional oil producers are faced with the risk of a total production halt, their sovereign survival will be at stake. Without oil revenues, these government will have no money coming in. NONE! The sovereign governments themselves would face their own demise.

At that point, an expansion of the Iran/US/Israel war becomes inevitable as Riyadh and Baghdad (the first and second OPEC producers) suffer catastrophic daily economic damage.

Where and with whom they will go to war over this — is another story entirely.

Larry Johnson : Cluster Warheads Rain Down - Iran’s Retaliation Update

Iran Just Bombed Tel Aviv With Cluster Bombs — Israel’s Defenses Are Failing

🔴 Iran’s 22nd WAVE: Israel Has NO ANSWER | OIL CRISIS: Arab States PRESSURE On Washington | Live

Iran’s Uses SECRET WEAPON In The Persian Gulf!

Iran Strikes US Warship in the Indian Ocean

Iran Strikes US Warship in the Indian Ocean. All the while, US generals are telling soldiers we are entering a religious war. Iran shifted, hitting Israel with the dreaded Khoramshar 4 missile.

This missile releases 80 warheads with deadly accuracy.