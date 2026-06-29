From TASS

According to the report, the US Navy has not officially confirmed reports of extensive damage at the base

NEW YORK, June 26. /TASS/. The US Naval Support Activity Bahrain (NSA Bahrain), serving as the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet, sustained severe damage during Iranian retaliatory strikes this spring and is now unable to perform its primary functions, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which cites Pentagon sources and satellite imagery analysis.

The WSJ notes that the US Navy has not officially confirmed reports of extensive damage at the base. However, the publication reports that Iranian strikes during the active phase of hostilities inflicted significant destruction on the naval headquarters building, as well as considerable damage to the US Navy training facility, port infrastructure, barracks, and storage facilities. The Pentagon is presently exploring various options for the Bahrain base, including the possibility of partially relocating its functions to other facilities in the Middle East. The construction cost of the Bahrain base is estimated at approximately $400 million.

Since 1995, the Bahrain facility has housed the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Located 240 kilometers off the Iranian coast, the base is capable of accommodating all types of US Navy ships.

On June 17, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. The signing ceremony was initially scheduled for June 19 in Buergenstock, Switzerland, but it was later revealed that the document was signed remotely on the early hours of June 18.

Following this, on June 21, Washington and Tehran held talks in Buergenstock, brokered by Doha and Islamabad, to discuss the implementation of the memorandum. According to a joint statement issued by Pakistan and Qatar after this first round of negotiations, the meeting - attended by representatives from Iran and the United States - was conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere. The talks yielded encouraging progress, including the establishment of a foundation for further technical discussions.