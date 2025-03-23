Iran has begun militarizing the Strait of Hormuz. They are very clearly preparing to be attacked by either Israel, the U.S. or (most likely) both.

Advanced weapons and missiles with a range of 600km have been stationed on Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa.

These islands are the most strategically important islands in the world.

Positioning missiles on these islands will facilitate the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, thereby halting twenty to twenty-five percent (20-25%) of the world's DAILY oil flow.

If oil flow is halted, widely-known financial and oil industry experts have warned the price for a barrel of oil would psike to $300 to $400 per barrel. This would translate into Gasoline costing $10 to $12 per GALLON almost immediately.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/covert-intel-iran-5