MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on Iran’s refusal to surrender to the Trump regime as the threat of military escalation grows. Iran’s parliament speaker rejects Washington’s carrot-and-stick approach and lays out seven conditions for an agreement. Meiselas also examines footage Iran released claiming to show the destruction of three tankers and an aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz, along with Iran’s efforts to expand freight and rail routes connecting it to China and other countries.

