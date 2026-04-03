Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
3d

As in Yugoslavia years ago we have probably lost SEVERAL jets. The pentagon would lie about this to but the Iranians has published footage of the wreck..oooop. We have now probably lost two ore more of the gold plated F35's but I expect silence on those. I saw on a company website the death of an USAF officer w/o further details...guess he may have gone to Iran and found FAFO is a thing...

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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
2d

So which is it - yesterday pilot was rescued, today it was 2 pilots and only one was rescued! Then the rumors that the planes looking for that pilot were also shot down, but today all is well - interesting isn't it!

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