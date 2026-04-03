IRAN downs F15 fighter jet and pilot is ON THE GROUNDRobin WestenraApr 03, 2026624ShareMore coming…624Share
As in Yugoslavia years ago we have probably lost SEVERAL jets. The pentagon would lie about this to but the Iranians has published footage of the wreck..oooop. We have now probably lost two ore more of the gold plated F35's but I expect silence on those. I saw on a company website the death of an USAF officer w/o further details...guess he may have gone to Iran and found FAFO is a thing...
So which is it - yesterday pilot was rescued, today it was 2 pilots and only one was rescued! Then the rumors that the planes looking for that pilot were also shot down, but today all is well - interesting isn't it!