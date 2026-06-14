Trump says US-Iran deal is to be signed tomorrow; Hormuz will be ‘open to all’

The US and Iran have agreed the final text of a deal to end the war and re-open the Strait of Hormuz, according to Pakistan’s prime minister.

Shehbaz Sharif, a key mediator in the talks to end the conflict, said “peace has never been this close” despite a string of contradictory briefings on Friday.



“We are fully aware of incessant misinformation campaign being waged by those who want to sabotage the peace deal,” Mr Sharif said in a statement.



“Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finaliZe the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now.”

CONFIRMATION BY IRAN

Iran has officially confirmed the U.S.–Iran deal proposal, according to Mehr News Agency.

Key points:

• Sanctions relief

• 60-day #ceasefire extension

• Strait of Hormuz to reopen within 30 days

• Oil sanctions lifted

• $24B in Iranian assets partially unfrozen

• U.S. support for Iran’s economic recovery

Reports suggest the agreement could be signed as soon as this weekend.

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From yesterday - ever the contrarian

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