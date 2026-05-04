Yesterday, I posted the following.

The video was not only taken down but the whole channel was removed.

There were several other videos on the same subject. All except one seem to have been AI- generated.

I grabbed transcripts where I could.

Iran LAUNCHES 500 Fattah-2 on Ashdod Port, IDF Supply Lines CUT, 3 Divisions SURRENDER in 72 Hours

TRANSCRIPT:

I want to be direct with you about something that took me three decades of military analysis to fully appreciate. The most decisive victories in modern warfare are rarely won on the front line. They are won in the logistics chain—in the fuel depots, the ammunition warehouses, the port terminals, and the supply routes that keep a modern army alive and functional.

Napoleon understood this. Rommel learned it the hard way in North Africa. And the IDF is learning it right now in the most brutal and irreversible way possible.

In the early hours of this morning, Iran launched 500 Fatah-2 hypersonic missiles against Ashdod Port—Israel’s last functioning major maritime logistics gateway after the destruction of Haifa. The strike was not the largest in this conflict by missile count, but it may prove to be the most strategically decisive.

Because when Ashdod fell—when those 500 hypersonic weapons reduced Israel’s final sea logistics artery to burning rubble in under 50 minutes—the IDF did not just lose a port. It lost the ability to sustain three active divisions simultaneously deployed across the northern and southern fronts.

And without sustainment, divisions do not fight. They negotiate.

Within 72 hours of the Ashdod strike, three IDF divisions—fuel reserves exhausted, ammunition at critical minimum levels, food supplies reduced to emergency rations—formally ceased offensive operations and entered into localized surrender negotiations with opposing forces.

The number three carries a weight that cannot be minimized. These were not reserve units. These were frontline formations equipped with Merkava 4 main battle tanks, M109 self-propelled artillery, and some of the most capable infantry in the region.

They did not lay down their weapons because they were defeated in battle. They laid them down because the supply chain that sustains modern armored warfare had been systematically and completely severed.

In Tel Aviv, the war cabinet met in emergency session with an agenda that would have been unthinkable six months ago.

In Washington, the phones in the West Wing rang with the kind of urgency that precedes decisions no administration wants to make.

And in the corridors of every military establishment—from Moscow to Beijing to Riyadh—analysts updated their assessments of what Iran’s precision strike capability, combined with strategic patience and operational intelligence, can accomplish against even the most heavily supported military force in the region.

This is the story of how 50 minutes of hypersonic fire ended the operational viability of three divisions.

Let us go through it completely.

The analysis that follows addresses four questions that define the strategic significance of what happened at Ashdod:

Why was Ashdod—rather than a military base, command center, or air defense installation—the target Iran chose for its most concentrated Fatah-2 strike to date? And what does that reveal about the doctrine it is executing?

How does the mathematics of military sustainment work, and at what point does supply chain degradation translate into operational collapse?

What does the surrender of three IDF divisions mean for the American security guarantee architecture?

And where does a conflict go when one side has lost three divisions not to battlefield defeat, but to logistical starvation—while the other side still has missiles, will, and unfulfilled strategic objectives?

The decision to strike Ashdod reflects a targeting philosophy that is strategically elegant in its simplicity.

By this stage, Iran had already demonstrated the ability to destroy hardened military infrastructure across Israel. Israeli command responded by dispersing assets, hardening nodes, and adapting procedures.

But those adaptations become irrelevant if the supply chain feeding those forces is eliminated.

You can disperse your forces across a hundred locations. You cannot disperse the port through which their fuel and ammunition arrive.

Ashdod had become the single most critical logistics node after the loss of Haifa—handling roughly 70% of remaining military imports. It was operating at 140% of capacity, creating congestion, inefficiencies, and concentration of supplies.

That concentration made it a perfect target.

The strike unfolded in three waves.

The first wave—180 missiles—targeted container handling infrastructure and military cargo staging areas. Within minutes, cranes were destroyed and thousands of containers of weapons and supplies ignited, triggering secondary explosions.

The second wave—210 missiles—targeted fuel infrastructure. Storage tanks were hit in sequence, producing cascading fires that engulfed the terminal for over 20 hours.

The third wave—110 missiles—targeted transport links: highways, rail, and bridges. The goal was not just destruction of the port, but complete severance of its connection to the inland distribution network.

In 50 minutes, every logistics artery feeding from Ashdod into the Israeli military system was cut.

The numbers that followed were decisive.

Approximately 18 days of ammunition were destroyed.

Fuel reserves were reduced to 4–7 days.

Food supply was reduced to roughly 8–11 days.

But fuel—not ammunition—was the limiting factor. Without fuel, operations stop regardless of ammunition availability.

The divisions were not defeated. They were stranded.

The use of 500 hypersonic missiles represents something historically unprecedented.

It demonstrates that Iran has moved hypersonic weapons from a symbolic capability to a scalable strategic instrument.

The Fatah-2’s speed, maneuverability, and independent guidance place it outside the effective interception range of existing systems like Arrow, Patriot, and Iron Dome—especially at that scale.

Even more significant is production depth. A salvo of 500 implies an inventory exceeding 1,000.

That represents a major intelligence failure for Western assessments that assumed sanctions would limit such capability.

From Washington’s perspective, every option carries unacceptable cost.

Direct strikes risk escalation and closure of the Strait of Hormuz—removing roughly 20% of global oil supply.

Emergency resupply cannot replace a destroyed port.

Carrier deployment risks exposure to anti-ship missile strikes.

Diplomacy requires concessions that contradict decades of policy.

What remains is strategic paralysis—an awareness that all available choices are bad.

The surrender of three divisions carries consequences beyond the battlefield.

Militarily, it represents a loss of capability that cannot quickly be replaced.

Psychologically, it fractures the narrative of invincibility that has underpinned Israeli deterrence.

Politically, it triggers internal crisis over strategic judgment and preparedness.

Humanly, it reflects soldiers abandoned not by defeat, but by logistics failure.

From Iran’s perspective, the outcome validates decades of investment in precision strike capability and strategic patience.

What we are witnessing may not be a temporary shift, but a structural transition in the region’s power balance.

The security model built on American support, Israeli superiority, and deterrence is under strain simultaneously.

Other global actors—Russia, China—are watching closely and drawing lessons.

Fifty minutes of hypersonic fire.

One port destroyed.

Three divisions stranded.

Seventy-two hours to surrender.

This is the mathematics of modern logistics warfare.

In my assessment, this is not the end of the conflict. It is the transition point—from military contest to strategic negotiation, where leverage has shifted.

The key question now is what comes next.

Does Washington offer a diplomatic off-ramp?

Does Iran press its advantage?

Or does this shock create conditions for an unexpected settlement?

That is the question that now defines the Middle East.

No transcript for this available

Iran’s Fattah-2 Blitz SHUTS DOWN Ashdod Port — Israel Faces Supply Crisis

From Asian AI Guy

SHOCK: Iran FIRES 500 Fattah-2 at Ashdod — IDF Supply Lines CRUSHED, 3 Divisions FALL in 72 Hours

TRANSCRIPT:

After three decades of deep immersion in military analysis, I have come to realize a truth that often escapes the casual observer of conflict. The most crushing defeats in modern warfare aren’t typically the result of a single brilliant maneuver on the battlefield or a heroic stand in the trenches. Instead, history’s most absolute victories are won in the silent, grinding machinery of the logistics chain.

They are decided in the fuel depots, the sprawling ammunition warehouses, the high-capacity port terminals, and the vulnerable supply corridors that serve as the lifeblood of a functioning military.

This fundamental reality was something Napoleon mastered, and Rommel learned through the agony of his defeat in North Africa. Today, we are witnessing the Israel Defense Forces learn the same lesson in the most devastating and irreversible manner imaginable.

This morning, a pivotal shift occurred when Iran deployed 500 Fattah-2 hypersonic missiles in a concentrated strike against the port of Ashdod. With Haifa already out of commission, Ashdod represented Israel’s final functioning gateway for maritime logistics.

This strike may not have featured the highest missile count of the ongoing war, but its strategic weight is unparalleled.

In less than 50 minutes, these hypersonic weapons turned Israel’s last surviving logistical artery into a landscape of scorched debris. The true loss for the IDF wasn’t just the physical infrastructure of the port—it was the collapse of their ability to maintain three full-strength divisions simultaneously engaged across both northern and southern fronts.

In modern combat, a division without sustainment is a division that cannot fight. It can only negotiate.

Within 72 hours of the devastation at Ashdod, the reality became undeniable. Three IDF divisions—fuel tanks empty, ammunition stores at critical lows, and food supplies reduced to emergency survival rations—officially halted all offensive movements. They entered into localized surrender talks with opposing forces.

It is impossible to overstate the gravity of three entire divisions being neutralized in this way.

These weren’t reserve units or territorial guards. These were elite frontline formations, equipped with Merkava 4 main battle tanks and M109 self-propelled artillery, manned by some of the most capable infantry in the region.

Their decision to lay down their arms wasn’t due to being outmaneuvered or outgunned. They capitulated because the intricate web of supply that enables modern armored warfare was systematically and completely severed.

In the aftermath, the war cabinet in Tel Aviv convened an emergency session to discuss scenarios that would have been considered impossible just six months ago.

In Washington, the atmosphere inside the West Wing escalated to a level reserved for crises that threaten the global order itself.

Meanwhile, from Moscow to Beijing to Riyadh, military establishments began urgently revising their strategic assumptions. Analysts are now confronting what Iran’s combination of precision strike capability, strategic patience, and operational intelligence can achieve against even the most heavily fortified and supported military forces.

This is the story of how 50 minutes of hypersonic fire ended the operational life of three divisions.

To understand the magnitude of what occurred at Ashdod, we must examine four defining questions:

Why did Iran prioritize a maritime port over traditional targets like command centers, airbases, or missile defense systems? What does this reveal about its strategic doctrine?

At what point does supply chain degradation translate into full operational collapse?

What does the loss of three divisions mean for the American security umbrella that has supported Israel for decades?

And finally, where does a conflict go when one side has lost divisions to logistical starvation, while the other retains missiles, political will, and unfinished strategic objectives?

The decision to target Ashdod reflects a philosophy that is both elegant and ruthless.

By this stage, Iranian planners had already demonstrated the ability to strike hardened military targets across Israel. In response, Israeli command dispersed assets, reinforced infrastructure, and adapted operational procedures.

But these measures become irrelevant if the supply chain itself is destroyed.

You can relocate forces. You cannot relocate a port.

After Haifa’s destruction, Ashdod became the central hub for roughly 70% of Israel’s remaining military imports. It was operating at 140% capacity, with round-the-clock logistics operations prioritizing military cargo over all else.

That congestion became a vulnerability—creating bottlenecks and concentrating critical supplies in a confined area.

It became an ideal target.

The strike itself unfolded in three coordinated waves.

The first wave—180 missiles—targeted container infrastructure and staging areas. Within minutes, cranes were destroyed, and thousands of containers ignited, triggering secondary explosions.

The second wave—210 missiles—targeted fuel storage. Tanks were hit in sequence, creating cascading fires that consumed the terminal for nearly 24 hours.

The third wave—110 missiles—targeted transport links: highways, rail systems, and bridges. The goal was complete isolation of the port from the national logistics network.

In under an hour, every artery connecting Ashdod to the military system was severed.

The resulting logistics picture was stark.

Approximately 18 days of ammunition were destroyed.

Fuel reserves dropped to 4–7 days.

Food supplies were reduced to roughly 8–11 days.

But fuel—not ammunition—was decisive. Without fuel, operations cease.

These divisions were not defeated. They were stranded.

The use of 500 hypersonic missiles represents a historic escalation.

It demonstrates that Iran has achieved industrial-scale production of hypersonic weapons—transforming them from experimental systems into practical strategic tools.

The Fattah-2’s speed, maneuverability, and GPS-independent guidance render it extremely difficult to intercept, especially in large coordinated salvos.

Even a fully operational defense network would struggle against such an attack.

The scale also implies a stockpile exceeding 1,000 missiles—challenging long-standing assumptions about the limits imposed by sanctions.

From Washington’s perspective, the situation presents no good options.

Direct strikes risk escalation and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, threatening global energy supply.

Airlift cannot replace port logistics.

Carrier deployment risks exposure to advanced anti-ship missiles.

Diplomacy requires concessions that contradict decades of policy.

What remains is paralysis—the recognition that every path forward carries severe consequences.

The surrender of three divisions is significant on multiple levels.

Militarily, it represents a loss of capability that cannot be quickly rebuilt.

Psychologically, it undermines the narrative of invincibility that has long supported Israeli deterrence.

Politically, it raises profound questions about leadership and strategic planning.

And at the human level, it reflects soldiers forced into surrender not by defeat, but by abandonment of supply.

From Iran’s perspective, this validates decades of investment in asymmetric warfare, precision strike capability, and strategic patience.

It signals a broader shift.

The long-standing regional order—built on American support and Israeli military dominance—is under strain.

Global powers are watching closely, drawing lessons that may reshape future conflicts.

Fifty minutes of hypersonic fire.

One port destroyed.

Three divisions immobilized.

Seventy-two hours to surrender.

This is the reality of modern logistics warfare.

This moment marks not the end of the conflict, but a transition—from battlefield contest to strategic negotiation.

The key question now is what comes next.

Will Washington offer a diplomatic off-ramp?

Will Iran press its advantage?

Or will this shock produce an unexpected settlement?

That is the question now shaping the future of the Middle East.

I then went to LeoAI and received the following response. It became apparent to me that the videos were referring to events that happened during Iran’s attack. in March and not to current events.

I am sure that with the current escalation Iran will go back and finish the job

As of early May 2026, reports indicate ongoing, severe escalations between Iran and Israel, with Iranian missiles and drones targeting key Israeli infrastructure, including areas near Ashdod and Haifa, disrupting both power and supply lines. [1, 2]

Key Developments (As of May 2026):

Targeting Ashdod & Haifa: Iranian strikes have targeted vital energy infrastructure and port cities, with reports of damage to refineries and power stations.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The attacks have created significant logistical challenges, with reports of shipping disruptions and maritime security companies advising ships to wait further offshore due to the risk of collateral damage.

Military Aid: Despite the disruptions, shipments of U.S. military equipment have continued to arrive at Israeli ports, including Ashdod, to support IDF operations, with over 6,500 tons of equipment reportedly arriving in early May 2026.

Operational Status: While damage has been reported, Israeli emergency services and technicians are working to stabilize the grid and maintain operations under fire.

Regional Instability: The conflict has caused significant disruption to maritime trade in the region, with Iran also responding to blockade pressure by targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]

Contextual Factors:

This activity is part of a broader, intensified, and ongoing direct confrontation between the two nations.

The strikes have led to casualties and significant shutdowns of key refining facilities. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

As of early May 2026, reports indicate ongoing, severe escalations between Iran and Israel, with Iranian missiles and drones targeting key Israeli infrastructure, including areas near Ashdod and Haifa, disrupting both power and supply lines. [1, 2]

Key Developments (As of May 2026):

Targeting Ashdod & Haifa: Iranian strikes have targeted vital energy infrastructure and port cities, with reports of damage to refineries and power stations.

Supply Chain Disruptions: The attacks have created significant logistical challenges, with reports of shipping disruptions and maritime security companies advising ships to wait further offshore due to the risk of collateral damage.

Military Aid: Despite the disruptions, shipments of U.S. military equipment have continued to arrive at Israeli ports, including Ashdod, to support IDF operations, with over 6,500 tons of equipment reportedly arriving in early May 2026.

Operational Status: While damage has been reported, Israeli emergency services and technicians are working to stabilize the grid and maintain operations under fire.

Regional Instability: The conflict has caused significant disruption to maritime trade in the region, with Iran also responding to blockade pressure by targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]

Contextual Factors:

This activity is part of a broader, intensified, and ongoing direct confrontation between the two nations.

The strikes have led to casualties and significant shutdowns of key refining facilities. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Here are some of the items referenced above - important given the blanket censorship

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-770122

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/power-outages-reported-in-haifa-after-missile-debris-hits-power-station-amid-iranian-barrage/3872045

https://www.facebook.com/RoyaNewsEnglish/posts/haifa-is-facing-a-widespread-power-outage-following-a-recent-iranian-attack-loca/1376264037874966/

https://www.facebook.com/alarabiya.english/videos/an-iranian-missile-attack-hit-israels-oil-refineries-in-the-northern-port-city-o/3679907855498282/

Iran–Israel War Escalates | US Launches Massive Strike | Missile, Drone Attacks Rock Middle East

https://www.facebook.com/YeniSafakEnglish/posts/a-power-station-in-the-northern-israeli-city-of-haifa-sustained-damage-on-thursd/955764003507087/

https://www.facebook.com/RoyaNewsEnglish/posts/haifa-is-facing-a-widespread-power-outage-following-a-recent-iranian-attack-loca/1376264037874966/

https://www.facebook.com/ArabNews/posts/an-iranian-missile-attack-hit-israels-oil-refineries-in-the-northern-port-city-o/1355952103236467/

https://www.livemint.com/news/us-news/iran-attack-to-resume-soon-israel-issues-warning-as-6-500-tonnes-of-us-military-supply-reportedly-reach-ashdod-haifa-11777632490831.html