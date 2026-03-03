⚡ALERT: US TROOPS IN IRAN! 3 F-15S SHOT DOWN! ARAMCO in FLAMES! FRANCE DEPLOYS NUKES! HORMUZ CLOSED!

he US launched preemptive strikes against Iran after learning Israel was about to attack — and American troops in the region faced an imminent threat of retaliation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday.

Rubio made the revelation on Capitol Hill, where he briefed a small group of congressional leaders on the joint US-Israel offensive.

‘There absolutely was an imminent threat,’ Rubio stated. ‘And the imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believed they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us, and we were not going to sit there and absorb a blow before we responded.’

Rubio said the Department of War determined that a defensive posture following an Israeli attack would only open the US to more casualties. Five American soldiers have died so far in combat.

‘We went proactively in a defensive way to prevent them from inflicting higher damage,’ he said.

‘Had we not done so, there would have been hearings on Capitol Hill about how we knew that this was going to happen, and we didn’t act preemptively to prevent more casualties and more loss of life,’ Rubio explained.

The revelation outraged both Democrats and Republicans

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15608043/Marco-Rubio-Israel-forced-US-war-Iran.html

WASHINGTON — President Trump told The Post Monday that he’s not ruling out sending US ground troops into Iran “if they were necessary” — adding that Operation Epic Fury was “way ahead of schedule” after taking out dozens of Tehran’s top officials.

“I don’t have the yips with respect to boots on the ground — like every president says, ‘There will be no boots on the ground.’ I don’t say it,” Trump said after launching strikes Saturday to decapitate Iran’s military and political leadership. “I say ‘probably don’t need them,’ [or] ‘if they were necessary.

https://nypost.com/2026/03/02/us-news/trump-wont-rule-out-sending-us-troops-into-iran-if-necessary-tells-the-post-i-dont-care-about-polling/

False flag

Qatar & Saudi Catch Israeli Agents Planting Bombs

Last night in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, authorities arrested Mossad agents planning on committing bombings in those countries. Now, that’s weird. It doesn’t make any sense. Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in two Gulf countries which are also being attacked by Iran ? Aren’t they on the same side ? No. Israel wants to hurt Iran and Qatar and UAE and Saudi and Bahrain and Oman and Kuwait. And they’ve succeed

Three U.S. Fighter Jets were shot down late last night in Kuwait. The U.S. is trying to say it was an “error” by Kuwait air defense. I have been informed by Intel sources that, in fact, it was Russian S-400’s fired from inside Iran.

US CENTCOM has confirmed, following a Kuwaiti government statement, “At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident.”

Here is video of ONE of the planes actually being hit, and heading down:

Air defense systems and our military aircraft utilize a system known as “Identify Friend or Foe (IFF)” Intel sources explained to me that in a combat zone, all US or allied planes “squawk” their IFF so they don’t get shot down by friendly fire.

Had there only been a single fighter jet shot down, one might be able to believe that particular pilot somehow forgot to turn on his IFF system. It wasn’t just one plane, it was three…..

There is confirmation that “three” pilots ejected safely.

In addition to the planes mentioned above, another aircraft - significantly larger than a Drone - was also shot down inside Iran late last night into early this morning. Video below shows the aircraft burning in flight as it comes to the ground but the ground impact and fuel explosion proves it was something very much larger than a drone. (Turn the volume down - a guy yelling “Allah Akbar” a dozen times is at best, very annoying.)

Upon impact with the ground, the blast of fire that erupts from the crash site is a very clear indication that the aircraft was not some small drone; too much fuel igniting.

Over the past 72 hours after this war broke out, the image below shows which American bases in the Middle East have been attacked by Iran:

The countries hosting those bases never believed anyone would ever attack them. Now that Iran has -- and IS -- attacking, those countries are mortified. Terrified. Furious.

For instance, in Bahrain, several tall skyscrapers have been set ablaze by Iranian drone strikes. Below, video from social media showing the latest building in Bahrain to go on fire:

An Amazon Data Center that was ALLEGEDLY being used by Israeli Intelligence, was reportedly struck and destroyed in Dubai and banking apps are not working. So anyone without cash money in their possession is struggling to buy anything.

At about 7:00 AM this morning, I was informed that “fifty (50) planes just took off from Dubai.” The Source thought those planes were going on an attack run. But I am now being told that Dubai has ALLEGEDLY demanded the United States remove all its forces from Dubai immediately. This is NOT confirmed. I have also learned that the U.S. ___ may ___ be urgently repositioning military assets because the environment has become too dangerous to them to remain there:

So I am not certain if those aircraft are going out for an attack, being re-positioned, or if we’re being thrown out of the country

The primary natural gas producer in the country of Qatar has issued a Press Release that they are HALTING Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) production. Prices for Natural Gas have just SURGED UP 57%.

The US Navy Supply Vessel “STENA IMPERATIVE” was struck by Iran in the waters of the Persian Gulf near Bahrain. The vessel caught fire as a result of the attack.

Reports coming in say one person was killed in the attack.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warn the US will ‘no longer be safe.’

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned on Monday that the United States “will no longer be safe”, on the third day of joint US-Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic.

“The enemy should know that their happy days are over and they will no longer be safe anywhere in the world, not even in their own homes,” the Guards’ Quds force, which oversees its foreign operations, said in a statement carried by state TV.

To the US and Israel, the IRGC is publicly saying:

“Do not sleep tonight. Tonight, you will become familiar with the newest weapons. Even shelters are no longer safe.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, which oversees Iran’s overseas military operations, said on Monday that “enemies” who killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will not “have security anywhere in the world, even inside their own homes.”



“We declare to the Islamic nation and the freedom-seekers of the world that we will not cease fighting until the destruction of global arrogance and international Zionism, and we will take revenge for the oppressed of the world and the great martyrs from the oppressors and the arrogant,” the force added in a statement carried by state media.

The U.S. State Department has ordered all U.S. citizens to immediately leave 14 countries in the Middle East, including:

- Bahrain

- Egypt

- Iran

- Iraq

- Israel + Palestine

- Jordan

- Kuwait

- Lebanon

- Oman

- Qatar

- Saudi Arabia

- Syria

- UAE

- Yemen

Citing “Serious Safety Risks” the US State Department is telling all Americans to GET OUT NOW from the countries listed above. But this is **NOT** due simply to Iranian missile launches.

The local citizenry in these countries are openly attacking Americans on the streets.

According to local citizens “What the US government has done in Iran, especially by killing the Ayatollah Khamenei, has so enraged the people of the region, that no American is safe anymore.”

Major wave of USAF/IAF strikes on Southern Iran ports as of now.

Dozens of ships reported to be burning in five southern Iran ports.



Two severe explosions at Allah Akbar Shabad barracks moments ago



Kerman Army Aviation Command headquarters, fuel tanks, and ammunition depot destroyed



Baghin ammunition depot of the IRGC destroyed



Rafsanjan artillery of the IRGC destroyed



Basij square of the IRGC base in Ardabil was hit just now



Just now the IRGC barracks in Tabriz were hit

Iran Strike RAF Base in Cyprus in Response to US-Israeli Attacks

The Iranian armed forces have started a new wave of extensive drone and missile attacks on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories and US assets in regional countries.

A late Monday statement from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the 11th wave of offensive attacks under Operation True Promise 4 had been launched by the naval and aerospace units of the elite force.

The statement said the “extensive and high-density operation” had targeted American intelligence centers and military support warehouses in the Persian Gulf region, the Israeli communications industries complex in the occupied city of Beersheba, as well as 20 locations in the occupied regions of Tel Aviv, West al-Quds, and Galilee.

It said the “brave sons of Iran’s armed forces” had used more than 700 drones and hundreds of missiles to hit 60 strategic targets and 500 military locations linked to the United States and the Israeli regime since the start of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran on Saturday.

https://www.presstv.co.uk/Detail/2026/03/02/764896/IRGC-targets-US-intelligence-centers-military-depots-in-11th-wave-of-attacks

https://www.timesnownews.com/world/middle-east/senior-cleric-ayatollah-arafi-to-serve-as-interim-supreme-leader-after-ali-khamenei-killing-iran-news-agency-irna-article-153726241

JUST IN: BAHRAIN BRIDGE TO SAUDI ARABIA IN FLAMES

Visual confirmation, Iran has BOMBED the US embassy in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is sending in the army to suppress the Revoltuion. The media will not talk about this unlike any incidents in Iran which the CIA promotes.

Huge Air Attack On U.S. Diplomatic HQ In Riyadh; Embassy On Fire As Explosions Rock Saudi Capital

