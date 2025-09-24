On September 24, 2025, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry aired a state television documentary titled ‘The Spider’s Nest’ featuring purported blueprints, footage, and personal details of 189 nuclear experts from Israel’s Dimona facility in the Negev Desert.

The ministry claimed the materials, obtained through a months-long operation involving agents and insiders, detail collaborations with the U.S. and European nations on weapons projects.

The release occurred amid ongoing U.N. talks on Iran’s nuclear program, though experts have not verified the authenticity of the documents.

