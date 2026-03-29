🔴 Iran BOMBS Israel’s CHEMICAL Complex: HAZARDOUS Materials INCIDENT Declared |
𝐓𝐌𝐓@TMT_arabic
🚨 MORALE COLLAPSE IN ISRAELI RANKS! Reports from the frontlines indicate a complete breakdown of morale among Israeli troops. Soldiers are reportedly seeking refuge in underground bunkers, praying for mercy and begging for Iran’s forgiveness as the threat of retaliation looms.
6:02 PM · Mar 29, 2026 · 101K Views
122 Replies · 904 Reposts · 2.8K Likes
Iran attacked Tel Aviv Airport
Asif Ali@AsifAli_Haider
Breaking 🚨 iran attack Tel Aviv Airport
7:45 PM · Mar 29, 2026 · 123K Views
156 Replies · 2.43K Reposts · 8.87K Likes
𝐓𝐌𝐓@TMT_arabic
🚨 MORALE COLLAPSE IN ISRAELI RANKS! Reports from the frontlines indicate a complete breakdown of morale among Israeli troops. Soldiers are reportedly seeking refuge in underground bunkers, praying for mercy and begging for Iran’s forgiveness as the threat of retaliation looms.
6:02 PM · Mar 29, 2026 · 101K Views
122 Replies · 904 Reposts · 2.8K Likes
The Saviour@TheSaviour
🚨🇮🇱🇺🇸Israel’s Channel 12 reports that if the United States were to carry out a ground operation in Iran, Israeli soldiers would not participate on the ground.
6:34 PM · Mar 29, 2026 · 122K Views
399 Replies · 1.41K Reposts · 2.49K Likes
Gideon Levy says there is no going back for Israel now...in Gaza and Iran, it has crossed a point of no return.
Sulaiman Ahmed@ShaykhSulaiman
BREAKING: US MILITARY BASES IN MIDDLE EAST COULD RELOCATE TO ISRAEL Israel plans to propose to the United States the establishment of military bases on its territory, aiming both to relocate existing bases from elsewhere in the Middle East and to build new facilities amid the
6:52 PM · Mar 29, 2026 · 52.8K Views
123 Replies · 255 Reposts · 874 Likes
Seeing Trump Clearly
The Calculated Plan Behind the Iran War, Venezuela, and Greater Israel
Craig Murray - Mar 22
https://savageminds.substack.com/p/seeing-trump-clearly
The pedophiles are bombing Iran
Operation Epstein fury
Kosher nostra
Synagogue of Satan Talmud
Inflation is Jewish
Censorship is Jewish
Global domination is Jewish