ONE ATTACK IN THE MIDDLE EAST JUST PUT THE ENTIRE TECH INDUSTRY ON LIFE SUPPORT



Iran bombed Qatar’s helium plant.



33% of global supply is gone.



Here’s who’s bleeding right now:

South Korea — 64.7% of all helium imported from Qatar ($226.9M). Samsung and SK Hynix fabs on a countdown clock.

Taiwan — home to TSMC, makes 18% of global chips. Said “monitoring situation.” Translation: quietly panicking.

Japan — major chip fab and MRI manufacturer hub. First to run out if Qatar outage extends beyond 60 days.



Singapore — regional semiconductor hub. Heavy Qatar helium dependency flagged by Scientific American.



India — imported helium from Qatar for thousands of hospital MRI machines. MRI costs already rising, scan delays starting.



Germany — hosts major industrial gas distributors (Linde HQ). Helium spot prices up 100% — Linde, Air Liquide rationing supply.



United States — federal helium reserve running down for years. US chip fabs still exposed. HP, Dell, Lenovo warned enterprise buyers: 15-20% price hike incoming.



United Kingdom — NHS hospitals with MRI machines facing supply tightness. No domestic helium production.



France — Air Liquide headquartered here but cannot produce new helium. Distribution-only country.



China — imports helium for chip fabs and MRI. Could accelerate its own helium exploration in Siberian region (strategic play).



Australia — Exporter, one of few alternatives. Helium production from Amadeus Basin, but NOT enough to fill Qatar’s gap.



Qatar — the source of 33% of the world’s supply. Offline since March 2. CEO says 14% of capacity PERMANENTLY damaged for up to 5 years.



12 countries exposed.



33% of global supply gone overnight.



Zero substitutes.



No restart timeline.



RT before the market prices this in and it’s too late.