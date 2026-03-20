Seemorerocks

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FreeGaza25's avatar
FreeGaza25
8h

Iran was attacked. Iran warned. Iran has the right to defend themselves!

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
7h

Are we sure it is Iran?

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