Iranian Forces SEIZE OIL TANKER

Saturday, Nov 15, 2025

After a long period of relative quiet, the Strait of Hormuz is flaring up again as on Friday Iranian forces are reported to have seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker.

This is a first in a long time, but the Iranians are saying it is a somewhat ‘routine’ instance of intercepting a ship for “smuggling fuel”, according to state IRNA. The Iranians are now claiming to be acting within the laws of the Islamic Republic.

But it was clearly an international vessel, with a US official and a private maritime risk group saying it was forcibly diverted into Iranian territorial waters as it made its way through the narrow strait.

International reports have identified the tanker as the Talara, en route from Ajman in the United Arab Emirates to Singapore when it was intercepted.

Further, British maritime risk firm Vanguard has described that the vessel was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - which typically oversees such aggressive Iranian naval operations related to foreign vessels - and redirected toward Iranian waters.

Reports further say that three boats were observed approaching the Talara. Further AP reports that “A U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton drone had been circling above the area where the Talara was for hours on Friday observing the seizure,” according to flight-tracking data.

Lloyd’s List has written, “The vessel is owned by the Greece-based Coronis Family Group of Companies. The company has not responded to requests for comment.”

The publication says, “Maritime security firm Ambrey issued a warning, saying that a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker that had previously been approached by three small boats while transiting southbound through the Strait of Hormuz was observed making a sudden course deviation at the same location.”

