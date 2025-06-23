IRAN ATTACKS US BASE IN QATAR AND TRUMP DECLARES CEASEFIRE: ISRAEL LAUNCHES ATTACK ON TEHRAN

There are fast-moving and confusing developments today and I shall try and cover them.

From al-Jazeera

United States President Donald Trump has announced a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, set to be phased in over the next 24 hours after a frenetic day of conflict in the region.

The announcement followed an attack on United States forces at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, after Tehran said it would retaliate against the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, with the Qatari authorities saying missiles were successfully intercepted.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

US military officials said that Al Udeid Air Base was the only US military base targeted by Iran, according to the Reuters news agency. The official confirmed there was no impact on the base just outside Qatar’s capital, Doha. A US defence official added that “Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today”.

“At this time, there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring this situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available,” the official said.

Following the attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a post X that “we have not violated anyone’s rights, and we will not under any circumstances accept any violation against us, nor will we surrender to anyone’s aggression; this is the logic of the Iranian nation.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later added that the country is ready to respond again if the US takes any further action, according to a statement posted on Telegram.

United States President Donald Trump said Iran had “a very weak response” and thanked the country’s leadership for providing “early notice” of the retaliatory attack.

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured.”

From Iranian media

Monday, 23 June 2025 5:01 PM

Iran launches missiles at the US-run military base Al-Udeid in Qatar in response to the US aggression against the Islamic Republic. (File photo)

Iranian armed forces have launched a missile barrage at American military bases in Qatar in a retaliatory operation a day after Iranian nuclear sites were targeted by US bombers.

In a statement following the successful retaliatory operation codenamed 'Tidings of Victory', Iranian armed forces said it came in response to the “blatant military aggression by the criminal regime of the United States” against the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic.

The statement described the US aggression as “a clear violation of international law” and added that under the directive of the Supreme National Security Council and the command of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters (PBUH), the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), using the sacred code “Ya Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (AS),” launched a powerful and devastating missile strike on the Al Udeid base in Qatar.

This base serves as the headquarters of the US Air Force Command and represents the most strategic asset of the American military in West Asia.

“The message of this decisive action by the sons of the nation in the armed forces to the White House and its allies is clear and direct,” the statement noted, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran will “never leave any violation of its territorial integrity, sovereignty, or national security unanswered.”

It further said that the American enemy’s aggression has “exposed to all that Zionist malice is simply a continuation of US strategy” while reminding all that in this national defense, American military bases and assets in the region “are not points of strength but critical vulnerabilities — the Achilles’ heel of this warmongering regime.”

“On the eve of the month of Muharram, the time of mourning for the Master of Martyrs, Imam Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (AS), we once again warn the enemies of Islamic Iran that the era of 'hit and run' is over,” the armed forces stated.

The statement noted that the will of the powerful, people-backed armed forces is such that “any repeat of these hostile actions will only hasten the collapse of America's military presence in the region, lead to their disgraceful retreat from West Asia, and fulfill the shared dream of the Islamic Ummah and freedom-loving nations — the eradication of the cancerous Zionist entity.”

Teetering on the brink of defeat, the Israeli regime involved Americans on Sunday to target three Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow, which amounted to a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The American assault came more than a week after the Israeli regime launched an unprovoked and unlawful aggression against the Islamic Republic, leading to the assassination of many top-ranking military commanders, scientists and ordinary civilians.

In response, Iranian armed forces have since June 13 targeted numerous sensitive and strategic Israeli military, intelligence and industrial centers in the occupied territories.

Iranian officials had warned that the American aggression would not go unpunished. Prior to the attack, it had also warned all regional countries against allowing their soil to be used by the US for any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a separate statement, the Supreme National Security Council said the operation on Monday was in response to the “brazen and aggressive act” by the United States against Iran’s nuclear facilities, carried out by the powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic.

The number of missiles used in this successful operation, it said, matched the number of bombs the US regime employed in its attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The statement added that the base targeted by Iran’s capable forces was located far from urban infrastructure and residential areas in Qatar, without posing any threat to Qatar.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing its warm and historic relations with Qatar,” he stated.

Ahead of the operation on Monday evening, Qatari authorities had ordered the closure of its airspace and the US embassy in Doha had also evacuated its staff.

Live updates from RT

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps calls the move a response to US “aggression against [our] territorial integrity”

FILE PHOTO © Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Iran has launched missiles towards US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, according to Iran state TV reports. Qatar responded by saying it has “right to respond.”

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of regime change in Iran through a social media post. There has been no response as of yet from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Earlier Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Kremlin on Monday, to discuss possible ways out of the crisis.

During the meeting, Putin described the US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure as “unprovoked aggression,” for which “there can be no justification.” The actions of Israel and the US are “illegitimate” and violate international norms, he insisted.

The conflict in the Middle East escalated further after US President Donald Trump’s decision on weekend to strike Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. After announcing the strike in a post on Truth Social, the US leader repeatedly urged Tehran not to retaliate and to engage in talks, claiming it is now “time for peace.”

The latest escalation follows US President Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. After announcing the strike in a post on Truth Social, the US leader repeatedly urged Tehran not to retaliate and to engage in talks, claiming it was now “time for peace.”

After the attack, Araghchi condemned the US move as a violation of all international treaties, stating that “Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also condemned the attacks and called for a diplomatic solution. “The irresponsible decision to subject the territory of a sovereign state to missile and bomb strikes, no matter what arguments are presented, is a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions, which have previously unequivocally classified such actions as unacceptable,” it said.

Tehran has previously warned Washington and other third parties against joining the conflict, threatening to target any hostile assets and weapons shipments bound for Israel. A spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthis has also warned that if the US becomes involved, the group “will target its warships in the Red Sea.”

Israel launched its Operation Rising Lion as a “preemptive” strike, supposedly aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear bomb. Tehran, which has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful, called the attack an act of war and has responded with missile and drone strikes of its own.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 430 Iranians and injured more than 3,500 civilians so far, according to Iran’s Health Ministry. Israeli officials have reported 25 deaths and over 2,500 injuries.

President Donald Trump has thanked Iran for “early notice” after the country attacked a US air base in Qatar, adding that he would like Tehran to “proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region,” promising to “encourage Israel to do the same.”

“I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done.”

Trump has also thanked Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani “for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region”. The US president added that there were no Qataris killed or wounded in Iran’s attacks.

Followed by -

The Middle East archrivals will end their “12-day war,” the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform

Iran and Israel have agreed to end hostilities, US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday evening. The announcement came hours after Iran fired missiles at a US military base in Qatar, in response to American strikes on its nuclear facilities.

“It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” he added.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR,” Trump wrote.

Neither Tehran nor West Jerusalem has reacted to the announcement. Unconfirmed reports on social media claimed that Israel continued striking targets in Tehran after Trump’s post.

An Iranian official told CNN that Tehran has not received any ceasefire proposal and views Trump’s remarks as “a deception.”

“At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies,” the official said.

Open war between Israel and Iran broke out on June 13, when the IDF launched strikes on military and nuclear facilities across Iran and carried out assassinations of senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation was aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Iran, which denies having a military nuclear program, responded by firing missiles into Israel.

Not yet covered by any media (even Hal Turner)

Some hours earlier

The Israel-Iran conflict continues to escalate, with Israel attacking an Iranian electric plant in Tehran and Iran striking an electric sub-station in Southern Israel a short while later.

Iran launched approximately 15 ballistic missiles toward Israel in several waves.

The attack lasted approximately 40 minutes, one of the longest since the start of the war, and included successive missile salvos in an unprecedented escalation.

The image above shows smoke from the Tehran electric plant.

Below is the Iranian response, blowing up an Electrical sub-station in southern Israel.

Statement issued by the Israel Electric Corporation: A strategic facility in the south was damaged and the power was cut off.

In Tehran, missile and drone attacks hit northwestern and eastern districts. Confirmed targets include:

➤ Evin Prison (reportedly struck at the gate, possibly by a microdrone or planted explosive)

➤ Energy Ministry building

➤ Shaheed Beheshti University

➤ Police and Basij district offices

➤ Handball Federation building (partly destroyed)

➤ Around the Red Crescent building

A power distribution feeder in northern Tehran was also damaged, causing limited outages. Energy rerouting is in progress.

In Karaj, a prison and military bases were struck.

In Shahr-e Rey, military targets were hit, and a warehouse containing over 200 kg of explosives, operational drones, and active microdrones was discovered—possibly linked to recent attacks.

Spokesperson for the Crisis Management Headquarters in Qom Province announced that moments ago, the Fordow nuclear site was attacked once again. He added that there is no danger or threat to the citizens and that the situation is under control.

Reports are coming in claiming Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defense forces in East Azerbaijan Province intercepted and destroyed an Israeli fighter jet during an operation.

IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

The Iranian parliament plans to pass a bill to temporarily suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) due to its politicized stance. This was announced by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Majlis (the unicameral parliament) of the Islamic Republic.

“We plan to adopt a bill in parliament that would suspend Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA until we receive objective guarantees of professional conduct from this international organization,” he said during a speech to lawmakers. “The world has clearly seen that the IAEA has not fulfilled a single one of its obligations and has turned into a political tool.”

The moment IRAN ANNOUNCED the SUSPENSION of all cooperation with the IAEA

TRUMP CLAIMS IRAN & ISRAEL HAVE AGREED TO A CEASEFIRE

GULF ON FIRE: Iran Continues RELENTLESS ATTACKS on US Forces in Qatar and Saudi Arabia!

In a surprising and coordinated attack, Iranian missiles struck the city of Tel Aviv at midnight last night, marking a significant escalation in already high tensions between the two countries. The Israeli military has not issued an official statement detailing the scale of the attack or the type of missiles used. However, security sources have indicated that it is one of the largest missile attacks Iran has ever launched directly at Tel Aviv.

