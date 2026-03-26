US CAN LAUNCH THE GROUND INVASION OF IRAN IN THE NEXT 72-96 HOURS. - RUSSIAN INTELLIGENCE.

Benjamin Netanyahu from his bunker in Tel Aviv gave Israeli commanders a 48-hour deadline to destroy Iran’s weapons industry after reviewing Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan to end the war.

The Israel Defense Forces were ordered by Netanyahu on Tuesday evening to strike as many high-value Iranian targets as possible as the prospect of US-Iran peace talks grows.



Netanyahu’s Thursday deadline reflects deep concern within the Israeli government that Trump could reach a deal with Tehran at any moment, sources say.



Israeli officials present at Netanyahu’s underground meeting described the atmosphere as ‘tense.’



The directive came after the Israeli prime minister reviewed a copy of Trump’s 15-point plan to end the war. Iranian regime officials, however, rejected the proposal via state media on Wednesday.

What deal?

Benjamin Netanyahu gave Israeli commanders a 48-hour deadline to destroy Iran‘s weapons industry from his Tel Aviv bunker after reviewing Donald Trump‘s proposed peace plan.

Netanyahu ordered the Israel Defense Forces to strike as many high-value Iranian targets as possible as the US submitted a 15-point peace plan on Tuesday.

The Israeli prime minister and his top military advisers were alarmed the US plan did not go far enough to curb Tehran’s military capabilities, despite its tight restrictions on Iran’s missile stockpile and nuclear program.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15679027/Netanyahu-unleashes-48-hour-Iran-doomsday-blitz-secret-bunker-summit-Trump-races-peace-deal.html

Iran formally and officially rejects the US Ceasefire proposal, and has now laid out its own five conditions to end the war, per senior Iranian security official:

•A complete halt to “aggression and assassinations” by the enemy.

•The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic.

•Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.

•The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region

•International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran’s sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.



Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official said, emphasizing Tehran’s resolve to continue its defense and inflict “heavy blows” on the enemy until its demands are fulfilled.



According to the official, Washington has been pursuing negotiations through various diplomatic channels, putting forward proposals that Tehran views as “excessive” and disconnected from the reality of America’s failure on the battlefield.



The official drew parallels with two previous rounds of negotiations held in the spring and winter of 2025, characterising them as deceptive.

In both instances, the official stressed, the United States had no genuine intention to engage in meaningful dialogue and subsequently carried out military aggression against Iran.

Tehran has therefore categorized the latest overture, which was delivered via a friendly regional intermediary, as a ploy to heighten tensions and has responded negatively.



The official further noted that these stipulations are in addition to demands previously presented by Tehran during the second round of negotiations in Geneva, which took place just days before the US and Israel carried out a fresh round of aggression on February 28.



Iran has communicated to all intermediaries acting in good faith that a ceasefire is contingent upon the acceptance of all of its conditions.

“No negotiations will be held prior to that,” the official stressed, reiterating that the continuation of Iran’s defensive operations will persist until the outlined conditions are met.

Inside the country of Iraq is an entity called the Popular Mobilization Front (PMF). Today, an Iraqi official declared that the PMF has approval from the government to commence defending itself from US and Israeli attacks that have gone on since the beginning of the Iran conflict.

“​”We have decided to respond and defend ourselves against the attacks targeting our official Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).” ​

This comes as Israel and the US continue to launch raids on PMF headquarters, killing numerous leaders inside Iraq.

Video of the Announcement:

The video shows an Iraqi official (likely PMF-affiliated) stating they will respond to and defend against US/Israeli strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces bases, which have killed members recently.

Iraq’s government has made no official declaration of war or entry into the conflict alongside Iran. The country is caught in crossfire from the ongoing US-Israel vs. Iran war (started Feb 28), with PMF militias acting independently while Baghdad seeks to avoid full involvement.

Mainstream sources like Al Jazeera, Reuters, and CNN confirm strikes on PMF but no state-level war declaration.

Here is a machine sub-title translation of the relevant part:

Iran announces that ALL American bases in region have been ELIMINATED and they are now looking for the hidden military personnel

UAE officially denies the US to use its land against Iran

https://www.cnn.com/2026/03/25/politics/iran-kharg-island-us-military-ground-troops

Iranian Armed Forces Headquarters announced that Tehran will go after US soldiers and commanders who have escaped their bases in regional states following Iran’s attacks, calling on the people of countries in West Asia to report their hiding places.

Spokesman for the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said on Wednesday that US soldiers and commanders have been sheltering in various hideouts in the countries of the region since Iran annihilated many of their bases in those countries.“We ask the people of the region’s countries to report their whereabouts, and at the same time, for their own security, to demand the expulsion of Americans from the region,” he stated.

The US and Israel started a fresh round of aerial aggression on Iran in late February, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked assault on the country.The strikes led to the martyrdom of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and more than 1,300 people, including women and children, as well as military commanders.Iran began to swiftly and firmly retaliate against the raids by firing barrages of missiles and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases in regional countries.

Zolfaqari said the US is desperate to hold negotiations with Iran to force an end to the current confrontation and to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway in the Persian Gulf which has been tightly controlled by Iran since the start of the US-Israeli war in late February.“Listen carefully. Just as desperate as you are to avoid a prolonged war, the resilience of our nation and the strength of our armed forces grow stronger with each passing moment,” he added.“The situation in the Strait will not return to what it was. Whatever we decide to happen will happen. With trust in God, the path is closed to the oppressors and their allies,” the spokesperson continued.The military official stated that Iran has a “clear, transparent, and explicit” rule for allowing transit through the Strait: that anyone associated with the enemies will have no right of passage and that the authority to grant passage permits rests solely with Iran.

QATAR DISASSOCIATES FROM THE WAR

Iran strikes have HALTED on Qatar

BREAKING: IRAN ALLOWS SPAIN TO USE THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ FOR FREE

IRAN’S BUSHEHR NUCLEAR POWER PLANT STRUCK AGAIN: PRESS TV

Redacted

Iran REJECTS Trump’s offer to end the war, US Troops deployed to Iran, food and fuel shortages soar

America Is Trapped In This War — And There Is No Way Out (Professor Jiang Analysis)

Tucker Carlson

Troops Being Dragged Into Iran, How It Will Cripple the US & the Real Goal of Israel’s Violence