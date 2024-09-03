From InfoWars

From earlier

Investigative journalist and Muckraker.com CEO Anthony J. Rubin warns that over 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been kidnapped since they entered or were trafficked into the United States and have since disappeared.

According to Rubin, a source within the Department of Health and Human Services has supplied him and his investigative team with just 8,500 names of the over 85,000 children that have gone missing.

"The list contains the names of the children, the addresses where they were delivered," said Rubin.

Rubin's investigative team visited some of the addresses where children were put up with supposed sponsors in New York state, only to find that the addresses led to dead ends. In Amityville, Long Island, where children were supposedly put up, the address only leads to an abandoned house. It is unclear where the children who were delivered there are now. (Related: Whistleblowers: Biden admin TRAFFICKING children to fake sponsors.)

"We are at this house in 321 Broadway, Amityville, New York on Long Island. This is one of thousands of addresses that we have been provided by a government insider. Allegedly, two children were delivered to a sponsor that lives in this address," said Rubin, in a short video posted on X featuring him standing right behind a large house with boarded-up doors and windows, cracking walls and vines creeping up them. "But as you can see, nobody lives here, and honestly, it doesn't look like anybody has lived here in quite a long time."

"Nobody really knows where those kids went. They could be on the other side of the country right now. They could be in a totally different country," he added. "Unfortunately, they might not even be alive. Nobody really knows."

Over half a million unaccompanied migrant children roaming the U.S.

The over 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children who have gone missing under the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris make up just around 15 percent of the over 550,000 unaccompanied migrant children who are currently in the United States.

When these children enter the country, due to the massive influx of other migrants attempting to gain entry, they are shunted off immediately to processing sites. From there, the names of the children are taken down and they are assigned to potential sponsors, who should be related to them like their parents. Federal agents or contractors would follow up to check if these sponsors truly can take care of the children and would follow up with phone calls at least once a month.

Unfortunately, this follow-up process is not being followed consistently, and many children are being sent off to places they do not belong to. Thomas Buckley, former mayor of Lake Elsinore, California and a senior fellow at the California Policy Center, writing for the California Globe, notes that investigations have found that many of the addresses children should be at are fraudulent.

"One address was an empty field in Michigan. Other addresses were fake. And many individual addresses 'received' dozens of children," wrote Buckley, who noted that in one case, at least 50 children were delivered to the same fraudulent address.

"There are thousands more who are sent to dodgy 'sponsors,'" he further warned. "There are at least 6,000 working illegally, in violation of child labor laws. And, it grotesquely appears, that many of them have fallen victim to child sex traffickers."

Watch this video of Alex Jones' interview with Anthony J. Rubin discussing the massive government-sponsored operation kidnapping and trafficking unaccompanied migrant children .

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that thousands of children who entered the US illegally are working as sex slaves, missing or dead due to Vice President Kamala Harris — making one of his most forceful denunciations yet of her performance as border czar.

Trump told a rally audience in battleground Pennsylvania that the Democratic presidential nominee, who serves as President Biden’s point person on addressing a surge in illegal crossings, bears responsibility for roughly 325,000 minors whose whereabouts are unknown to federal officials.

“Think of the number — 325,000 children are missing. Many are dead. Many are involved in sex operations. Many are working as slaves in different parts of probably this country,” the Republican presidential candidate said in Johnstown.

“She was the border czar,” Trump added.

“Now she says, ‘I wasn’t the border czar,’ but she was. It was headlines — ‘border czar’, ‘border czar’ — but now she doesn’t want that term. But whether she was border czar or not, she was in charge of the border. 325,000 children are missing.”

The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general issued a report last week saying that 323,000 migrants under age 18 have either failed to show up for immigration court hearings or were released from custody but have yet to be contacted for subsequent proceedings.

Some rally-goers thought Trump drew a necessary visceral reaction.

“If he doesn’t talk like that, who would listen to it?” said Gwen Gresco a 58-year-old mother of three from Indiana County, Pa.

Unaccompanied migrant children were allowed to remain in the United States upon crossing the border illegally beginning shortly after Biden took office — at a time when most others were summarily expelled under a temporary COVID-19-era health policy that under Trump also applied to minors.

Biden’s aides described the policy as humane, but Republicans argued it could lead to even greater numbers of unaccompanied minors — many of them in their late teens — crossing into the country.

Investigative reporting revealed that many unaccompanied minors were placed by the Department of Health and Human Services with businessmen who treated them like indentured servants and put them to work rather than into school.

Some were forced to clean sharp equipment in slaughterhouses in overnight shifts.

Over time, the administration allowed most family units and single adults to remain in the United States as they pursue asylum from alleged persecution in badly backlogged proceedings. After six months of waiting, asylum seekers are entitled to work permits.

During his stop in the Keystone State, Trump pledged to back fracking and drilling in Pennsylvania’s oil and natural gas rich rock formations to realize his vision of making the US “energy dominant.”

“When we win, on day one, I will tell Pennsylvania to drill, baby, drill,” the former president said. “We’re going to drill, baby, drill.”

“Kamala Harris surrendered our energy independence,” Trump said of his opponent, noting that Harris has held conflicting positions on fracking going back to her 2020 White House run.

Illegal crossings hit all-time record highs in each year of Harris’ vice presidential tenure, specifically — totaling nearly 2.5 million in fiscal 2023.Paul Martinka

“She’s vowed repeatedly to ban fracking … Then she said, ‘I’m in favor of fracking,’” the GOP nominee charged, referencing Harris’ flip-flop on the issue Thursday in her first TV interview since replacing President Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

“The people of Pennsylvania are smart,” he continued. “They will not fall for it. If you do not have fracking, you do not have a commonwealth.”

Trump signaled his strong support for Pennsylvania workers, many of whom depend on fracking and coal mining for their livelihoods.

“We will cut wasteful and unnecessary spending — and we will terminate the Green New Deal,” he vowed, committing to spending money on “roads, bridges, real infrastructure and paying down debt, not fake infrastructure that has caused massive inflation and no benefits.”

“We will make America the dominant energy producer in the world, by far,” Trump promised, point out that the US has “more liquid gold under our feet than any other country in the world.”

“In 12 months, we will cut your energy bills in half – and that includes heating, air conditioning, electricity, and gasoline,” he said, referencing a key point in his energy plan that he laid out earlier this month.

Going back to the border crisis, Trump reiterated his day-one plan to “seal the border and stop the migrant invasion into our country.”

“We will carry out the largest deportation operation in American history,” he pledged, predicting that under a Harris presidency, four years from now, “over 100 million” illegal migrants will have entered the country under Biden and Harris.

Illegal crossings hit all-time record highs in each year of Harris’ tenure in charge of stemming the crisis — totaling nearly 2.5 million in fiscal 2023 — though recent monthly apprehensions have trended downward since Biden in June issued an order allowing for caps on the processing of illegal entrants.

Harris defended herself in a Monday interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, saying she had made some progress.

Trump said, “Kamala vowed to grant, remember, mass amnesty and citizenship to all of the millions of illegals that she let in, which will obliterate Medicare and obliterate your Social Security for seniors.”ZUMAPRESS.com

“The root causes work that I did as vice president, that I was asked to do by the president, has actually resulted in a number of benefits, including historic investments by American businesses in that region. The number of immigrants coming from that region has actually reduced since we’ve began that work,” she said.

But Trump slammed his rival Friday for allegedly fueling the crisis by allowing most unlawful entrants to stay in America — after Biden repudiated his predecessor’s “Remain in Mexico” policy requiring them to await asylum rulings elsewhere.

“She created a fast pass entry program to speed the admission of illegals into all of our ports of entry,” Trump charged in Johnstown.

“Now they have a new line, ‘We created a strong border’. They keep saying it over and over. The worst border in history, but they think, if they keep saying it over and over …”

Trump added that the influx of migrants could harm social safety net programs — especially if legislation proposed by Biden and Harris passed allowing a pathway to citizenship for most people present illegally.

As of 2023, over 1,000 migrant children remained separated from their parents.Paul Martinka

“Kamala vowed to grant, remember, mass amnesty and citizenship to all of the millions of illegals that she let in, which will obliterate Medicare and obliterate your Social Security for seniors,” Trump said.

He also said migrants pose a threat to public safety, musing that “typically when you have tic-tac-toe boards [tattooed] on your forehead it’s not a good thing.”

Harris spokespeople did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Trump invoked the plight of migrant children after facing years of criticism for presiding over the forced separation of families, including about 5,000 children during then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” approach of prosecuting adults who illegally crossed the border.

As of last year, about 1,000 of those children remained separated from their parents, though just 81 of them had parents who hadn’t been located.