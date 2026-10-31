Alexander Dugin needs no introduction.

I have been aware of Sheikh Imran Hosein since the days of the Vineyard of the Saker blog where he featured prominently.

Here is an AI bio.

Sheikh Imran Hosein is a prominent Muslim scholar, author, and orator known for his interpretations of Islamic eschatology (the study of end-times events in Islam).

Background: He is a Scottish-born Muslim scholar of African descent who has spent decades studying Islamic theology, Hadith (sayings of the Prophet Muhammad), and the Qur’an. He is widely recognized in Muslim circles for his prophetic interpretations.

Eschatological focus: He is best known for his interpretations of prophecies related to the end times, including the emergence of Dajjal (the Antichrist figure in Islamic tradition), the return of Prophet Jesus (Isa), the appearance of Imam al-Mahdi, and the Gog and Magog (Yajuj and Majuj) narrative.

Geopolitical analysis: He connects Islamic eschatology with modern geopolitics, interpreting current world events—such as conflicts in the Middle East, the role of Western powers, and economic systems like the petrodollar—through the lens of prophetic symbolism. The page you shared reflects this approach, where he discusses concepts like Pax Britannica, Pax Americana, and Pax Judaica as successive phases of global domination.

In this substantial dialogue recorded in Moscow, Sheikh Imran N. Hosein and Professor Alexander Dugin explore the relationship between Islamic and Orthodox Christian eschatology, asking how revelation, sacred history, and spiritual discernment might illuminate the contemporary world.



📖 Scripture, interpretation, and history: Sheikh Imran outlines his approach to Islamic eschatology as an interdisciplinary field connecting Qur’anic interpretation, Hadith, international relations, monetary economics, and the philosophy of history. He distinguishes explanation from interpretation, emphasizing that interpretive judgments require humility: Allah knows best. Both speakers argue that scripture must be engaged through the movement of history rather than studied in isolation from it.



🌍 Jerusalem and the succession of world power: Sheikh Imran develops his interpretation of Dajjal and the “threefold shadow” through the sequence Pax Britannica → Pax Americana → Pax Judaica. He presents these as successive configurations of domination culminating, within his reading, in an anticipated Israel-centred order. Dugin responds by placing Russia’s confrontation with Western hegemony within his own account of sacred history.



⛪ Constantinople, Moscow, and sacred sovereignty: The discussion examines the distinction between a modern nation-state and a political community ordered toward religious purpose. Sheikh Imran revisits his criticism of the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople and the conversion of Hagia Sophia, while Dugin explains Moscow as the Third Rome and the inheritance of Byzantine sacred authority—the historical idea of translatio imperii.



🛡️ The Katechon and Dhul-Qarnayn: A central encounter concerns the Orthodox concept of the Katechon, the restraining power that holds back the manifestation of Antichrist. The speakers explore a parallel with Dhul-Qarnayn’s restraint of Gog and Magog, considering how religious archetypes inform their understanding of Russia’s historical mission.



🌙 Imam al-Mahdi and the return of Jesus عليه السلام: Sheikh Imran presents his understanding of Muslim reunification, the Great War, Constantinople, and the return of the Messiah. The conversation explores possible convergence between Muslim and Orthodox Christian expectations while proceeding from their distinct theological traditions.



Spiritual perception and technological modernity: Sheikh Imran interprets Dajjal’s one-eyed vision through the distinction between outward sight and inward spiritual insight. Dugin extends the discussion to artificial intelligence, technological singularity, and promises of bodily immortality, examining these through his understanding of eschatological deception.



The “mountain of gold” and monetary power: Applying his method to economics, Sheikh Imran interprets the Euphrates prophecy through oil, the dollar, and the petrodollar system. He argues that struggles over monetary supremacy provide a deeper explanation of the approaching conflict he anticipates. This section offers a concrete example of his movement from prophetic symbolism to geopolitical interpretation.



Toward a conversation across traditions: Both speakers advocate sustained engagement between Muslim, Christian, and Jewish scholars. They discuss Jewish religious opposition to Zionism, the importance of distinguishing religious communities from political projects, and proposals for conferences, translated scholarship, and encounters between young Muslims and Christians.



Original Rutube video: https://rutube.ru/video/fad8580de8929...

ROUGH TRANSCRIPT

Aleksandr Dugin and Sheikh Imran N. Hosein

Aleksandr Dugin: So dear Sheikh Imran Hussein welcome to Moscow, welcome to Russia. You are maybe the most influential and famous Islamic scholar in the world and the field of your special attention is uh Islamic eschatology. Can you explain to large audience what are the main concepts and the main figures and the main points of the Islamic eschatology.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Thank you professor Dugin for this kind invitation to have this exchange of views with you here in Moscow. I’m happy to be in Moscow one more time. This is my third visit and uh my contact with the subject of Islamic eschatology began in a fascinating way.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: I was a doctoral student in international politics at the graduate institute of international studies in Geneva, Switzerland in 1974.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And I chose as my thesis topic postcarifit Islam and the search for a new Islamic public order.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: I didn’t know the trouble going to get into postcalifhate Islam.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And uh and thankfully that I did not defend that thesis because my thesis director was a director of the institute itself, Professor Jan Jacmo. He said to me, Imran, search the world of Islam for a specialist on this topic and we’ll invite him to join the the team of doctoral teaching. And when I went to work on this subject, there were no specialists.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: I didn’t even know that there was a branch of knowledge called Islamic eschatology.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And what I found was that the subject of the end time which is eschatology was studied as a branch of hadiths without the proper methodology. It was not an independent branch of knowledge.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And I had to then spend about 25 years after that struggling to pioneer Islamic eschatology which is not possible unless and until you have the correct

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: methodology for the proper study of the Qur’an and for the assessment of hadith.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: But more than that, to be able to take what is in the Qur’an to understand and explain events unfolding in the world.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: So you need scholarship in politics and international politics. You need scholarship in economics and monetary economics.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: You need scholarship most of all in the philosophy of history in order to pioneer Islamic esque. And this was not there in our institutions of Islamic learning called the Darumo Ahar University and so on. It was not there at all. But I was fortunate that I had in my teacher a man of that brilliance that he established an institute in which I was taught as a student the philosophy of history and I was taught how to use the Qur’an to understand the world. And that is how I was able by his divine guidance and blessing over a period of 25 years until I wrote my pioneering book Jerusalem in the Qur’an 25 years ago. I was blessed to pioneer Islamic eschatology.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: What existed before my work was work which was still commendable but it was focused only on hadith and hardly any inter relationship between the Qur’an and hadith and not certainly not combining everything into a harmonious all to be able to understand events unfolding in the world. At the heart of Islamic eschatology is the holy land, Jerusalem.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And at the heart of the study of Jerusalem is Dal, a false messiah who wants to rule the world from Jerusalem and from a state of Israel which will declare that it is the holy state of Israel.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And when he does that to be able to convince the Jews who have rejected Jesus as the Messiah, convince them that he is indeed the true Messiah, the in order to do that, I found from the Qur’an what hardly anyone ever has discovered before that the Qur’an is informing us that modern western civilization is the civilization created by the jal and to function to assist him to rule the world from Jerusalem. I have one more thing to say about Islamic eschatology and that is that the Qur’an speaks with two kinds of verses and our listening audience would realize that this is the same as in the Bible in other scriptures. There are those verses which are plain and clear and all you need is an explanation in Arabic.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: But there are other verses which have to be interpreted in order to be understood. And the divine wisdom is that he had to keep some verses of the Qur’an like that.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: But when you interpret the Qur’an, which you must do, you must always say that the Lord God knows best because only he can confirm that an interpretation is correct. So no one can speak and declare I am I am correct on this subject. And you do not pick up boxing gloves and fight and divide our people over interpretations. Good.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: So in the Qur’an, the God, Lord God speaks about a shadow.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: A shadow.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And this shadow is meant to punish those who have rejected the truth. And the truth here is that this is the Messiah.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And he was the son of a virgin Mary.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Virgin Miam.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: This is the truth. He is the true Messiah. Those who rejected the truth.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And this shadow will appear with three parts. No one in Islamic history has ever interpreted that shadow to be the jal. I did it for the first time.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And I said that when the jal created

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: modern western civilization, I don’t have the time to provide the pro from the Qur’an for that. That shadow appears in three parts. And therefore modern western civilization as it moves towards dile ruling the world from Jerusalem manifests itself first of all with Pax Britannica and then with Pax Americana.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: This is not multipolarity. This is uniolarity.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And then a pax American will have to give way to a pac Judeica where a state of Israel will seek to replace the United States of America as a ruling state in the world. And we are now uh on the verge of seeing this happening.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: This is at the heart of my book Jerusalem in the Qur’an. When I started 25 years ago, there was universal surprise and rejection because this is new knowledge.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Up to now, 25 years later, the world of Islamic scholarship is not willing to embrace my scholarship. But the caravan has been moving on and the the young Muslims, the young scholars around the world are increasingly accepting Islamic escology, eschatology as an independent branch of knowledge and accepting my explanation of the subject.

Aleksandr Dugin: Great. In your book, in your uh lectures, you insist on the very important esqueological event uh that in the final battle against the false messiah, against dal, against the shadow uh the Muslim uh will be led by Mai and uh at the same time the followers of Jesus Jesus Christ who stay still stay true to its original learning teaching will be together in fight again against this global global empire. Can we explain uh a bit larger uh this uh this picture? Our prophet Allah’s blessings be upon him has provided us with a timeline of events which will culminate with the Messiah sorry with the false messiah dal.

Aleksandr Dugin: He said that when Jerusalem is in center stage in the world at that time Yatre which is Medina would be in fall and desolation playing no role at all in international affairs.

Aleksandr Dugin: when that occurs, which is where we are at this time. He said the [clears throat] next event to occur would be the conquest of Constantinople.

Aleksandr Dugin: When I began to explain this prophecy, I got immense backlash, negative backlash from Turkey and from the Balkans because they were fed with this false view that the conquest of Constantinople prophesied by our prophet took place in 1453 when an Ottoman army conquered Constant.

Aleksandr Dugin: Constantinople. I answered this and I said you are wrong. Number one, because the conquest of Constantinople by a Muslim army prophesied by our prophet takes place after the great war, the Malama or Armageddon and that has not as yet taken place. Number two, the conquest of Constantinople in 1453 by the Ottoman Sultan Muhammad Fate violated the law of war in the Qur’an.

Aleksandr Dugin: The patriarch of Constantinople had only about 8 or 9,000 men defending the city. He lost all his territories and he did not want war. He wanted peace.

Aleksandr Dugin: The Ottoman sultan surrounded the city with 200,000 men. Rejected the plea of the patriarch for peace. I’m prepared to pay the tribute. It violated the Qur’an. When the Qur’an says, “If your enemy wants peace, you are not allowed to fight. You must reciprocate.” This is the Qur’an. And he then wags bogus war.

Aleksandr Dugin: When I use the term bogus, jihad, all they wanted to rip me apart because 600 years of brainwashing. And here was I saying something different to them.

Aleksandr Dugin: Number three, when he conquered Constantinople and the Christians had fought valiantly and had died, obviously that is what going to happen because they were outnumbered. The Sultan then went to Hagia Sophia, the greatest cathedral of the Christian world outside of Jerusalem, which had functioned as the greatest cathedral for a thousand years.

Aleksandr Dugin: And he he converted the Hagia Sophia to a masid.

Aleksandr Dugin: And I declared that this was shameful.

Aleksandr Dugin: This was disgraceful.

Aleksandr Dugin: This was manifestally sinful. And I was the only voice in the world of Islam at that time saying these words. And people were horrified. People were astonished.

Aleksandr Dugin: And the Turkish people and the Balkans responded with me with great hostility.

Aleksandr Dugin: But over time the table is turning and more and more people are recognizing that I am correct. So this is the timeline we will return Hagia Sophia to those to whom it rightfully belongs when we conquer Constantinople. That is the rationale for a Muslim army conquering Constantinople. No one said this before me. Then he said when the great war takes place and the conquest of Constantinople has taken place only then will the shadow disappear and the antichrist will now appear in person. And he gave us a description a physical description of the antichrist that he would be a Jew. He would be a young man. He would be powerfully built.

Aleksandr Dugin: he’ll have the sideburns that the Torah asks them to keep. And uh in in subsequently in other hadith he spoke about excuse me the antichrist now the Pax Judea which is going to succeed Pax Americana Pax Judaica has caused Israel to become a ruling state in the world.

Aleksandr Dugin: So in it indicates that while Russia is going to survive the great war, Russia after the great war will be very badly damaged and therefore does not pose a threat to

Aleksandr Dugin: Israel as a ruling state. This appears to me to be my view that the Jal can now convince the Jews that this really is the ruling state of the world.

Aleksandr Dugin: When he does that, he will now declare himself to be the Messiah. This is the moment, not a moment before. Only now when he declares from Jerusalem, I am the Messiah.

Aleksandr Dugin: Only then will the Lord God send Jesus back again. However, there’s more to the story. The prophet said that every prophet has warned his people about the gel, the antichrist.

Aleksandr Dugin: And the prophet Noah did the same. But I have something to say to you about the dal. No one has ever said before me.

Aleksandr Dugin: The jal has the word disbeliever. Kefir written on his forehead.

Aleksandr Dugin: And every believer who has faith in his heart can read.

Aleksandr Dugin: Keb believer.

Aleksandr Dugin: But your lord and the judge sees with only his left eye.

Aleksandr Dugin: His left eye. He blind in the right eye but your Lord is not one eye and every believer will be able to see the word cafe and recognize it on his forehead.

Aleksandr Dugin: So when the Jal declares from Jerusalem, I am the Messiah, there will be many Muslims called Salafi.

Aleksandr Dugin: He cannot be the man has two eyes.

Aleksandr Dugin: This man has two eyes and our prophet said he has one eye because they are not able to recognize when when a hadith has to be interpreted and when it has to be explained. When the prophet said he sees with one eye the left eye is blind and the right eye the implication is that he has external vision and he’s internally blind.

Aleksandr Dugin: Internal blindness is a lack of internal intuitive spiritual insight.

Aleksandr Dugin: Every Christian mystic, every Christian spiritual leader was like a lantern because of that noral light inside the heart. And when they could when they saw they saw with more they could see with more than normal light. They saw they were able to see with the light of the Lord God. This is the heart of the religious way of life.

Aleksandr Dugin: So the jal is someone who has no internal side and his objective in order to succeed in his mission is to transform all of mankind into sheep and cattle who have nothing but external sight and are internally blind. So then he succeeds with the Jews and he declares I’m the Messiah. But before the Lord God can send Jesus back again, he has to first ensure that the the world is prepared for Jesus.

Aleksandr Dugin: And the preparation for the return of Jesus is the world of Islam largely because of Dr. Muhammadbal.

Aleksandr Dugin: As I was saying to you, the whole world of Islam has now been enveloped and embraced in the model of a republican state and monarchies.

Aleksandr Dugin: And we have 50 something 50 something states. But this is not the holy state.

Aleksandr Dugin: Russia is one state. China is one state.

Aleksandr Dugin: India is one state.

Aleksandr Dugin: United States is one state. The European Union is one state. But not the world of Islam. We have to be reunited before Jesus comes back. And no one can unite the Sunni with the Shia. Impossible.

Aleksandr Dugin: Not possible. You cannot unite the Sufi with the Salafi. Impossible.

Aleksandr Dugin: Only someone appointed by the Lord God can do it. and from the seed of the prophet. And this is the Imam Maki.

Aleksandr Dugin: This is the rational.

Aleksandr Dugin: This is the rational.

Aleksandr Dugin: Iran [laughter] may not agree with me, but this is the rational in the divine wisdom. Why? He has to choose someone from the seed of the prophet Imam Maki and he has to be sent to unite the world of Islam which no one else can do.

Aleksandr Dugin: as soon as he comes.

Aleksandr Dugin: The prophet said the timeline for the imam is that Khalifa would die and his death will be followed by disagreements concerning succession. But I don’t understand this to be a kilafra state and the head of a kilafra state. I say no this is a Muslim ruler and I I am confident it’s a Saudi king who would die. So Salman for example dies and then a period of disagreement concerning succession emerges and we don’t know how long it will be during that period of succession.

Aleksandr Dugin: Whoever it is who dies, this man will come out of Medina and hurry to Mecca.

Aleksandr Dugin: And as Mecca, he will be he would be he would be he would be he would accept the oath of allegiance from the people, which means that you’re no longer pledging your allegiance to the state and to the government, to the constitution. you’re pledging your allegiance to him.

Aleksandr Dugin: And as he accepts the pledge of allegiance, he will immediately be attacked from Syria, from Damascus.

Aleksandr Dugin: An army will come down to attack him. So long as Assad was there in Damascus, we couldn’t understand. But now that Assad has been removed, and excuse my language, I call them Israel’s puppy dogs who now rule over is Damascus and Syria.

Aleksandr Dugin: We can now understand an army coming to attack the imam. And our prophet said that the the earth will open. It would be an earthquake and the earth will swallow that army. And that will be the sign that this is indeed the Immi.

Aleksandr Dugin: He then will be attacked by an army from Saud Saudi Arabia. And he’ll defeat that army. And when he defeats that army, the entire world of Islam, wherever you are, people will give the pledge of allegiance to him. Once he you give the pledge allegiance to him the state the secular state the republican state begins to crumble and this is the process without any fighting that the uni unity of the world of Islam will be restored before Jesus come back so he will establish a holy state this is at the heart of my book that I’m now writing I wrote the Qur’an and Russia’s destiny and You were kind enough to write the forward of that book. Now I’m writing the Qur’an and Pakistan destiny to show what Iran Khan wanted the rias Medina or the holy state of Medina. This holy state will now be restored by the Imam.

Aleksandr Dugin: And when this is restored, this is the greatest threat ever to Israel. Israel has to do something to kill the Imam, to destroy the Imam.

Aleksandr Dugin: So, Israel now launches an attack, an invasion of Syria because they they locate the imam in Damascus.

Aleksandr Dugin: And that is the cue for the army to come from Khorasan. Our prophet has prophesied a Muslim army which will march from Khorasan and and Afghanistan is the heart of Khorasan, the north of Pakistan, Iran and the north of Afghanistan. And he says no one will be able to stop that army until it reaches Jerusalem. And the Imam al Maki is in that army leading that army. And then the Israeli army will locate the imam at a masid and they surround the masid in the same way that Pharaoh’s army marched and stopped mo Moses and the Israelite people in the Red Sea.

Aleksandr Dugin: So to this army surrounds the Imam.

Aleksandr Dugin: And at that moment when the imam is cornered, there’s no hope. [laughter] Then a miracle occurs at that time. It will take your staff and strike the water. And the water parted and the Israelites were able to cross the Red Sea. And this time it is the the son of Mary, the Messiah which who returned at this moment.

Aleksandr Dugin: When he returns and he comes down and he comes out of the masid, the the jal will see him.

Aleksandr Dugin: The jal will recognize him. The false messiah will recognize the true messiah and he’ll begin to flee. I’ve written a book on this subject, the Messiah, the Qur’an, and the end time. When the false messiah begins to flee, the Israeli army is demoralized. Our leader is lying, fleeing.

Aleksandr Dugin: That man is the true Messiah. We have been deceived. And the Muslim army will at that time come and destroy the state of Israel. This is the heart of our Islamic eschatology.

Aleksandr Dugin: Very interesting. There is uh as well uh Christian Orthodox vision of eschatology that partly overlaps with Islamic vision.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: We need to hear more about it. So first of all the main idea that we Christian Orthodox or oriental Christian Bzantians and after that Russians as the main followers of Bzantine Empire we have very very similar concept of holy state not national state. Uh we call that empire.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: uh an empire in the spiritual uh sense as a kind of organization of the society where the Christ is on the top and all those who serve to Jesus Christ and there is a sacrate king sacrant emperor only one in Christian world and Russian tars were the followers of this after the wall of Constantinople precisely that was that is called third Rome doctrine. So there was translation of empire translator to imperi from the uh Constantinople that has fallen to the Moscow and we are Russians we are heers of these sacred traditions. So Russia after that event of in the middle of the 20th century uh 15th 15th 15th century uh after the fall of Constantinople we are uh direct heirs of this sacred state holy state empire now we call that civilizational state and who are our antagonist uh that is a western civilization above all with that started with the modernity before there were two branches of the Christian civilization competing but not at real uh in the real opposition that was not plus and minus that there were two versions of the Christianity western and eastern we are eastern with all all the content uh carefully conserved through our history. So we are the real Christians, real continuator of the teaching and the knowledge and the society and political organization of the Christ that is empire that was until the Soviet time and now it is in revival. this concept uh uh is in revival in Russia. The main figure in this that vision is the meaning of sacred empire that is khan.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: That is Greek word that means uh uh that who restrains.

Aleksandr Dugin: Khan kahan.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Yeah. Katahan.

Aleksandr Dugin: Kadhan. Yes. who keeps who and it is uh explained as some sacred sacred figure not just secular ruler but sacred figure who don’t doesn’t let antichrist that jal to appear who restrains being here being present in the world restrains the uh manifestation of antichrist >> this is name of the Qur’an ahead exactly Exactly.

Aleksandr Dugin: Exactly. Because Zularn Alexander of the great was emperor of the third empire, Roman Empire.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: We do not accept that Zulain is any historical personality. No. Go ahead.

Aleksandr Dugin: Absolutely. I agree. That is archetype.

Aleksandr Dugin: So the same archetype to prevent Gogs and Magox to appear to invade invade the world. So that is the holy sacred mission of Russian state Christian Orthodox state not only church state people and church. So that is famous concept of the monarchy sacred monarchy Christian Orthodox church Russian Christian Orthodox church and Russian people. So together we are with this this kakhan together not just our ruler and this kakhan is fighting against uh antichrist that is identified with the modern western civilization.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Very good. I’m happy to hear this. And uh the Britain Empire you have defined it according to Qur’an as the first manifestation of shadow was main geopolitical enemy of Russian empire.

Aleksandr Dugin: That’s right.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: That was great game. So if we uh interpret that in a spiritual light with both eyes as you have said not only with uh left eye. So we acquire this geopolitical great game not just historical episode of competition for some colonial influences but just the beginning of the great war. So first phase Russia Russian Empire against British Empire not just two empires but kakhan against antichrist against shadow. After that Soviet Union was unconsciously geopolitically heir of this function geopolitical in spite of bulsheist eth materialist concept and we fought pax americana. So our geopolitical mission was much deeper than just ideology. Ideology Soviet ideology was superficial. That was the same khakan fighting against Pakistana.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And now we are fighting against modern west that is in the transition to become PJA and Zalinski is representative of this kind of system. He is unconditionally uh loyal to the to the west to to the global west to the globalism. Uh he destroys Russian Orthodox Church inside of Ukraine. So that jal has taken uh antichrist has taken the part of our Russian Christian because Ukrainians are Russians as well. The same not lesser Russian but normal Russian as well. They have taken the part of our people uh put this part under its control and we are supporting now Iran. We are supporting now Houthi. We are supporting now Palestinians in uh opposition to this unipolarity and this world uh uh of the west trying to impose safe and impose its hegemony. So our hegemonic struggle now is that this is precisely in the third phase you have explained. So uh and that is becoming more and more clear for our people, for our government, for our society because we have forgotten about this khakan concept about Moscow third Rome uh because of ideology of communism. after that ideology of liberalism that reigned here for 30 years and now we are restoring our esqueological mission to find against antichrist and the best Russian philosophers for example Vladimir Salvio the founder of sociology his last work was so-called three conversations precisely about the appearance of antichrist and Okay.

Aleksandr Dugin: And the mission of uh Russia was to to reveal its real nature to uh to put uh its uh mask off and to to fight it in the final battle. So that is more or less how overlapping this esqueological vision are.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: We need more than simply this explanation.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: We need to have books which are translated to different languages so that this knowledge that you are conveying to me can reach the people around the world. Number two, we need to interact with each other because the sparks of interaction will provoke us to more creative thinking and we can advance the Frenches of knowledge in eschatology. I hope that Moscow can take the lead in in organizing for us to meet for eschatological conversation uh Orthodox Christianity uh Judaism Islam.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: I agree absolutely and about Judaism interesting that there are the tendency uh not too much known on the global scale of the traditional religious Jews that doesn’t that don’t accept Jesus don’t in favor of Islam but who consider in according to their faith that the Israel the state of Israel modern state Israel is not Messia Messiah. It is the obstacle to the Messiah. Yes.

Aleksandr Dugin: And that is theologically founded in the Talmud and their sacred writings. And uh as as long as I know you have said to me that you already had some conversation with some people of such kind. There is huge movement of the hassidim hassid movement that is called satmar satar hassets not luber not breastlavs the other third big branch precided by yo the rabbi and the other the very big they control uh the the very important part of America economy because they are owner of diamonds. Uh so Satmar Satmar Hassidim who consider Israel to be the obstacle on the way of the Jewish real Messiah and they are in total solidarity with Palestinian people because they think that should not be the holy state in uh Palestine before Messiah >> comes. That is very that is key for them. For sanionist they should create the state of Israel before messiah comes and in that sense they themselves consider to be messiah they they are uh that is idolatry. They consider to be the god. They are the god. They don’t don’t wait >> to uh messiah to come. They are Messiah >> and [clears throat] Satmar’s Hassidim and other groups of traditional Juda Judaic faith. They thinks that is absolutely a satanic perversion of their Jewish faith. That is important. So I think we should speak as well with such people.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Definitely. I hope it can be organized.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Professor Dugin, I am now 87 years of age. You are a younger man and the time is coming soon when the Lord God will take me away and uh because Islamic esquetologology is a new branch of knowledge and I’ve been pioneering it now for 25 years. Uh I don’t know who will be able to continue my work. We have young men but it’s still green bananas.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Um so we must move quickly uh to try to bring about this conversation between Judaism and Christianity and Islam on eschatology. We’re making an effort in Bgrade. when I leave Moscow to fly back to Belgrade, we organizing a retreat, Christian Muslim retreat with young people, uh 50 50 young Christians and 50 young Muslims and the morning session will be invited to Christian eschatology and the afternoon to Islamic eschatology. But more importantly that the Muslim young men and women and the Christian young men and women should fratonize with each other and break the bonds of hatred that been there in the box. But this is going to be organized for when I return to Belgrade on October the 15th. Um but at this time we’re talking about the intellectual conversation uh between the Islam and Christianity and Judaism. I’ve dreamed of this for a long long time but it has not as yet occurred. I hope it can be done in Moscow.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Let’s try. I would like to say let’s try to do that. I agree absolutely dear. We need to to maybe establish some kind of escological conference something like that because that is of of of absolute importance not only for religious uh relations or interreligious dialogue but for the politics for war for uh for understanding of the destiny of of the humanity because now we see the aspects of that jal of antichrist In artificial intelligence in singularity is idea to replace the the man by the machine or to grant physical physical immortality to to the people.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: That is one of the black miracles of antichrist. In our tradition, antichrist will be able to accomplish some miracles for example to to grant the imort immortality that is false immortality but still it [clears throat] uh uh will be deception uh because he is deceiver.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: So we are entering precisely in the end times. So I I think that the only only uh uh only the main field of real importance to discuss to understand to study is precisely the field that you personally have dedicated all your life to to to that and you are a pioner in that. Absolutely. Uh I absolutely agree.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: There is very interesting elements if you uh uh um if you speak about Serbia, there is new tendency that Albanians who are the traditional enemies of Serbs now they become more and more uh anti- European, anti-western. they discover their Christian Christian roots and real Muslim roots and they become more and more uh on our side. So, Albanians uh and maybe we could step above uh this com the conflicts between Christian and Muslims in any in Balkans in in Eurasia in Middle East in order to to find a common common ground because the real no the people who really understand both our traditions they see this uh unity and similarity in our esqueological visions. Uh but there there is the enemy that try to put the the the problems between us. They don’t want the junction the uni unity of these two esqueological armies the army of Horusan and the uh army of Christian Orthodox believers.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And I think we need as well to to try a way to convince Christians, real Christians and real Muslims to not to uh to to fight between themselves and to to realize and to fight the real enemy, the real dial. So uh and the last uh thing I would like to to to emphasize that uh the the field that is almost unknown it is Sufi’s esquetologies because there is and many other Sufi writers they very special vision of eschatology. We need as well to pay attention to this uh esqueological vision of tasav tradition. It is particular and very very interesting.

Aleksandr Dugin: Yes. I was in Albania last year. I arrived at the airport and they rejected me. They didn’t allow me to enter. I had to spend the whole night in the departure launch sleeping on a chair and they splashed it all over the news. Imran Hussein was denied entrance.

Aleksandr Dugin: But then we notice how the Albanian people have rejected the present government and there’s hopefully hopefully something um positive will emerge. But I want to share with you I recently wrote a book on the Qur’an, the crucifixion and the return of Jesus.

Aleksandr Dugin: And I sent it to a very distinguished Christian theologian, professor of Christian theology who also specializes in Islamic philosophy at the University of Bucharest in Romania, Professor Ramos Roose, who’s now retired.

Aleksandr Dugin: I met with him and had a long conversation with him and I was amazed by the depth of his scholarship and the intellectual integrity of this man. So I asked him to write the forward for my book.

Aleksandr Dugin: What and he did write the forward.

Aleksandr Dugin: What emerged from that was his surprise.

Aleksandr Dugin: that his Islamic his Christian eschatology came from the scriptures and my Islamic eschatology came both from the scriptures and history and he had to grapple with this new phenomenon.

Aleksandr Dugin: In fact, he considered my scholarship to be more historical than scriptural.

Aleksandr Dugin: Here we have a problem when we come together Islam and Christianity and Judaism that we have to find a way to bring the scriptures to bear on history.

Aleksandr Dugin: If you cannot do that, you’ll be operating in a vacuum.

Aleksandr Dugin: You have done that already and I have done that. And we have to try to find to encourage others to do it that you cannot live with the scriptures in isolation.

Aleksandr Dugin: No, you have to be able to translate the scriptures and apply the scriptures to the movement of history. I hope we can do that in the future.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Absolutely. And you are absolutely right. The scripture is not fixed. It is living thing. So it is living spiritual superhuman being and the scripture live through the history and uh illuminated they illuminated the the process of time and uh that is uh very important thing because it is not it is yes it is fixed one for all but at the same time it is living and uh you could Not oh I have already known the scripture scripture uh they uh uh they become new each day uh they are fresh. So for example when we repeat a child uh the part of it it is absolutely new each day the same the same passages or or we discover something that we have lost we have something we didn’t correctly un understand but each time it is not once more it it repeats. So the the relations of uh living being to the history is with scriptures with religion with church with um so uh we need to to uh put the same questions each century and eternal questions and we need to try to find solutions to them new a new. So I absolutely agree and um we we have special special word in Christian doctrine for that. Ecclesi ecclesiology ecclesiology uh the uh teaching about historical uh destiny of the church. So we consider church to be this living living scripture. The church for us Christian Orthodox it is not the building. The church is the people is the community.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Church for us that is Christian Orthodox understanding. Church is living people believing in Christ and the the people lives through the history and church lives through the history. So that we could not put them together. So I I agree absolutely. So we need uh as as the salafi they say the the uh the doors of each jihad are closed. No it is impossible if you uh if you if you pretend that you could not anymore interpret the scripture. So there is no more scripture that is pure atheism because you could not read or do something without understanding what we are doing. So uh uh in order to let the scripture uh leave inside of us we need to open the doors of interpretation. So uh and uh we have special special discipline that is called ecclesiology.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Ecclesiology or historiology that is new new name. So I think we should uh explore more and more the this domain together and I think we need as well to to pay attention to Jewish uh understanding of sacred history uh before Christ. We know that it is incorporated in our uh mutual doctrine in evangel and Qur’an.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: uh but uh we should pay attention as well uh to the post post Jesus Judaism.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: They had as well different branches.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Some of them have led to antichrist to that gel to Zionism but the other no didn’t. So that is important. So we need as well to put attention to all kind and all forms of monotheistic esquetologies. Try to to to compare them try to explore them not reject something from immediately trying to to to get deeper and that. So uh and we uh Christian and Muslims and Orthodox Jews, normal Jews, we uh regard Antichrist from outside [sighs] but we should understand better those who follow him. So we need a kind of demonology as well because uh he uh is so uh effective so strong because of some aspects of his false doctrine. So we need to study that as well. So we need try to uh to try to to to learn how the things are for dial. So we need to make a kind of very dangerous uh expedition inside of the brains of that gel in order to understand how he could uh gain influence of our our people or over on Christians Christian Zionism that is total perversion. But we need to understand mechanism of how it how it possible.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: I can give you an example uh located in monetary economics of how we can take the scripture and then translate it and apply it to economic realities, monetary realities.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Our prophet prophesied, he said that the river Euphrates will uncover a mountain of gold and people will fight for that mountain of gold.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And 99 of every 100 combatants would be killed fighting for that mountain of gold.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And each would say I would be the one who would survive.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: But the believers in the one God must not touch that goal.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: If you [clears throat] understand this literally, it makes no sense. [laughter] It makes no sense.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: You have to interpret it.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And this re this prophecy was realized in 1971 when after General Charles de Gaul had recognized that the International Monetary Fund was unjust and biased in favor of the United States and the US dollar.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: and he gave a lecture in the French National Assembly in 1966 denouncing that monetary system and they marked him to collap cause him to collapse.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Eventually he had to resign. The Zionist destroyed him.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: But what he did was the the international monetary fund said that only the US dollar would be redeemable in gold at $35 an ounce. All other currencies would have their value in relation to the US dollar.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: But every central bank in the world would have the right to redeem their US dollars for gold at $35 an ounce.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: So France decided we want back, we want our gold. And after he resigned and then in 1971, France again demanded the gold. Nixon realized that this Ponzi scheme because they were printing more paper than they had gold was could collapse. So he said, “We gave our word under international law to redeem dollars for gold at $35 an ounce, but we don’t have to keep our word.” [laughter] And so United States reed on its obligations on the international law.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And from 1971 to 73 the US dollar was in no man’s land.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: In 73 they organized the Arab-Israeli war and they were on both sides of the war. They were with the Soviet Union as well and uh they knew that FA was going to impose an oil boycott on the United States and they wanted him to do it because they wanted to get the US dollar out of no man’s land.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And when facial imposed the oil boycott on the United States, the U the price of oil went up by 400% from $3 a barrel to 12. And the US dollar which had fallen from 35 to 40 now went down to 160.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Fishing then went to Riad and spoke to FA and said let’s make a deal. You can get much more than what you’re getting now. All you have to do is to make this law that nobody can buy oil except for the US dollars.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And since oil is the largest commodity traded in the world market, there will be a permanent demand now for the US dollar and fel fell for the trap and the other Arab oil producing countries joined and send OPEC as well and that was the birth of the of the petro dollar.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: When the petro dollar was born, Professor Dugin, an ocean of oil underneath the river began to function as a mountain of gold as prophesied by the prophet.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Now the war is [laughter] is taking place with bricks >> and the US dollar is losing ground every day.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: And this is going to provoke the great war, not Ukraine. This is the real real reason for the great war that they are fighting for the mountain of gold which allows them to have monetary control over the world and a force is going to come forward to fight to fight them for that mountain of goal which is what Russia and China are doing. Here is an example of using scripture, translating scripture and applying scripture to monetary economics.

Aleksandr Dugin: Great. Great. I think that is I I that is very important maybe biographical feature of you that you started with international relations because starting from international uh relations. uh by the way I have um uh written the manual uh the textbook for international relations as well. So uh in order to understand properly and international relations you should understand everything you should understand civilization, religion, people, history, economics, >> philosophy of history.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Philosophy absolutely >> philosophy of history. And starting from international relations, we we come to the the eschatology or maybe or maybe vice versa, we could start with eschatology and uh step by step we come to diplomacy to international relations to the destiny of the people. So uh dear Sheh uh let me let me um say thank you from all my heart from uh our your presence here in Moscow our conversation has a great meaning uh above all now so it’s very very very timely I would say uh but um I uh follow you many years already um more than I think about 20 years your writing your lectures. I’m very glad I’m happy that you are once more. Thank you to to to thank you for coming. Thank you for sharing your wisdom with us and I am very happy to be here with you in the Tarat because Tarrat that is Russian name for Constantinople and you have dedicated to this the mystery of uh Constantinople many of your works. Thank you very much.

Aleksandr Dugin: Okay.

Sheikh Imran N. Hosein: Thank you and may the Lord God protect you.

Aleksandr Dugin: Thank you.