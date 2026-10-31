Seemorerocks

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duck
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Quite superb piece, thank You, it speaks too of a much clearer picture of the relevance of the times We now Witness, ?

Some small consolation to encourage You to hang around as long as You can..

The importance of the spiritual awakening in Russia and consolidation of people and church in relation to anti-christ/dajjal is discussed in great detail here:

https://www.fatima.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/The-Mystery-of-Iniquity.pdf

the book covers in depth the crimes against Humanity committed by the occupier state, inc Waco, 9/11 etc, etc and more importantly the role of those crimes in terms of bringing forth their "messiah" which is dajjal/anti-christ

the "vision" set forth and trigger coding of the events We now see and the events We Know are coming are embedded in this:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2p23p9

the above is the full version not the conveniently abbreviated version as purported to be the full version on that mainstream video streaming channel controlled by the occupier state...

the principles behind free-masonry and the quest for world domination by the occupier state can now be more easily seen...? they are one and the same

In relation to the dajjal and its one eyed vision of the world, life, spirituality is seen in the obvious acknowledgements given by "celebrities' as they trade their souls for "stardom" but as a consequence push the agenda constantly, covertly.. more discussion on the one eyed here:

https://safiyyahsabreen.substack.com/p/seeing-with-both-eyes-in-a-one-eyed

further elaboration here:

https://jeanbaptisteguillory.substack.com/p/dajjal-the-impostor-messiah

further evidence of the diseased minds We are dealing with here:

https://jeanbaptisteguillory.substack.com/p/messianic-psychosis-2d5

It is fascinating that dogsbreath Pete encouraged the "american" soldiers that they are going to be "fighting for Jesus", when in actual, factual, provable truth they are/will be fighting for the exact Polar Opposite , they are fighting for the "anti-christ" and as such Against "god", something for the "american" audience to dwell upon....

The evil doers only have until this time next year (Oct 2027) to install their false "messiah"

Given We know that Dugin is at least partly involved with govt level decision making/planning We must absolutely consider that the govmnts of the world are warning all citizens that the shtf situation is driven not only by resources but by eschatological driving forces, which are undeniably coming to "fruition", rotten fruit tho it may be

Time to decide which "team" You're on.... confusing as many devout Christians may now be realising that

a) they have far more in common with Islam than they ever thought possible

b) they have been working for the wrong side

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