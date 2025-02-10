25 LEGACY MEDIA OUTLETS, INCLUDING STUFF, NZME, BUSINESS DESK, NEWSHUB, AND 1NEWS, HAVE RECEIVED FINANCIAL BACKING VIA THE UNITED STATES AGENCY FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (USAID) AND THE “NON-PROFIT” ORGANISATION “INTERNEWS”.

Wikileaks says this puts the legacy media outlets in question in a “dependent position”, hinting that without this foreign cash and foreign controlled advertising cartel, they would not survive.

Wikileaks highlighted the financial relationships between major New Zealand so-called “independent” media groups and Internews, an organisation known for its global media development programmes funded by the US government via USAID. The development has continued the debate over the extent to which these legacy media organisations, which also received significant taxpayer funding, remain independent or whether their reporting is influenced by external interests.

The controversy coincides with the launch of ‘Back to News,’ an industry-first initiative spearheaded by GroupM New Zealand in collaboration with Internews. The programme aims to redirect advertising revenue toward “credible” news publishers in an effort to counteract declining ad investment in traditional news media. The initiative is part of GroupM’s broader “Responsible Investment Framework”, which seeks to support journalism through sustainable ad funding.

According to a report on StopPress.co.nz, Back to News grants New Zealand advertisers access to “vetted” news outlets, ensuring a “high-quality, brand-safe ad environment.” Internews’ Ads for News initiative, a key pillar of the project, claims to uphold responsible journalism by vetting media organisations through an industry coalition’s criteria.

The initiative was unveiled at an industry panel featuring high-profile journalists such as now defunct Newshub investigative reporter Michael Morrah, NZ Herald Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie, and Stuff Digital Managing Director Nadia Tolich. The panel underscored the necessity of supporting journalism to “combat misinformation” and ensure public trust in news sources.

However, Wikileaks’ revelations have fuelled skepticism, with critics questioning whether the US-backed funding model compromises journalistic integrity. Social media reactions were swift and divided. While some hailed the exposé as an important revelation, others dismissed concerns, arguing that the initiative simply bolsters struggling newsrooms.

One Twitter user reacted by stating, “Internews and USAID have been trying to fold over real independent media as much as possible for complete control of the narrative.” Another post read, “USAID does what they basically accuse Russia of…” while a more blunt response declared, “Our media is completely f***ed, I’m not surprised about this!”

New Zealand is the only Five Eyes nation that prohibits US nuclear ships from docking in its ports, maintaining a unique and often independent geopolitical stance. Some critics suggest that the financial ties between NZ media and US government-affiliated organisations raise questions about potential soft power influence and the undemocratic shaping of public discourse.

John Halpin, CEO of GroupM New Zealand, defended the initiative, arguing that investing in news media fosters democracy and economic stability. “Advertising allows publishers to invest in journalists, which leads to responsible and reliable information that consumers can trust,” he said. “We hope that Back to News will facilitate advertisers investing more media dollars in news.”

Melissa Hey, Chief Investment Officer for GroupM Australia & New Zealand, echoed the sentiment, saying that responsible journalism is crucial in an era of “rampant misinformation”. She pointed to major global events such as the Ukraine war, election cycles, and the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons to prioritise funding “trustworthy news sources.”

https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1888740117247885509

https://stoppress.co.nz/news/groupm-nz-launches-back-to-news-programme-to-support-responsible-journalism/