The proposal by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Department of Homeland Security that would require international visitors wanting to head to the United States to share the past five years of their social media history also might add a more invasive piece of information to entry requirements: travelers’ DNA.

According to the proposal, which is listed as OMB Control Number 1651-0111 in the Federal Register, and is currently in a public commenting period, the CBP would add several “high value data fields” to the ESTA application process, in addition to whatever data fields are already required, such as passport info.

The new fields that could be added are more invasive compared to the typical name, date of birth and passport information.

These include telephone numbers used in the past five years, including business phone numbers; email addresses used in the last ten years, including business emails; IP addresses and metadata from electronically submitted photos and the names, telephone number history, dates of birth, places of birth and residencies of family members, including parents, spouse, siblings and children.

Lastly: it also adds biometrics, including face, fingerprints, iris—and DNA.

https://www.travelpulse.com/news/impacting-travel/international-travelers-heading-to-us-might-soon-be-required-to-share-their-dna