Update (1628ET): As expected, today's Trump-Vance-Zelensky cage match that nuked that Ukraine deal has erupted into an international firestorm.

A few select reactions...

Team World Police:

Spanish PM Sanchez says "Ukraine, Spain stands with you."

French Foreign Minister Barrot says Putin's Russia is the aggressor, there is one necessity: Europe, now the time for words is over, time for action.

German Chancellor Scholz says Ukraine can rely on Germany and Europe.

EU's von der Leyen says "be strong, be brave, be fearless, you are never alone , Dear President Zelensky"

Lithuanian President says Ukraine will never be alone.

Portuguese PM says Ukraine can count on us to support it

Czech Republic President says "We stand with Ukraine more than ever. Time for Europe to step up its efforts."

EU foreign policy chief Kallas says " Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader . It’s up to US, Europeans, to take this challenge."

Polish PM Tusk posts on X, "Dear Zelensky, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone".

French President Macron says Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. We were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia 3 years ago, and to continue to do so.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said "Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work."

The Atlantic's David Frum was mega-triggered, writing: "Trump and Vance have revealed to Americans and to America’s allies their alignment with Russia, and their animosity toward Ukraine in general and its president in particular. The truth is ugly, but it’s necessary to face it."

On the other hand:

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Medvedev posts on X 'The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And Trump is right: The Kiev regime is "gambling with WWIII," adding "For the first time, Trump told the truth to the cocaine clown’s face ."

Hungarian President Vicktor Orbán thanks Trump for standing 'for peace.'

But perhaps the biggest indicator that Zelensky is fucked came from deep state tentacle Lindsey Graham, who walked out of the White House and said "I have never been more proud of the president. I was very proud of JD Vance standing up for our country.

Graham then slammed Zelensky, saying "The way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the president was just over the top," adding "What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful. And I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again."

Watch (via Collin Rugg):

* * *

Anza Knives are back In Stock! We just got a huge delivery.

Satisfaction guaranteed or your money back, lifetime guarantee. If you're looking for a great daily carry, check this one out.

* * *

Update (1530ET): Moments after Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky left the White House following an explosive argument in front of the press (scroll down), and President Donald Trump shredded any chance of a Ukraine deal to end the war (anytime soon), two things happened.

1) White House staffers literally ate Zelensky's lunch...

2) Secretary of State Marco Rubio terminated US support for restoring Ukraine's energy grid, which was funded by a USAID initiative that had invested hundreds of millions of dollars, NBC reports

The State Department this week terminated a U.S. Agency for International Development initiative that has invested hundreds of millions of dollars to help restore Ukraine's energy grid from attacks by the Russian military, according to two USAID officials working on the agency’s Ukraine mission. ... Based on a document obtained by NBC News, the State Department has also ordered the termination of a program focused on “financial sector reform activity.” “We won’t have the eyes on where this money has gone over the last few years,” one of the officials said.

How much popcorn can one consume on a Friday?

* * *

Update (1420ET): President Trump has effectively shredded any deal with Ukraine for the time being, writing on Truth Social following a testy exchange (see full clips below) with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelsnsky:

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Trump also canceled a scheduled press conference with Zelensky that was set for later in the day.

Meanwhile, several GOP lawmakers and members of the Trump administration have voiced their support for Trump and Vance following the exchange.

"America FIRST. Strong, unapologetic leadership on the world stage is BACK!" said Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) on X.

"Amen, Mr. President," said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in response to Trump's statement above.

"Thank you, President Trump, for standing up for the American people and our nation on the global stage," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"It is amazing to have a President and VP who put America First! Thank you President Trump and VP Vance for fighting for our country and our people!" said Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) on X.

See the exchanges below...

* * *

Just days after calling him a 'dictator without elections,' President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, where the two discussed US efforts to end the war in Ukraine and the related minerals deal -- and then got into a giant argument that included VP Vance dropping serious shade to Zelensky's face (see below)

As for the minerals deal to end the Ukraine war, Trump said there's a 'very fair deal' on the table, which would allow the US to use Ukraine's rare earths for AI and military applications, adding that once the minerals deal is done, the war will be over, and "Russia won't want to return."

Trump said they've "made a deal."

Then Things Got Tense

Trump then slammed Zelensky for 'gambling with world war three," adding "You either make a deal or we are out..."

"I gave you the Javelins to take out all those tanks. Obama gave you sheets... You got to be more thankful because let me tell you, you don't have the cards. With us, you have the cards — but without us you don't have any cards."

Vice President JD Vance chimed in, asking "Have you said thank you once? You went to Pennsylvania to campaign on the opposition."

Zelensky, apparently not a historian, said that Putin 'began the war' and 'has to pay,' while Trump says he's "in the middle" regarding the war, adding "I'm for both Ukraine and Russia." Trump also added that he's committed to NATO.

Trump also commented several times on Zelensky's attire...

Wut...

The day before the meeting, Trump softened his tone on the 'dictator' comment, saying that he now has a "lot of respect" for the Ukrainian leader (who's canceled elections, banned the Orthodox Church, and outlawed non-USAID propaganda media).

Earlier, Zelensky said he met with a bipartisan US Senate delegation, which he described as "an important visit to the United States."

"We take pride in having strategic partners and friends like the United States. We are grateful for the unwavering bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine throughout all three years of Russia’s full-scale aggression," he said on X.

Developing...