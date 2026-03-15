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Explore the shocking allegations surrounding the use of advanced nanotechnology by intelligence agencies to influence and control human cognition.

This deep dive investigates the potential impact on global society and the ethical concerns surrounding a future where our thoughts may no longer be private.

Join us as we examine the evidence and discuss what these developments could mean for the future of humanity.

Transciption

Clayton Morris (Host):

Well, what you’re about to hear could really be humanity-changing information: intelligence agencies using nanoparticles found in vaccines as a mechanism for telepathy amongst themselves. Think of it as part of this Havana Syndrome story.

Could it be part of the COVID shot technology that’s now been confirmed by MI6 whistleblowers—that this is actually happening? It’s really remarkable. It sounds like something out of science fiction, but now it’s been confirmed.

Our next guests are part of the team who brought us the documentary Died Suddenly. Jesse Beltran is a TSCM-certified investigator. Edward Zaul is a producer behind Died Suddenly. What they’ve uncovered is really remarkable.

Gentlemen, welcome back to the show. The first time we had you on, we were talking about the nanotech particles in the COVID shot acting as a transmitter inside the human body. That interview has now been viewed millions of times around the world.

As a result of that interview, whistleblowers started coming forward and revealing more information about this program.

So gentlemen, welcome back to the show. Great to see you.

Jesse Baltran

Thanks for having us.

Edward Szall:

Thank you, Clayton.

Clayton Morris:

Jesse, maybe you can take it from here. Since we last spoke, what have you uncovered? What did you get on film as you’ve been traveling the world and speaking with whistleblowers?

Jesse Beltran:

Thanks to your show being broadcast worldwide, we’ve had people with strong credentials reaching out asking to speak with me—to see if I could help them with trials and so forth.

But what was more remarkable was that we had an MI6 asset reach out who said he wanted to speak with me about this specific topic.

When I first spoke with him, I was very skeptical because it sounded so fantastical. Why would someone at the CIA-level of operations in the Americas come forward and tell us what he knows?

His story goes like this: he’s Oxford-educated with a background in chemistry. He showed us documentation verifying that he had been on assignments in the Middle East and Somalia and had been head of operations.

What he disclosed is that this phenomenon—Havana Syndrome, or AHI—what we talked about previously regarding CIA agents, FBI agents, diplomats, and even members of Congress hearing auditory symptoms—is actually a communication system.

According to him, MI6 assets and agents are instructed by their superiors to use it. He described it as synthetic telepathy—a way of communicating instead of using traditional drop boxes or digital channels.

He said it’s preferred because if agents are being surveilled or standing in front of adversaries, this is a discreet method with plausible deniability. They can exchange orders and information.

But he also disclosed that if an agent falls out of line or refuses orders, the system becomes a torture device. That’s what happened to him.

He eventually demanded his superiors stop using the system on him and requested to no longer be an MI6 asset. He went to Parliament and currently has a lawsuit in the UK over what happened.

Edward Szall:

Yes. And he’s seeking damages and compensation for what this program did to him.

What Jesse described sounds like science fiction. But we’re not in the 1940s anymore. Technologies envisioned in programs like Project Artichoke in the 1950s and 60s were dreams at that time.

Now it’s 2026—and that goal has been realized.

We now have a version of synthetic telepathy. The communication aspect is one thing, but the more alarming issue is that governments may have the ability to remotely torture someone.

This isn’t just happening to government employees. According to what we were told, it’s happening to civilians too.

And it’s not just MI6. The claim is that every Five Eyes nation is experimenting with this.

Imagine convincing people of a political ideology or religion by speaking into their minds as if you were the voice of God. The possibilities are limited only by imagination.

For democracies, how can something like that survive if shadowy officials can manipulate thoughts with no fingerprint left behind?

Clayton Morris:

I’ve spoken to CIA whistleblowers who say the ultimate goal of the CIA is to understand and control your thoughts. That’s at the top of their list.

So this would be the ultimate weapon.

Jesse Beltran:

Absolutely. The last frontier is the human mind. Once you conquer that, you have absolute control.

In Project Artichoke they looked at ways to erase memory sets, imprint memory sets, using drugs, electrical shock therapy, hypnosis.

I became a master hypnotist partly because to understand your enemy you must understand how they think.

Now imagine manipulating memories so someone cannot distinguish their real memories from ones synthetically induced.

What does that mean for society?

It means complete slavery—on a level humanity has never imagined.

Clayton Morris:

Can you talk about the mechanism of how this works? Are agents injected with nanoparticles? We talked before about bodies emitting Bluetooth-like signals even after burial.

Walk us through the mechanics.

Jesse Beltran:

When we interviewed this whistleblower, he described earlier technology used on him: a dental implant that acted as an amplifier. A radio frequency signal would be transmitted to it, amplifying what was sent.

With nanotechnology, substances like graphene oxide and silicon-based materials can act as miniature antennas.

There’s even a scientific paper discussing graphene patch antennas for future 6G communications, operating in the terahertz range.

He claims this technology has now been globally disseminated—even into the ecosystem: air, food, plants.

In his view, every human being is now a node in an integrated Internet of Things.

Clayton Morris:

So we’re all part of this node and 6G is part of it?

Edward Szall:

That’s the claim.

It also means that when people report hearing voices, society often dismisses them as crazy. But if such technology existed, it would change how we interpret many incidents.

Jesse Beltran:

For example, the Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis contacted me before the attack. He said he was experiencing these symptoms.

Later he killed 12 people. On his rifle he wrote “ELF”—extremely low frequency.

Project Artichoke aimed to create unknowing assets.

If your thoughts aren’t private anymore, then nothing is secret.

Clayton Morris:

And this is tied to Havana Syndrome?

Edward Szall:

Yes. Many victims report similar experiences: headaches, cognitive issues, passing out, severe trauma.

The psychological impact is enormous.

Clayton Morris:

Is the mechanism nearby—like a truck—or remote?

Jesse Beltran:

Some portable directed-energy devices exist. But in my opinion, the larger system is satellite-based and integrated with cell towers.

It’s a global network.

I’ve taken people into deep underground caverns where there was no radio signal, yet they still reported detection signals.

So in my view, there’s nowhere to escape.

Edward Szall:

Right now governments only acknowledge this happening to federal employees. But if it exists, no one would be immune.

Clayton Morris:

Edward, final thoughts?

Edward Szall:

This is about the sovereignty of our minds and our souls.

If a small group can manipulate human thoughts, freedom itself is at stake.

This story will be part of Died Suddenly 2.

Clayton Morris:

Thank you both for joining us. We’ll continue following your work.

Guests:

Thank you.