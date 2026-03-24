Seemorerocks

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Tony Cooke's avatar
Tony Cooke
37m

Robbing the poor in the greatest wealth transfer of all time. Perhaps these people need to read their bibles

"What shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world an he lose his immortal soul?"

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Dotty's avatar
Dotty
1h

And Martha Stewart went to prison for less than this by far . So did Leona Hensley... amazing when your not in the In crowd and ....not sleeping with the rats . How quick they are to tame you

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