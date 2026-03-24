So 5 minutes before Trump announced a halt to attacks on Iran… someone placed a $1.5 BILLION bet on stocks going up and dumped $192 million in oil, then Trump broke his word and bombed two electrical sites anyway, markets went down again and that someone walked away with a cool 192million in profit on a 5 minute trade... seems like tricky Trumpy is working pretty much for himself through all this

Let me explain what just happened



5 minutes before the President announced a halt to attacks on Iran… someone placed a $1.5 BILLION bet on stocks going up and dumped $192 million in oil.



5 minutes…



These trades were 4 to 6 times larger than anything else in the entire market. Whoever did this wasn’t guessing. You don’t risk $1.5 billion on a hunch.



There was zero public indication this announcement was coming. No leaks. No press. Nothing. The only people who knew were in the room when the decision was made.



Someone in that room picked up a phone.

And within minutes they made more money than most Americans will earn in a thousand lifetimes. In a single trade. On a war that cost you $4+ a gallon gas and $16 billion in tax dollars.



American citizens funded this war. Politicians are profiting from it.



This is not the first time. Every major announcement from this administration has had massive suspicious trades right before it dropped. Tariff reversals. Policy shifts. War decisions.



This is the most blatant insider trading operation in the history of American politics. It’s not even close. And it’s happening over and over in broad daylight.



You would go to federal prison for trading on a tip from your cousin. These people are front running war decisions with billion dollar bets and nobody will ever ask a single question.



Nobody will be investigated. Nobody will be charged. By tomorrow this will be buried under the next satisfying headline. Just like last time. And the time before that.



The game is rigged. And they’re not even trying to hide it anymore…

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