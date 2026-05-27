Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
1h

As low as they could go! Why anyone would trust Labour (any govt really) is beyond me.

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tony74's avatar
tony74
1h

Chipkins is not only a lying toad-like figure, he's also a weasel to not ever front up when things get serious.

How on earth do people still vote him as a preferable prime-minister is completely beyond me.

Mind you the MSM is totally in favour of him, as labour spends more on advertising for "the shots" and other medical interventions.

Just a bunch of headline grabbers and the MSM let them get away with it.

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