Did the government intentionally hide vital health information from New Zealand parents? In this episode, Duncan investigates serious allegations of an orchestrated political cover-up surrounding the youth COVID vaccine rollout.



We sit down with investigator and publicist Aly Cook, who has fought through official information channels alongside Sue Gray to uncover hidden documents. Aly shares a paper trail of meeting agendas and altered ministerial diaries that she says prove Chris Hipkins, Jacinda Ardern, Andrew Little, and Grant Robertson were present at a crucial August 2021 meeting. The agenda shows they discussed the 12 to 15-year-old vaccine rollout at the exact time decisions were made to withhold specific safety data around youth myocarditis from public communications.



We look at the massive breakdown in trust, how the mainstream media has gone silent on these documents, and why the public service went to such lengths to keep regular Kiwis in the dark.

