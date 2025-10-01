TRANSCRIPTION

Host: Well, we need to stop right now and take a 30,000-foot view of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Why did they do it? Why do they want us focused on small details? We’ve certainly covered small details here on the show, and we’re not ashamed of that, but it’s becoming clear that CIA and other intelligence agency connections to the Charlie Kirk assassination are too obvious to ignore.

Use Tyler Robinson as a pathy. Use a convenient cover story. Present overwhelming digital data in court, so much so that a delay is needed because five days isn’t enough. The CIA is very good at planting digital evidence. Cameras in the courtroom help sell the story. Former CIA agents and whistleblowers admit this has all the hallmarks of a CIA operation. Just yesterday, former CIA agent Larry Johnson said the same thing.

UVU has deep ties to the CIA. Utah State University, where Robinson studied briefly, has stronger-than-average CIA and Israeli ties through its Center for Anticipatory Intelligence (CI), led by ex-CIA analyst Jeannie Johnson and co-founded by former CIA assistant director Matt Barrett. Robinson attended USU for one semester in 2021 as a pre-engineering major before dropping out. USU also secures over $2.4 million in US-Israel research grants.

My next questions: Did Robinson know anyone at CI? Did he take any classes? Why did he drop out? Who organized the Turning Point USA event? Interestingly, Hustlebitch found that UVU CIA spy school profiles were erased after the assassination. Rusty Nees, a former CIA officer and professor at Utah Valley University’s Center for National Security Studies, had his profile disappear. Six professors with ties to intelligence were suddenly removed after Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

There were military spy planes launching drones over the scene. Why were these spy planes flying overhead at that time?

Joining us now is Colonel Roxan Watkins, retired US Air Force, with 30 years of service, including at US Central Command and the Pentagon. She brings firsthand insight into intelligence operations. Colonel, great to see you.

Colonel Watkins: Thanks for having me. I think it’s important to look at smaller details, but also to take a 30,000-foot view. One principle I study is the “strategy of tension.” Its goal is to keep populations divided, to prevent people from discovering commonalities, because unified populations are harder to control.

The CIA has historically sent teams to destabilize countries, finding Achilles’ heels and dividing populations. In the 1960s, for example, Fred Hampton was assassinated because he built the Rainbow Coalition, uniting poor whites, blacks, and Hispanics. RFK was assassinated while building bridges across communities. JFK reached out internationally, supporting Algeria’s independence. The intelligence agencies often operate outside government oversight, taking instructions from an “international syndicate.”

Host: That’s terrifying to think about—powerful people operating outside our electorate who marked Charlie Kirk as a target.

Colonel Watkins: Yes, it’s not the entire US government. Elements embedded within it orchestrate this, but the CIA has never truly taken directions from the government. Some presidents comply fully, others, like JFK, Trump (to an extent), experience constant opposition if they go against the agenda.

For 80 years, the CIA has focused on the university system—Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and others. Institutions like the CI at Utah State are literally CIA fronts. Utah is a great recruiting ground because of the skill sets students develop, such as language skills from Mormon missions.

Host: That’s mind-blowing. I knew about some connections, but not at this level.

Colonel Watkins: This pattern repeats. For example, in Vietnam, the Office of Public Safety (a CIA front) deployed CIA-trained staff under the guise of Michigan State University programs, which became the Phoenix Program. Local police corruption in the US, such as the LAPD’s CIA-linked intelligence unit in the 1980s, is also part of this history.

Host: As it relates to Charlie Kirk, what connections do you see to prior intel hits?

Colonel Watkins: Look at JFK, MLK, and RFK. There’s always a focus on small, distracting details: bullets, guns, social media, minor events. This keeps the public arguing over minutiae instead of seeing the pattern. The CIA also uses universities and digital chaos to recruit, plant evidence, and control narratives.

Host: So, this is a repeat pattern. It’s chilling.

Colonel Watkins: Yes. Look at drug operations as well: from Asia (Shi Kai-shek and opium in China) to Afghanistan’s Golden Crescent, and the Golden Triangle in Colombia. Intelligence agencies, alongside Israel’s IDF, MI6, SAS, and US Special Forces, orchestrated narco-operations, buying off governments, and creating narco-states. Medellín vs. Cali cartels is an example of how they control which groups are targeted.

Host: We could keep pulling threads like this forever, but the point is clear. They want us distracted by small details. At the core, this was an Intel hit.

Colonel Watkins: Exactly. They thrive on division. Moving toward a digital ID system and biometric tracking ensures total monitoring and control.

Host: Colonel, thank you for joining us. We could talk for hours. I encourage everyone to watch your interview on Operation Gladio—it’s eye-opening.

Colonel Watkins: Thank you. It’s always good to discuss these patterns and their historical context.