Inside Iran: the truth about protests, sanctions and warLarry Johnson, Nima Alkorshid, Mohammed MarandiRobin WestenraJan 13, 2026
FYI:
WAKE-UP!:
The evil Rothschild Freemasons are behind both Zionism & Communism; Freemasons control both sides of world conflicts, for example, Iran versus the USA, Iraq versus the USA, etc. & the Venezuela situation, too; the Freemasons control both Republicans & Democrats; the Freemasons cause/control all major world wars: they both profit from war & accomplish killing millions-which they also desire; Middle East conflicts (& other) are a ruse that most of you fall for all the time b/c you wrongly think that your govt's being truthful when they're not!:
Iran is an Arm of Zionist Freemasonry"
July 7, 2025
By: Henry Makow, Ph.D.
https://henrymakow.com/2025/07/july-7---iran-is-an-arm-of-zio.html
///////////
Iranian Leaders have Longstanding Ties to US, Israel
June 26, 2018
By: Henry Makow, Ph.D.
https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/06/Iran-and-Israel-are-Secret-Allies%20.html