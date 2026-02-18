Before the release of the Epstein files I really thought sanity might rule.

Now it looks as if it may be on track to war although official Iran is underplaying it.

⚡ALERT: INSANE 24 HOUR MILITARY BUILD UP! Negotiations Have FAILED. Hormuz Strait TEMP CLOSED!

The following came out in the last few hours.

Iran CLOSES Strait of Hormuz, Trump Deploys F35s: War INEVITABLE | Sharmine Narwani

Renowned journalist Sharmine Narwani of The Cradle joins the show to break down Iran's game changing military drills in the Strait of Hormuz, the F-35 and Aircraft carrier build up by Trump, and how US imperial doctrine is taking the mask off the empire's reckless war regime.

Scott Ritter: Hormuz Blocked! Iran’s Missile Fire Can Leave the US Navy DEFENSELESS

Menawhile Hal Turner is reporting:

A Russian "doomsday" airplane, a hardened airborne command-and-control node that is designed to ensure real-time strategic decision-making, landed on February 16th in Tehran, Iran.

At 1:15 PM eastern US Time today in Israel, their “Home Front Command” received orders to “prepare for war.” The Home front Command thereafter immediately declared a “high level defensive alert” to the entire armed forces of Israel.

At 1:20 PM Eastern US Time, Israeli media outlets report that hospitals in Israel have received directives to prepare for a transition to emergency mode.

The United States is also moving additional assets - not just Fighter Jets - toward the Gulf. In these hours, we are tracking the largest movement of USAF AWACS aircraft we have ever recorded

US President Trump gave Iran a warning, he told them they had about two weeks to do a particular thing, but the US attacked Iran just days later. The US did not wait the entire two weeks.

Today’s Ultimatum to Iran giving them “until the end of February” (about ten days)

This may be a ruse

I recommend watching this interview with Prof.Marandi from yesterday, which someone on X said might be his last before war breaks out.

Mohammad Marandi: Iran JUST Closed the Strait of Hormuz - Wiped Out: Iran Plans to Sink the US Navy

Media news reporting

From Axios

Iran put part of the world's key oil artery on pause for a few hours on Tuesday. Tehran's Revolutionary Guard temporarily restricted traffic in sections of the Strait of Hormuz, calling it a safety measure during live-fire military drills, according to state media. The exercise, dubbed "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz," asked commercial vessels to steer clear for the duration of the drill, CNBC reports

Western media

Iranian media is very quiet and publicly upbeat about negotiations. I would take Prof. Marandi as reflecting the Iranian position.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi held a high-level discussion on Wednesday to review the outcomes of the latest round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

During a telephone call, the two officials discussed the mechanisms and requirements for drafting a coherent and structured framework to guide future diplomatic efforts, according to an Iranian statement.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for Grossi’s presence and role during the talks in Geneva, Switzerland.

UPDATE

An SMS (text) message has been sent to all people of the Medical field in the country of Iran.

The message warns them to “be ready for a potential mass-casualty situation.“ (Image Above) Other such messages have ask them to volunteer “during the next possible crisis.”

