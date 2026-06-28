Von der Leyen Keeps Her Office Cool While Her Own Staff Bakes

https://www.mirror.co.uk/money/air-con-councils-remove-london-37352050?utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

A £110 fine for running AC during a heatwave.

IN THE UK, YOU RISK PRISON FOR WATCHING TV

A young woman receives an official letter that clearly states:

“Your address is now unlicensed. We may investigate and send an agent to your home to check if you’re watching TV without a license.”



She explains that she could go to prison or pay a £1000 fine just for watching the TV she bought with her own money.



The TV license fee is already £180 per year, but now you have to declare every year that you don’t need one… otherwise you get threatening letters.



And the worst part: a stranger (an agent) has the right to enter your home to check.



That’s “modern democracy” in the UK.



Do you find this normal or are we slipping into another level of control?

It begins