Within minutes of getting back online this morning I realised why I want out of the news business ….. we just have INSANITY going round and around…and around.

So we had Trump posting this…..

….And then, posted about the same time we have Trump talking about his “success” in Iran and wanting to meet the “gay Ayatollah”

And so it goes on! Round and round, and around.

Pro-Democrat commentator, Ben Meisalas, sums up the craziness perfectly with this video.

Trump FREEZES UP as IRAN STRIKES BACK with MASSIVE FORCE!!!

But then Meisalas is a Democrat and completely overlooks, or ignores, the venal corruption and insanity that went on before under Biden.

Pure myopia.

Two cheeks on one arse!

Australia

And then we have this, from Australia!

Australia has gone COMPLETELY insane

In Australia, the Human Rights Commission is working to give pregnancy protections in law to men who claim to be woman.



We have a deeply, deeply corrupt and dangerous government in New Zealand but, heaven spare us, don’t allow the people that brought us “covid” and the LGBTQ nonsense back again.

On my trips to the local library we walked into a concert put on by a choir of GBTQ activists and a display of books on LGBTQ along with the rainbow flag.

So there you are!

The United Kingdom

This story seems like the apotheoisis of insanity

‘I’ve Been Stabbed!’, ‘No You Haven’t’ Says Police Officer

Riots breakout in Southampton following the death of 18 year old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed 6 times, then arrested by police for 'racism' and refused vital urgent care, only to then bleed out on the street. Police Bodycam footage shows this harrowing event. The role of US tech company Palantir in UK public services including the NHS and FCA is continuing to be questioned, as fears of data manipulation are sparked. Former CIA spy claims he knows the exact locations of multiple 'alien bases' around the World.

Back to the Trumps and the Epstein class….



