What is that look?

From Hal Turner.

He provides ZERO context because he has not mentioned yesterday’s news. It might reflect badly on his hero

Jordan is prepared for war against Israel if Palestinians are forcibly expelled into its territory, following remarks by President Trump suggesting Jordan and Egypt take in Palestinian refugees.

Sources of the Middle East Eye magazine indicate that while Jordan prefers a peaceful solution, it would close its borders if refugees began to cross. Any Israeli attempt to reopen the border would be considered a "casus belli."

Jordan fears that an influx of refugees could destabilize the country, which already struggles with its own economic issues.

King Abdullah has made it clear that accepting Palestinians is a "red line."

The situation remains tense, with ongoing protests in support of Palestinians.

Surprise, surprise!

Mainstream coverage

Donald Trump's plan for the US to "take over" Gaza and redevelop it once Palestinians had been resettled elsewhere has drawn widespread condemnation from world leaders.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/541076/trump-s-declaration-us-will-take-over-gaza-sparks-global-outrage

They don’t mind genocide so. long as it’s the Israelis doing it

SCOTT RITTER about TRUMP'S NEW GAZA PROJECT and if HAMAS WAS A CREATION OF ISRAELI INTELLIGENCE?

Prof. Mohammad Marandi: Iran's Crushing Response to an Israeli Attack!

TRUMP'S NAKBA 2.0 - MOATS with George Galloway

Phil Giraldi : A War Criminal Visits the White House.

Greg Reese:Trump Claims US Will Take Ownership of Palestine

Long-term occupation and reconstruction of the Gaza strip, for Israel.

Henry Makow

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, a respected mystic rabbi from Jerusalem praised Trump's Gaza plan and predicted that its success was inevitable.

"Everyone is focused on Gaza, but that is only one part of the end-of-days agenda, which has the Jews living in Israel's prophesied borders," Rabbi Fish said. "The Torah explicitly includes Gaza. What Trump is doing is cleaning out Gaza of all the haters of Israel. They cannot be in Israel after the Messiah comes. After the Messiah, the only people who can be in the Biblical borders of Israel are those who believe He is One and His name is One. This will include Gaza, half of Lebanon, and much of Jordan."

"And we see that we are almost there. Syria fell. Lebanon is half gone. Gaza is ripped up. The stage is nearly set for Messiah. But how can the Palestinians be here when we go to greet the Messiah? The Messiah needs someone to take care of this, and in this case, it is Donald Trump. Trump is merely carrying out the final tasks needed before Messiah is revealed," Rabbi Fish said.

https://israel365news.com/400058/kabbalist-trumps-gaza-plan-the-final-task-before-messiah/

The million dollar question is will Iran, Russia, China, Turkey and Egypt challenge Israel's ethnic cleansing?

The masks have Come off - Glenn Beck Begs Israel to Let Him Become an Israeli Citizen, Alex Jones Praises Beck For His "Stand". (Video in link below).

Just when you think the Israel insanity and mental illness can't get any worse, it does.

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?noframes;read=251188

Congress pauses Trump's $1 billion arms sale package to Israel after hearing of Trump's Redevelopment Plan for Gaza

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/congress-pauses-trumps-1-billion-arms-sale-package-israel

Trump Leverages Domestic Popularity for Gaza Genocide & Redevelopment

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=303054

Trump says US will take over Gaza Strip with troops 'if necessary'

President Donald Trump outlined an extraordinary new plan for the Middle East on Tuesday, with the United States taking control of the war-torn Gaza strip while its Palestinian population is moved to neighboring countries.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14361277/trump-gaza-palestinian-netanyahu.html

It is the latest evolution in his plan for rebuilding a territory devastated by Israeli bombardment. His words will sow fear in the Palestinian population but Trump insisted it was time for a new way of thinking. The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,' he said at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

'We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site ... level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.'

Trump, a property developer who sees the world in terms of deals, has long talked up Gaza's coastal location and pleasant climate as a perfect holiday vacation. In his vision, U.S. reconstruction would create thousands of jobs and spare Palestinians the pain and expense of rebuilding once again. It could become 'the Riviera of the Middle East,' he added.

("I think we have found the problem, Mr. President")

President Trump Stuns The World By Saying The 'United States Will Take Control Of Gaza' And Possibly Allow The Jews To Rebuild Their Temple

https://beforeitsnews.com/global-unrest/2025/02/president-trump-stuns-the-world-by-saying-the-united-states-will-take-control-of-gaza-and-possibly-allow-the-jews-to-rebuild-their-temple-2540189.html

President Trump called for the U.S. to take long-term control of Gaza and for nearly two million Palestinian residents to permanently leave for neighboring countries, as whispers of a rebuilt Temple begin to circulate.

Gaza is a Palestinian homeland, not Trump's luxury resort

https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=303054

"And who better to oversee this clearing-out than real estate tycoons? To Trump and Witkoff, Gaza is not a people's homeland; it is a development opportunity, a prime stretch of Mediterranean coastline waiting to be "repurposed" once its inhabitants have been removed.

And Trump has made it clear: there is no alternative. During a recent news conference, a journalist challenged him on his suggestion that Palestinians from Gaza could be sent to Jordan or Egypt, noting that both states had refused, and asking whether pressure such as tariffs may be used to force their hand. Trump's response, dripping with arrogance, was chilling in its certainty: "They will do it. They will do it. They're gonna do it."

January US army recruitment best in 15 years

https://x.com/PeteHegseth/status/1886877495607066798

"America's youth want to serve under the bold and strong leadership of DJT" - Hegseth

Trump is all about another Gentile bloodletting.