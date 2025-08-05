https://x.com/HarrisonHSmith/status/1952778140746465774?t=RTrWenGbrMDW4kDeMwwFYA&s=09

Trump and his administration criticized Netanyahu and Israel.

And now the Epstein files are haunting him.

For a long time the files had subsided in the background. They weren’t considered to be much of a threat to Trump. But all of a sudden, right after he started up with Israel, the files surfaced, and they seem to be overwhelming him.

Trump blasted Bibi after shrapnel hit a church in Gaza. The church is in a war zone. It was not targeted; rather shrapnel from a nearby explosion hit it.

Still, Trump berated Bibi, and demanded that he publicly express regret.

After Israel bombed places in Syria in order to protect the Druze, administration officials from the White House referred to Bibi as a madman. It seems that Trump’s ambitions (maybe to sign business and oil deals with Syria, or maybe to win the Nobel Peace Prize) are more important to him, than preventing the slaughter of Druze; more important to him than stopping Israeli Druze from crossing into Syria — something that would greatly escalate fighting and bloodshed.

Huckabee also chimed in, blasting Israel for withholding visas from Evangelical groups. It seems that Israel wants to first ensure that the groups don’t plan to missionize. But Huckabee seems insensitive to Israel’s concerns.

Trump decided to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites. And that’s commendable. But reports later surfaced that he rejected the option to bomb for a week’s time, in order to finish off all the sites. Thus only Fordow was severely damaged, while other sites had only minimal or no damage.

And now, some old files are threatening him.

Perhaps Trump will realize, that it really doesn’t pay to start up with Israel.

Perhaps those implicated in the files, will express contrition and regret.

Because when, by Divine providence, things that were hidden become revealed, it enables people to correct their mistakes, and to endeavour to live their lives properly, the way G-d wants them to.

And everyone sees, that the world is not a jungle, and that G-d Almighty runs the world with compassion, giving humanity the ability to fix what’s wrong, so that we can have peace with true ethics — as G-d told Moses at Mount Sinai, to tell all nations to adhere to the seven Noahide laws.

A peaceful world, which “will be filled with awareness of G-d, just as the waters cover the sea.” (Isaiah 11; 9)

May it happen very soon.

