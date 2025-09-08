Inflation is rising, debt is spiraling out of control, and war drums are beating louder by the day. According to renowned forecaster Martin Armstrong, these are not isolated crises—they are the warning signs of the 2032 Crash Cycle, a global breakdown of fiat currencies, economies, and republics themselves. In this explosive interview, we dig into why governments are running out of options, why elites are pushing for war as a distraction, and how history shows we are entering the final stage of empire collapse.

Follow Martin's at: https://armstrongeconomics.com