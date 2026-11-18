In five days America broke.

Microsoft 365 down for 24 hours. FAA ground stop cancels 12000 flights. Workday locks out millions. Chase Wells Fargo Bank of America stumble. Thousands reported online banking problems after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused transaction delays at major US banks. Two trains lose power under Hudson.

Then Tuesday alert at 2.20 PM.

This routine US emergency alert test scheduled for November 17 has sparked fears of a 90-day nationwide blackout. Viral posts, manipulated videos.



Officials say no cyber attack, the problems aren't linked. But is America ready for the next failure?

What's really happening?



Watch till the end. Share this video.

This is the warning America cannot ignore.